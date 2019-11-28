FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change. George Frey via Getty Images Target stores will also open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Target's online Black Friday deals will also go live at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Believe it or not, the countdown to
Black Friday and Cyber Monday is hours away, and though there are a handful of stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, many other retailers like Target, Walmart and (obviously) Amazon are taking advantage of holiday shoppers’ eagerness to snag good deals by offering their best doorbusters earlier rather than later.
Wondering what time does Black Friday start at Target? The brand announced that Black Friday hours for
Target will be available online as early as Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. Target stores will also open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Just like last year, the brand is offering free two-day shipping on all online orders.
Tucked away
on page 30 of Target’s Black Friday flyer is perhaps one of the Black Friday deals at Target: If you spend $50 at Target on on Black Friday, Nov. 29, you can get 20% off coupon to use on a future order between Dec. 3 and Dec. 14. Qualifying online orders will get their coupon delivered via email.
If you would rather shop the
Black Friday Target deals from your couch with a turkey sandwich in hand — keep reading for the best Target Black Friday deals we’ve seen.
For starters, we’re seeing major markdowns on home, cookware, toys and electronics at Target from brands like Ninja, Dyson and Samsung. We’ve seen a $49
Google Home Mini on sale for just $19 and a $300 Shark ION R76 Robot on sale for just $180.
One of the
best Black Friday headphones deals we’ve seen is at Target, too. You can get $170 off Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones if you snag them before they’re gone.
But, perhaps the best Black Friday deals you’ll see at Target are on Target’s stacked discounts and gift card bundles. Target’s Black Friday gift card bundles are some of the best around. This year we’re seeing Target gift card bundles on phones, like
a free $200 Target gift card when you purchase an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Max. You’ll also get a free $200 Target gift card when you buy an iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xs. Better still, get a $400 Target gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 or Note10+.
Curious what else you should snag at Target on Black Friday? Here’s a roundup of the best deals we’ve spotted at Target in 2019:
Instant Pot 6-qt. 7-in-1 Duo Nova multi-use pressure cooker
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $65 at
Target
.
Quip Toothbrush
Target
Normally $50, get it on sale for $40 at
Target
with a free $10 Target gift card.
AirPods with charging case
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $145 at
Target
.
iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum
Target
Normally $350, get it on sale for $250 at
Target
.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Target
Normally $130, get it on sale for $85 at
Target
.
Google Nest Hello video doorbell
Target
Normally $229, get it on sale for $149 at
Target
.
Fitbit Inspire HR
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $70 at
Target
.
Samsung Galaxy 42mm smartwatch
Target
Normally $300 get it on sale for $250 at
Target
.
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $130 at
Target
.
Samsung 50" Smart UHD HDR TV with 120 Motion Rate
Target
Normally $350, get it on sale for $280 at
Target
.
Roku Streaming Stick+
Target
Normally $50 get it on sale for $30 at
Target
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $200 at
Target
.
JBL Free X True Wireless earbuds
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $75 at
Target
.
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle
Target
Ecovacs N79W Wi-Fi- connected robotic vacuum
Target
Normally $280, get it on sale for $150 at
Target
.
Rec-Tek 9-ft. table tennis table
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $79 at
Target
.
Polaroid Originals OneStep+
Target
Normally $140, get it on sale for $100 at
Target
.
Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $50 at
Target
.
PlayStation VR bundle
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $200 at
Target
.
KitchenAid Professional 5-qt. mixer
Target
Normally $450, get it on sale for $230 at
Target
.
SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker
Target
Normally $90, get it on sale for $50 at
Target
.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp pressure cooker and air fryer
Target
Normally $230, get it on sale for $170 at
Target
.
Philips Norelco 5100 Wet & Dry shaver
Target
Normally $90, get it on sale for $35 at
Target
.
Google Home
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $75 at
Target
.
Sony noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $90 at
Target
.
Google Nest Learning thermostat in stainless steel
Target
Normally $249, get it on sale for $179 at
Target
.
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light stick vacuum
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $85 at
Target
.
Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier
Target
Normally $400, get it on sale for $250 at
Target
.
Philips Hue Color Starter Kit
Target
Ninja Professional 1,200-watt kitchen system
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $100 at
Target
.
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 LX infant car seat
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $99 at
Target
.