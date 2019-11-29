HuffPost Finds

What To Buy On Amazon On Black Friday 2019

We dug through Amazon's list of Black Friday 2019 deals and found the best ones.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Black Friday is here, and some of best Cyber Week deals of 2019 are rolling out online for shoppers who’d would rather shop the sales by lounging on the couch and snacking on leftovers instead of bracing the cold and crowds.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals for 2019 were available online starting Nov. 29 at 12:10 a.m., with free two-day shipping for Prime members. Of course, if you’re not a member you can sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.

Walmart and Target’s Black Friday deals have already started too, so it’s a shoppers market for finding the best deals on all your must-have items.

So far on Amazon we’re seeing major markdowns on a wide range of home items, smart gadget, home tech, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Ninja, iRobot and 23andMe DNA test.

Some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far?

HuffPost readers’ favorite alternative to plastic bags are on sale through Dec. 1 for the same price they were on Prime Day. We’re also seeing the Amazon Fire TV stick for half-off at just $20, another price on-par with Prime Day. If you’re looking to gift a pair of headphones, the beloved Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones are on sale for just $280 on Amazon. We’ve also spotted a deal on our favorite dog DNA test kit, Embark, for just $100.

Per usual, you can expect Amazon’s biggest Black Friday deals to be on Amazon’s own products, like the Alexa-enabled Echo smart devices, Fire TV gadgets, Amazon Fire Tablets, as well perhaps a few newcomers, like the new Echo Buds, Echo Studio and Amazon Smart Oven. Don’t be surprised to see sales on Amazon’s private label fashion and beauty brands like Goodthreads, Lark & Roe and Belei, too.

Below, check out our guide on what to buy from Amazon on Black Friday 2019:

1
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
Normally $40, get it on sale for $20 on Amazon.
2
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Fryer
Amazon
Normally $190, get it on sale for $100 on Amazon.
3
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Normally $350, get it on sale for $280 on Amazon.
4
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Normally $269, get it on sale for $200 on Amazon.
5
All-new Echo Dot with Clock
Amazon
Normally $60, get it on sale for $35 on Amazon.
6
August Home Silver August Smart Lock
Amazon
Normally $150 get it on sale for $79 on Amazon.
7
Embark Dog DNA Test Breed Identification Kit
Walmart
Normally $130 get it on sale for $99 on Amazon.
8
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Normally $90, get it on sale for $50 on Amazon.
9
Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch
Amazon
Normally $300, get it on sale for $225 on Amazon.
10
Vamvo L4200 Portable Video Projector
Amazon
Normally $130, get it on sale for $99 on Amazon.
11
Acer Swift 5 Ultra-Thin & Lightweight Laptop 15.6”
Amazon
Normally $1,400, get it on sale for $840 on Amazon.
12
Fire 7 Tablet
Amazon
Normally $50, get it on sale for $30 on Amazon.
13
Samsung 65-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV
Amazon
Normally $1,498 get it on sale for $797 on Amazon.
14
Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip by TP-Link
Amazon
Normally $80, get it on sale for $60 on Amazon
15
All-new Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Normally $120, get it on sale for $90 on Amazon
16
KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series with Glass Bowl
Amazon
Normally $357, get it on sale for $239 on Amazon
17
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Amazon
Normally $130 get it on sale for $89 on Amazon.
18
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
Amazon
Normally $100, get it on sale for $60 on Amazon.
19
Instant Pot IP-DUO80 Pressure Cooker, 8-QT
Amazon
Normally $140, get in on sale for $65 on Amazon.
20
Kano Coding Kits
Amazon
Normally $80, get the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit or Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit on sale for $60 on Amazon.
21
VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75” Class
Amazon
Normally $2,300, get it on sale for $1,200 on Amazon.
22
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Normally $25, get it for just $5 when you purchase an Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8 or Echo Show (2nd gen)
23
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4
Amazon
Normally $60, get it on sale for $40 on Amazon.
24
Google - Pixel 3
Amazon
Normally $800, get it on sale for $349 on Amazon.
25
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Normally $50, get it on sale for $22 on Amazon . (Or get a 3-pack for just $65)
26
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
Amazon
Normally $400, get it on sale for $300 on Amazon.
27
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Amazon
Normally $250, get it on sale for $179 on Amazon.
28
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Amazon
Normally $23, get it on sale for $14 on Amazon.
29
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Amazon
Normally $300, get it on sale for $79 on Amazon.
30
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
Amazon
Normally $100, get it on sale for $ on Amazon.
31
eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Normally $249 get it on sale for $160 on Amazon.
32
Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test Kit
Amazon
Normally $98, get it on sale for $44 on Amazon.
33
Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite by TP-Link (4-Pack)
Amazon
Normally $50, get them on sale for $40 on Amazon.
34
GooDee Upgrade HD Video Projector
Amazon
Normally $183, get it on sale for $145 on Amazon.
35
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
Normally $50, get it on sale for $25 on Amazon.
36
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop
Amazon
Normally $500, get it on sale for $400 on Amazon.
37
August Home Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge Bundle
Amazon
Normally $280, get it on sale for $149 on Amazon.
38
Shark ION R87 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Normally $299, get it on sale for $250 on Amazon.
39
Echo Dot Kids Edition
Amazon
Normally $70, get it on sale for $40 on Amazon.
40
All-new Echo
Amazon
Normally $100, get it on sale for $60 on Amazon.
shoppableshoppingfinds saleBlack FridayHobbies and Personal Activities