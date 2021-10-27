Shopping

What To Buy Now If You Want To Get In The Holiday Spirit Early

We all need the holidays to come quickly this year. Here's how to spark joy now, judgment-free.

It used to really annoy me when stores would set up displays for the December holidays before Thanksgiving, or even Halloween. “Let me enjoy these holidays first, you greedy, commercializing so-and-sos!” I’d think to myself. But in the year 2021 ― yet another year of an awful, deadly pandemic, not to mention everything else ― I am extremely ready to be transported straight into December, full speed ahead. Bring on the cheer, I say! We need this!

For better or worse, though, we’re still cycling through fall, so it’d be a bit odd to expect the rest of society to suddenly hit Hanukkah mode or for local radio to begin blasting “Mi Burrito Sabanero” a month early. But it is totally acceptable to start celebrating the December spirit in your own home, whenever you want, with whatever it is that sparks joy and good fuzzy feelings, when you really need them. Check out some of our picks for doing so below and join us in Mental December.

A retro classic Christmas album
There's a lot of iconic holiday music, but this timeless jazz classic will sweetly advance you straight into Christmas when you put it on at home. The 2021 printing includes a silver foil jacket with embossed Peanuts characters. (And if you need a record player, too, we've got experts' picks for that.)

Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
A clean-burning candle that smells like Christmas trees
Of course, scent is one of the strongest nostalgia triggers, so what better to summon holiday vibes to your home than a clean-burning candle that smells like a Christmas tree, and that you can conveniently add to your cart wherever you buy everything else?

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 or from Target for $9.99.
Or one that smells like winter in the mountains
It's too early to hit the slopes, I'm told, but it's never too early to breathe in the scent of the great outdoors in winter. This hand-poured soy and coconut candle smells like "evergreens and afterparties," according to its maker.

Get it from Nordstrom for $23.80.
Some flannel Hanukkah jammies
They won't just keep you warm at night. These soft, double-brushed cotton flannel pajama pants glow in the dark, too.

Get it from Old Navy for $24.99.
Or some onesie PJs in various holiday prints
These comfy rib knit crew-neck jammies come in 7 prints and tall and petite sizing, too (a maternity version is also available). Best of all, most are available for the rest of the family as well, so you can all match together. No one will judge you if you spend your time at home from now until New Year's Eve in a giant onesie covered in Christmas trees.

Get it from Old Navy for $35.99.
Some snowmen double old-fashioned glasses
Your local downtown square may not be decorated yet, but that doesn't mean you can't start at home. And by start, we mean start pouring your favorite cocktail into these cute snowmen-themed cocktail glasses (they come in candy canes, trees and Santas, too).

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $9.95.
Some cozy flannel sheets in holiday prints and plaids
One big turn into the holidays you can make on your own: Swap out some bedding. "These are SO soft, wash well and are always on giant discount (only at Kohl's)," according to our colleague Kristen Aiken. They come in winter patterns from forests and foxes to snowmen and snowflakes, plus a fair isle knit and several on-theme plaids.

Get it from Kohls for $19.99+.
Or organic cotton sheets that'll put you in the right frame of mind
Who can feel grumpy while sinking into soft cotton sheets bearing words like "love," "peace," "merry" and "joy?" If osmosis between bedding and brains is possible, this set of red and white Christmas sheets should do the trick for sure.

Get a set from Pottery Barn for $79+.
A chunky knit weighted blanket
Settle in for all those heartwarming Hallmark holiday movies (that'salready started, believe it or not) with some popcorn, hot chocolate and a cozy green blanket that can also help reduce anxiety and aid sleep.

Get it from Amazon for $135+.
The Nosh menorah
This hanukkiah is so stunning, you'll want to display it before Hanukkah even begins — not just during. Made from highly polished plate metal, it's modern, substantial, beautiful and a little bit cheeky, as its design was inspired by the shape of bagels.

Get it from Meri Meri for $200 (also in chrome and rose gold).
A modern classic Christmas album
It's never too soon for Mariah! Aside from the ubiquitous, joyous "All I Want For Christmas Is You," this record's got "O Holy Night," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Silent Night" and more. Crank it at home to spark joy immediately.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A Kringle (or three)
Kringles may already be your holiday favorite if you live near a Trader Joe's, which carries them seasonally, or even a year-round treat if you have ties to Wisconsin, where they were introduced in America by Danish immigrants a few generations ago. If you're in the first category -- or new to kringles -- know you don't actually have to wait for December to eat this tasty iced pastry: You can just order 'em by mail and get the party started whenever you want.

Get an almond kringle from OH Danish Bakery for $22.49.
A holiday pillow that brings you cheer
Go ahead and put the spirit of the season right where you can see it every day with this cute snow-white and red lumbar pillow.

Get it from Target for $10.
Some sweet holiday bedding for the kids
Get everyone in the mood with this cute Grinch and Max-themed sheet set. Their hearts will grow three sizes, and you won't even mind laundry day because it'll involve this heartwarming little reminder of a classic holiday film.

Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $69+.
A "happy Hanukkah" doormat
It's definitely never too early to keep everyone from tracking dirt and leaves into your home.

Get it from West Elm for $47.
A faux ivory pampas grass wreath
Visitors won't even know it's there for you to get a head start on the holidays, but you will, and you'll both enjoy a gorgeous wreath.

Get it from CB2 for $79.95.
Mulling spices for that mid-December mentality
Get some of these mulling spices ASAP. The jar contains Korintje Grade-A cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, allspice berries and bits of orange peel, and will make your entire house smell like December.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $16.95.
A downloadable album of swingin' holiday faves
Set a swanky, sophisticated seasonal mood at home with Ella Fitzgerald's amazing album "A Swinging Christmas." It's got her famous versions of "Sleigh Ride," "White Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and more.

Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (comes in formats from mp3 to vinyl).
And one more pajama set
These Stars Above thermal pajamas are always "SO SOFT" says HuffPost's Lindsay Holmes. Become the mistletoe (or maybe it's holly?) in this PJs set, which comes in both straight and plus sizing and in multiple holiday patterns.

Get it from Target for $25.
