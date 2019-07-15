HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

bgwalker via Getty Images For Amazon haters, here are the deals you should get from Target instead of Amazon.

While you might already have your eye on a few Prime Day 2019 deals, there are actually a lot of other retailers like Walmart and eBay offering competitive pricing on home, fashion and gadgets.

In the competition to bring shoppers the biggest, best deals, Target has since begun its own two-day super sale called “Target Deal Days,” with deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot starting (you guessed it) on July 15 to July 16, the same days as Prime Day.

There’s no membership required to get access to Target’s deals, and shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup and drive-up pickup. Shoppers can also get 50% off a Shipt membership for unlimited same-deliveries on orders over $35.

Each ‘Deal Day’ will unveil new markdowns, like 40% off select furniture, up to 30% off appliances, 30% off select clothing and more. They’ll even be dropping surprise discounts throughout the 48-hour shopping window, so be sure keep skimming the site for the best deals of the day.

You’ve got a lot of sales to sift through, but we’re here to help. Below, we’ve pulled together what we think are the best items to shop from Target’s Prime Day sale instead of Amazon’s.