What To Buy When You Suck At Laundry

From dryer balls to the bes detergents, these tricks of the trade will make laundry day far less of a chore.

Do you feel like you’re just bad at laundry? Your clothes don’t seem that clean, stains are never fully removed and everything’s always so wrinkly? There are a few laundry tips everyone should know, including the fact that using more detergent makes things worse.

But sometimes it’s just about using the right products, and making things easier on yourself so you don’t hate doing laundry quite so much. Here’s what we’ve learned can make washing and drying your clothes better, more efficient and ― dare we say ― even enjoyable.

Wool dryer balls
Wool balls are genius: They help cut drying time by lifting and separating laundry items as they tumble so that hot air circulates better. They're also said to reduce static, eliminating the need for dryer sheets, and you can even put a few drops of essential oils on them to add a little scent to your load.

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.98.
An amazing dye- and fragrance-free detergent
This is one of the proven best detergents for getting rid of stains and odors, including blood, and it's also free of some of the dyes and fragrances that can irritate people with sensitive skin. A serious win all around.

Get it exclusively at Target for $11.99.
A non-chlorine bleach for colors
It’s both fun and satisfying to pour this directly on a stain and watch it bubble up and go to work -- without ruining colors like "regular" bleach.

Get Clorox Colorload from Target for $5.49.
Washing machine cleaner
If it seems like you aren't getting your clothes clean, it may not be you: Sometimes the actual machine need to be cleaned to be effective. These tablets get rid of mold, mildew and hard water buildup, and all you have to do is drop one in and turn the washer on.

Get a five-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
A collapsible laundry hamper
Toss your dirty items in this laundry hamper, which will stand up on its own until you're ready to collapse it. It also has leather handles, a lid with a drawstring closure, and a waterproof coating.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three sizes and multiple colors).
A tried and true stain remover
It's an old faithful for a reason: Shout just plain works well on stains.

Get it from Walmart for $2.97 or from Target for $2.99.
A laundry sorter with a built-in ironing board
You've seen rolling laundry sorters, but this one has an ironing board top! What a great space-saving idea. The lid is hinged, too, so you can better access the sorting bags when you're not using it to iron.

Get it from Wayfair for $53.99.
Or a big ol' family-sized sorter
If you need something bigger -- or you love your stand-alone ironing board -- this wheeled organizer will help you keep clothes sorted despite your family's best efforts.

Get it from Amazon for $56.91 or from Bed Bath & Beyond for $73.99.

If a quad sorter is overkill, get this in a triple configuration from Walmart for $34.98.
Lysol's laundry sanitizer
It contains no bleach, is gentle enough for most fabrics and even kills virus particles on clothes. You'll also love how it gets rid of the horrible odors on your workout gear.

Get it from Amazon or from Walmart for $9.97.
A wrinkle-release spray
When something is wrinkled, but not wrinkled enough that you want to break out the ironing board, just spray this on and give your garment a gentle tug to smooth it out. Magic! It also removes static and works great for curtains.

Get it from Walmart or from Amazon for $6.97.
A foldable, handheld portable steamer
This foldable handheld steamer is great for small jobs and traveling (there's a storage bag for stashing it in your luggage). The cord is 8 feet long, and the steamer works both vertically and horizontally.

Get it from Amazon for $26.97.
A collapsible full-size steamer
When the job's major, break out the big one. This steamer heats up in 45 seconds and can go for more than an hour on one fill of water. The height-adjustable pole, pants clips and rotating hanger make it easy to reach all of every garment.

Get it from Target for $55.99.
A vacuum hose attachment for cleaning out your dryer vent
Failing to clean out dryer vent is a huge fire hazard. And since this vent is usually hidden underneath the lint trap, you probably forget all about it. Get this vacuum attachment that will suck out all the lint you've let build up down there. It won't just prevent fires, but help your machine work more efficiently, too.

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
A no-rinse wash for delicates
Soak gets high marks as a rinse for delicate and hand-wash-only clothes. Get it from Amazon for $16 . Or, to try a variety of scents, grab a travel pack of six packets for $12.83.
Shelf dividers for your folded clothes
There is almost nothing more annoying than folding a whole stack of T-shirts only for them tip over into a pile again. These shelf dividers will help keep your clothes neat and tidy after laundry day.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.34.
A radiator drying rack that works other places, too
What makes more sense than using a radiator to help air-dry clothes? Reviewers also report hooking this drying rack onto RV shower enclosures, stair banisters, towel bars, camper vans and interior doors. The arms fold flat when it's not in use, making it easy to store, too.

Get it from for $36.75.
Oxi Clean for underarm stains
One of the best things for sweat stains is an oxygen bleach (as opposed to a chlorine bleach, which is a no-no in such situations, according to cleaning expert Jolie Kerr). Bonus: You can also use this on your carpet.

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
A highly recommended but affordable iron
It reaches max temps in under a minute, has a self-clean function, steams clothes vertically and will keep you comfortable with its ergonomic grip.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
A no-fatigue floor mat
If you fold your clothes as you pull them out of the dryer, you'll be better off standing on a half-inch-thick nonslip comfort mat while you do it.

Get it from for $22.18.
A detergent in beach sage scent
While it's not so known for removing tough stains, this detergent smells amazing. And sometimes that's all you need.

Get it from Target for $12.99.
A fit-saving fabric shaver
When your sweaters ball up, don't toss them out. This compact shaver will remove pills and fuzz and have you looking good as new for about the cost of a fancy latte.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
