HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

While you might be looking at Prime Day to update your home with new appliances, kitchen gadgets and electronics, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is where you’ll turn to for your wardrobe.

The “NSale” is the biggest fashion event of the year with major markdowns on brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard, with VIP-like perks such as free standard shipping and free same-day pickup in store or curbside. Early access to the sale kicked off July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders and opens up to the public July 19, lasting through Aug. 4. That said, if you’re an avid Nordstrom shopper and want early access, you can sign up for a Nordstrom card now and you’ll get a $60 credit to use toward the sale.

This year’s sale is full of on-trend items for fall fashion looks like animal and plaid prints, crossbody bags and vibrant colors — noticeably lots of red. It’s an excellent time to load up early on the fall fashion you’ll be wearing in a few short months (so sorry).

Below, we've rounded a few of our favorite on-sale items that you can shop now.