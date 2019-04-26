If you’re still scrambling to assemble your warm-weather wardrobe, Urban Outfitters is having a flash sale today, Friday, April 26, on spring favorites. Online shoppers will find trendy puff sleeve tops, the perfect tee and stunning sandals — for 50% off.

We’re talking half-off dresses, flowy pants, strappy sandals, crop tops and so, so much more. Whether you’re planning for an upcoming vacay or just want to add a pretty little something to your weekend wardrobe, now’s the time to browse.