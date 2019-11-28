FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Get ready, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here. While several retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving, major destinations likes Target, Amazon and, of course, Walmart, are starting the sales even earlier this year. During your Thanksgiving dinner, to be precise.
But don’t worry, because we’ve been searching out the best Cyber Week 2019 deals for those of you who would rather shop the sales while lounging on the couch and nibbling on leftovers. Walmart announced that 2019′s early Black Friday deals will be available online starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. Walmart stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Just like last year, Walmart’s offering free two-day shipping on all holiday orders.
This year on Black Friday Walmart is having major markdowns on home, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Instant Pot, Shark and Google. We’ve seen a $279 Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum on sale for just $179 and 40-inch Roku smart TV for just $98.
The Best Black Friday Deal At Walmart Is...
One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen at Walmart are on Apple AirPods. They normally retail full-price for $160, but are currently discounted to just $129 at Walmart. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen them so far.
Of course, don’t forget to take advantage of Walmart’s gift card bundles to save even more, especially on smartphones. We’ve seen up to up to $450 in eGift cards on the iPhone XS, $400 in eGift cards on the iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR and $300 in eGift cards on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Not sure what else you should snag at Walmart on Black Friday? Here’s a roundup of the best deals we’ve spotted at Walmart in 2019:
