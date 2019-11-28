Get ready, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here. While several retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving, major destinations likes Target, Amazon and, of course, Walmart, are starting the sales even earlier this year. During your Thanksgiving dinner, to be precise.

But don’t worry, because we’ve been searching out the best Cyber Week 2019 deals for those of you who would rather shop the sales while lounging on the couch and nibbling on leftovers. Walmart announced that 2019′s early Black Friday deals will be available online starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. Walmart stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Just like last year, Walmart’s offering free two-day shipping on all holiday orders.

This year on Black Friday Walmart is having major markdowns on home, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Instant Pot, Shark and Google. We’ve seen a $279 Dyson V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum on sale for just $179 and 40-inch Roku smart TV for just $98.