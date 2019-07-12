Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

What To Buy From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale If You Have Early Access

And, how to get early access to the sale if you want it.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2019 is full of trendy statement fall fashion pieces.

While you might be looking at Prime Day to update your home with new appliances, kitchen gadgets and electronics, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is where you’ll turn to for your wardrobe.

The “NSale” is the biggest fashion event of the year with major markdowns on brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard, with VIP-like perks such as free standard shipping and free same-day pickup in store or curbside. Early access to the sale kicked off July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders and opens up to the public July 19, lasting through Aug. 4. That said, if you’re an avid Nordstrom shopper and want early access, you can sign up for a Nordstrom card now and you’ll get a $60 credit to use toward the sale.

This year’s sale is full of on-trend items for fall fashion looks like animal and plaid prints, crossbody bags and vibrant colors — noticeably lots of red. It’s an excellent time to load up early on the fall fashion you’ll be wearing in a few short months (so sorry).

Below, we’ve rounded a few of our favorite on-sale items that you can shop now. Sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below:

1
Sam Edelman Single Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $295, get it on sale for $196.
2
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $250, get it on sale for $165.
3
Madewell Emmett Windowpane Plaid Crop Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $95, get it on sale for $63.
4
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Croc Embossed Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $278, get it on sale for $186.
5
BP. Midi Slipdress
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it on sale for $39.
6
Marc Fisher LTD Unique Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $230, get it on sale for $150.
7
BB Dakota Plaid City Blazer
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it on sale for $65.
8
Good American Good Flare Ripped Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $180, get it on sale for $120.
9
Marc Fisher LTD Zurri Pointy Toe Loafer
Nordstrom
Originally $150 get it on sale for $100.
10
Bernardo Double Face Car Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $180 get it on sale for $120.
11
Topshop Straight Leg Cord Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it on sale for $46.

