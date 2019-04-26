Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

14 Things We're Buying From Urban Outfitters' Flash Spring Sale

Get 50% off spring dresses, tops and more.

If you’re still scrambling to assemble your warm-weather wardrobe, Urban Outfitters is having a flash sale today, Friday, April 26, on spring favorites. Online shoppers will find trendy puff sleeve tops, the perfect tee and stunning sandals — for 50% off.

We’re talking half-off dresses, flowy pants, strappy sandals, crop tops and so, so much more. Whether you’re planning for an upcoming vacay or just want to add a pretty little something to your weekend wardrobe, now’s the time to browse.

There’s one item in particular we’re eyeing from the sale. This linen midi dress with a button front and tie shoulders is normally $80, but with the half-off discount today only it’s just $40.

Because there’s so much to choose from, we’ve rounded up 14 items from Urban Outfitters’ flash spring sale that are worth it. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
UO Positano Linen Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Originally $79, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
2
Out From Under Pretty Tied Up Plunging Tie-Front Bodysuit
Urban Outfitters
Originally $29, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
3
UO Mack Pleated High-Rise Trouser Pant
Urban Outfitters
Originally $64, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
4
UO Onyx Linen Button-Front Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Originally $79, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
5
UO Hannah Huarache Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Originally $39, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
6
BDG High-Rise Slim Straight Jean
Urban Outfitters
Originally $64, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
7
UO Dolce Vita Front-Slit Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Originally $79, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
8
Rattan Mini Circle Bag
Urban Outfitters
Originally $59, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
9
UO Addison Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Urban Outfitters.
Originally $39, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
10
UO Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
Urban Outfitters
Originally $59, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
11
Out From Under Jojo Oversized Thermal Button-Front Top
Urban Outfitters
Originally $44, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
12
UO Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Originally $39, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
13
UO The Baby Tee
Urban Outfitters
Originally $24, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
14
UO Dylan Safari Zip-Front Romper
Urban Outfitters
Originally $69, get it for 50% off today at Urban Outfitters.
Flatform Sandals For Spring 2019 [slideshow]
shoppablefinds styleUrban Outfittersfinds sales