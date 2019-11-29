What To Buy On Amazon On Black Friday 2019

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Black Friday is here, and some of best Cyber Week deals of 2019 are rolling out online for shoppers who’d would rather shop the sales by lounging on the couch and snacking on leftovers instead of bracing the cold and crowds.
Amazon’s Black Friday deals for 2019 were available online starting Nov. 29 at 12:10 a.m., with free two-day shipping for Prime members. Of course, if you’re not a member you can sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.
Walmart and Target’s Black Friday deals have already started too, so it’s a shoppers market for finding the best deals on all your must-have items.
So far on Amazon we’re seeing major markdowns on a wide range of home items, smart gadget, home tech, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Ninja, iRobot and 23andMe DNA test.
Some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far?
HuffPost readers’ favorite alternative to plastic bags are on sale through Dec. 1 for the same price they were on Prime Day. We’re also seeing the Amazon Fire TV stick for half-off at just $20, another price on-par with Prime Day. If you’re looking to gift a pair of headphones, the beloved Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones are on sale for just $280 on Amazon. We’ve also spotted a deal on our favorite dog DNA test kit, Embark, for just $100.
Per usual, you can expect Amazon’s biggest Black Friday deals to be on Amazon’s own products, like the Alexa-enabled Echo smart devices, Fire TV gadgets, Amazon Fire Tablets, as well perhaps a few newcomers, like the new Echo Buds, Echo Studio and Amazon Smart Oven. Don’t be surprised to see sales on Amazon’s private label fashion and beauty brands like Goodthreads, Lark & Roe and Belei, too.
Below, check out our guide on what to buy from Amazon on Black Friday 2019: