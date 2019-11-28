HuffPost Finds

What To Buy At Walmart On Black Friday 2019

Save big with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sales at Walmart.

Get ready, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here. While several retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving, major destinations likes Target, Amazon and, of course, Walmart, are starting the sales even earlier this year. During your Thanksgiving dinner, to be precise.

But don’t worry, because we’ve been searching out the best Cyber Week 2019 deals for those of you who would rather shop the sales while lounging on the couch and nibbling on leftovers. Walmart announced that 2019′s early Black Friday deals will be available online starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. Walmart stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Just like last year, Walmart’s offering free two-day shipping on all holiday orders.

This year on Black Friday Walmart is having major markdowns on home, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Instant Pot, Shark and Google. We’ve seen a $279 Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum on sale for just $179 and 40-inch Roku smart TV for just $98.

The Best Black Friday Deal At Walmart Is...

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen at Walmart are on Apple AirPods. They normally retail full-price for $160, but are currently discounted to just $129 at Walmart. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen them so far.

Of course, don’t forget to take advantage of Walmart’s gift card bundles to save even more, especially on smartphones. We’ve seen up to up to $450 in eGift cards on the iPhone XS, $400 in eGift cards on the iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR and $300 in eGift cards on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Not sure what else you should snag at Walmart on Black Friday? Here’s a roundup of the best deals we’ve spotted at Walmart in 2019:

1
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum
Walmart
Normally $279, on sale for $179 at Walmart.
2
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
Walmart
Normally $200 on sale for $89 at Walmart.
3
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Walmart
Normally $100, on sale for $49 at Walmart.
4
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB
Walmart
Normally $249, on sale for $199 at Walmart.
5
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Normally $99, on sale for $20 at Walmart.
6
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Set
Walmart
On sale for $50 at Walmart.
7
Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart
On sale for $299 at Walmart.
8
Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast
Walmart
Normally $74, on sale for $45 at Walmart.
9
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Walmart
Normally $159, on sale for $129 at Walmart
10
VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
Walmart
Normally $528, on sale for $398 at Walmart.
11
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi
Walmart
Normally $229, on sale for $149 at Walmart.
12
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Walmart
Normally $300, on sale for $129 at Walmart.
13
HP Chromebook 15.6″ Full HD Touchscreen
Walmart
Normally $470, on sale for $299 at Walmart.
14
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB
Walmart
Normally $250, on sale for $149 at Walmart.
15
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart
Normally $5, on sale for $40 at Walmart .
16
Arlo 720P HD Security Camera System
Walmart
Normally $249, on sale for $179 at Walmart.
17
T-fal Kitchen Solutions Cookware Set
Walmart
On sale for $49 at Walmart .
18
SAMSUNG 11.6″ Chromebook 3
Walmart
Normally $159, on sale for $99 at Walmart.
19
onn. 40″ Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
On sale for $98 at Walmart.
20
Lenovo Smart Clock
Walmart
Normally $79, on sale for $39 at Walmart.
21
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case
Walmart
Normally $199, on sale for $170 at Walmart.
22
Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Mobile Instant Photo Printer
HuffPost
Normally $74, on sale for $49 at Walmart.
23
Anchor Hocking Glass Bakeware, Food Storage & Prep Dish Set, 30 Piece
Walmart
On sale for $20 at Walmart.
24
Mainstays 5 Piece Card Table and Four Chairs Set
Walmart
Normally $69, on sale for $49 at Walmart.
25
JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
On sale for $50 at Walmart.
26
Fitbit Versa LITE Edition Smartwatch
Walmart
Normally $160, on sale for $99 at Walmart.
27
Sport ATV, 12-Volt Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax
Walmart
Normally $149, on sale for $98 at Walmart.
28
GoPro HERO7 White Action Camera
Walmart
Normally $199, on sale for $139 at Walmart.
29
Google Home Mini
Walmart
Normally $49, on sale for $19 at Walmart.
30
6 Volt Mercedes SL-400 White Convertible
Walmart
Normally $149, on sale for $98 at Walmart.
