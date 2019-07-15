Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

What To Buy From Target On Prime Day Instead Of Amazon

For folks who'd rather spend their cash somewhere other than Amazon.
and

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

For Amazon haters, here are the deals you should get from Target instead of Amazon.
For Amazon haters, here are the deals you should get from Target instead of Amazon.

While you might already have your eye on a few Prime Day 2019 deals, there are actually a lot of other retailers like Walmart and eBay offering competitive pricing on home, fashion and gadgets.

In the competition to bring shoppers the biggest, best deals, Target has since begun its own two-day super sale called “Target Deal Days,” with deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot starting (you guessed it) on July 15 to July 16, the same days as Prime Day.

There’s no membership required to get access to Target’s deals, and shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup and drive-up pickup. Shoppers can also get 50% off a Shipt membership for unlimited same-deliveries on orders over $35.

Each ‘Deal Day’ will unveil new markdowns, like 40% off select furniture, up to 30% off appliances, 30% off select clothing and more. They’ll even be dropping surprise discounts throughout the 48-hour shopping window, so be sure keep skimming the site for the best deals of the day.

You’ve got a lot of sales to sift through, but we’re here to help. Below, we’ve pulled together what we think are the best items to shop from Target’s Prime Day sale instead of Amazon’s.

Take a look at our top picks from Target Deal Days 2019:

1
Higher-quality furniture and home decor
Target
This one is obvious. We can't deny that Target has stepped up its game lately in the furniture and home decor space. With the unveiling of its Anthropologie-like collection Opalhouse and its West Elm-inspired Project62, there will be plenty of markdowns on quality furniture that look way more pricey that they really are. Get up to 40% off select furniture and rugs, and up to 30% off select bedding and bath. Check out Target's sale furniture selection.
2
Clothes, shoes and accessories
Target
It's no secret that Target's clothing, shoes and accessories section is much, much better than Amazon's. Not only do you get the peace of mind that comes with shopping brands you know and love like Wild Fable and Universal Thread, but combing through Amazon's endless supply of scammy merchants with wonky sizing is a bit of a headache. Instead, we recommend browsing Target's trendy selection of shoes, clothes and accessories, where you'll get up to 30% off select swim, sandals and apparel for the whole family. Check out Target's on-sale clothing, shoes and accessories.
3
Vacuums, with peace of mind
Target
This one isn't as obvious, but there are simple reasons to browse a new vacuum at Target rather than Amazon. For starters, you'll easily pass Target's $35 threshold for free shipping on a vacuum purchase, so make it count. Secondly, Target is arguably easier for making returns and exchanges in the vent you don't love your vacuum purchase. When making a big purchase on something like the sale Dyson V8 Absolute or the marked-down Dyson V7 stick, why not purchase with some pease of mind? This Deal Days, you'll save big on top-rated vacuums from brands like Shark, Dyson, Hoover. Check out Target's vacuum selection.
4
Exclusive kitchen appliances
Target
There are going to be deals pretty much everywhere online this Prime Day for kitchen appliances like the Instant Pot, Vitamix, Ninja Foodi (our pick for the "next Instant Pot"), Kitchenaid and so, so much more. If you're already browsing Target's deals and what to spend your cash somewhere other than Amazon, it's worth skimming the kitchen section for some similar or better-than Amazon deals. You'll get deals on Target exclusives from brands like Instant Pot, Kitchenaid, Ninja and more. Check out Target's sale kitchen appliances.
5
Items for kids and baby
Target
When it comes to purchases for little ones, you can't argue the cute selection of clothes and accessories on Cat & Jack items at Target. This Deal Days, you'll get up to 30% off toys, Evenflo seats and strollers and Cat & Jack uniforms at Target. Check out the selection now.

MORE SALES FROM TARGET DEAL DAYS

shoppableamazon primeHobbies and Personal Activitiesfinds stylefinds home