Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

What To Buy From Nordstrom's Fall Sale 2018

The only pre-Black Friday sale that matters.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/14/2018 02:07pm ET

Nordstrom just quietly launched its annual fall sale where shoppers can save up to 40 percent off now through Nov. 18.

If this is the first you’re hearing about it because you had tunnel vision for Target’s best Black Friday deals and what to buy at Amazon on Black Friday, you’re not alone. Nordstrom low-key announced the sale with little fanfare, but that doesn’t mean the deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and home items are any less appealing.

Stock up on your favorite brands for less during the fall sale, like Madewell, Sam Edelman, and Tory Burch that are up to 40 percent off. Whether you’ve been waiting for a pair of fall boots to go on sale or want to stock up on a pair beloved high-waisted leggings, now’s the time to browse.

Because it can be overwhelming to sort through all of the items that are on sale, we’ve rounded up our 15 favorite items to get on sale during Nordstrom’s fall sale:

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
Nordstrom
Power through the winter with this Sam Edelman plush collar parka featuring an adjustable faux fur lined hood. Available in black, burgundy, grey, green, navy and white, this lined jacket has a front zip closure, snap placket and deep pockets to stash your gloves and phone.
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Full Price: $260
Sale Price: $195
2
Something Navy Utopia Kitten Heel Mule
Nordstrom
Slide into these Something Navy kitten heel mules in black leather or red suede for a sensible statement. Designed by beloved blogger, Arielle Charna, for her first-ever standalone brand.
Full Price: $100
Sale Price: $60
3
Joie Rickelle Cotton Poet Blouse
Nordstrom
Button up this JOIE Rickelle Cotton Poet Blouse with smocked details and billowy sleeves for a romantic look.
Sizes: XS-L
Full Price: $248
Sale Price: $148
4
Loren Olivia Circle Earrings
Nordstrom
Turn heads with these Loren Olivia Circle Earrings in tortoise print with 14-karat gold inner rims.
Full Price: $40
Sale Price: $24
5
Free People Phantom Cardigan
Nordstrom
Stay cozy in this Free People Phantom Cardigan with an open-front and oversized fit. This nylon, wool and mohair mix is available in black and grey.
Sizes: XS-L
Full Price: $148
Sale Price: $88
6
Leith High Waist Flare Pants
Nordstrom
Pull on these pleated Leith High Waist Flare Pants for a sophisticated look you can wear to the office or to drinks.
Sizes: XXS-4X
Full Price: $69
Sale Price: $41
7
Rebecca Minkoff Siya Bootie
Nordstrom
Strut down the street in these super sleek Rebecca Minkoff kitten heel ankle boots in white, black or blush. The 2-inch heel provides comfort with a touch of height, while the 4-inch ankle offers a slew of styling opportunities with cuffed jeans and sweeping skirts.
Full Price: $175
Sale Price: $105
8
Badgley Mischka Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Front Coat
Nordstrom
This double-faced wool blend wrap coat by Badgley Mischka is available in black, camel, grey and lavender. The removable tie belt makes it perfect for cinching up on your morning commute or you layer it over your outfit and leave it open sans belt.
Sizes: XXS-XXL (petite size available)
Full Price: $350
Sale Price: $230
9
Topshop Lacey Metal Top Handle Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Hold this Topshop Lacey Metal Top Handle Shoulder Bag by its oversized gold rings, or sling it over your side for a serious statement. The simple silhouette and glam hardware makes this bag a must-have whether you order it in black or red.
Full Price: $45
Sale Price: $22
10
Wayf Blouson Midi Dress
Nordstrom
This short-sleeve, V-neck WAYF Blouson Midi Dress has a waistline that flatters any figure and a flowy, pleated skirt. Wear it in red or green solid styles, or blue, orange and burgundy prints.
Sizes: XS-3X
Full Price: $69
Sale Price: $41
11
BP. Mixed Houndstooth Scarf
Nordstrom
Wrap yourself up in this B.P. Mixed Houndstooth Scarf and fight the cold in with fashionable fringe and houndstooth checks in a mixed camel color.
Full Price: $24
Sale Price: $15
12
Boden Penny Denim Skirt
Nordstrom
An athletic accent meets an A-line silhouette with this Boden Penny Denim Skirt that can be dressed up or dressed down for an edgy look.
Sizes: 2-14
Full Price: $90
Sale Price: $54
13
Long Crescent Pendant Necklace by Vince Camuto
Nordstrom
Elevate your look with this Long Crescent Pendant Necklace by Vince Camuto in silver or gold with crystal tips.
Full Price: $48
Sale Price: $29
14
FRAME Le Crop Shredded Hem Mini Boot Jeans
Nordstrom
Slip on these high-rise FRAME Le Crop Shredded Hem Mini Boot Jeans in a '70s inspired flare fit.
Sizes: 23-32
Full Price: $275
Sale Price: $184
15
Kate Spade New York Kiernan Leather Laptop Tote
Nordstrom
Fit everything you need in this Kate Spade leather laptop tote designed to hold a laptop and your other everyday essentials. Interior dividers, zip pockets and a magnetic-snap closure will keep your items secured in this stylish bag available in plum and black.
Full Price: $398
Sale Price: $238
MORE:
FashionStyleshoppableBeautyGift GuidesClothingnordstromsales