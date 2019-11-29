What To Buy On Amazon On Black Friday 2019

Amazon’s Black Friday deals for 2019 were available online starting Nov. 29 at 12:10 a.m., with free two-day shipping for Prime members. Of course, if you’re not a member you can sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.

Walmart and Target’s Black Friday deals have already started too, so it’s a shoppers market for finding the best deals on all your must-have items.

So far on Amazon we’re seeing major markdowns on a wide range of home items, smart gadget, home tech, cookware, toys and electronics from brands like Ninja, iRobot and 23andMe DNA test.

Some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far?

HuffPost readers’ favorite alternative to plastic bags are on sale through Dec. 1 for the same price they were on Prime Day. We’re also seeing the Amazon Fire TV stick for half-off at just $20, another price on-par with Prime Day. If you’re looking to gift a pair of headphones, the beloved Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones are on sale for just $280 on Amazon. We’ve also spotted a deal on our favorite dog DNA test kit, Embark, for just $100.

Per usual, you can expect Amazon’s biggest Black Friday deals to be on Amazon’s own products, like the Alexa-enabled Echo smart devices, Fire TV gadgets, Amazon Fire Tablets, as well perhaps a few newcomers, like the new Echo Buds, Echo Studio and Amazon Smart Oven. Don’t be surprised to see sales on Amazon’s private label fashion and beauty brands like Goodthreads, Lark & Roe and Belei, too.