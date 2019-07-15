In the competition to bring shoppers the biggest, best deals, Target has since begun its own two-day super sale called “Target Deal Days,” with deep discounts on big-ticket items brands like Dyson and Instant Pot starting (you guessed it) on July 15 to July 16, the same days as Prime Day.
There’s no membership required to get access to Target’s deals, and shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as free in-store pickup and drive-up pickup. Shoppers can also get 50% off a Shipt membership for unlimited same-deliveries on orders over $35.
It's no secret that Target's clothing, shoes and accessories section is much, much better than Amazon's. Not only do you get the peace of mind that comes with shopping brands you know and love like Wild Fable and Universal Thread, but combing through Amazon's endless supply of scammy merchants with wonky sizing is a bit of a headache. Instead, we recommend browsing Target's trendy selection of shoes, clothes and accessories, where you'll get up to 30% off select swim, sandals and apparel for the whole family. Check out Target's on-sale clothing, shoes and accessories.
3
Vacuums, with peace of mind
Target
This one isn't as obvious, but there are simple reasons to browse a new vacuum at Target rather than Amazon. For starters, you'll easily pass Target's $35 threshold for free shipping on a vacuum purchase, so make it count. Secondly, Target is arguably easier for making returns and exchanges in the vent you don't love your vacuum purchase. When making a big purchase on something like the sale Dyson V8 Absolute or the marked-down Dyson V7 stick, why not purchase with some pease of mind? This Deal Days, you'll save big on top-rated vacuums from brands like Shark, Dyson, Hoover. Check out Target's vacuum selection.
When it comes to purchases for little ones, you can't argue the cute selection of clothes and accessories on Cat & Jack items at Target. This Deal Days, you'll get up to 30% off toys, Evenflo seats and strollers and Cat & Jack uniforms at Target. Check out the selection now.