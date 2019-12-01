FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change. JannHuizenga via Getty Images Target's best deals of the year end Monday, Dec. 2.
Cyber Monday, retailers are taking advantage of holiday shoppers’ preference to shop Cyber Monday’s best deals from their couch with a turkey sandwich in hand.
That includes Target’s best Cyber Monday deals. The retail giant is offering some of its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals through end of day Monday, Dec. 2. That means you should get a jump on your holiday shopping while markdowns are still live.
One of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals we’ve seen happens to be at Target, for
$170 off Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. That means these normally $300 headphones are on sale for just $130.
But, perhaps the best Cyber MOnday deals you’ll see at Target are on Target’s stacked discounts and gift card bundles. Target’s Cyber Monday gift card bundles are some of the best around. This year we’re seeing Target gift card bundles on phones, like
a free $200 Target gift card when you purchase an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Max. You’ll also get a free $200 Target gift card when you buy an iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xs. Better still, get a $400 Target gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 or Note10+.
Curious what else you should snag at Target on Cyber Monday? Here’s a roundup of the best deals we’ve spotted at Target in 2019:
Quip Toothbrush
Target
Normally $50, get it on sale for $40 at
Target
with a free $10 Target gift card.
AirPods with charging case
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $145 at Target.
Target
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $130 at Target.
Target
Instant Pot 6-qt. 7-in-1 Duo Nova multi-use pressure cooker
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $65 at Target.
Target
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light stick vacuum
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $85 at Target.
Target
iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum
Target
Normally $350, get it on sale for $250 at Target.
Target
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Target
Normally $130, get it on sale for $85 at Target.
Target
Google Nest Hello video doorbell
Target
Normally $229, get it on sale for $149 at Target.
Target
Fitbit Inspire HR
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $70 at Target.
Target
Samsung Galaxy 42mm smartwatch
Target
Normally $300 get it on sale for $250 at Target.
Target
Roku Streaming Stick+
Target
Normally $50 get it on sale for $30 at Target
Target
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $200 at Target.
Target
JBL Free X True Wireless earbuds
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $75 at Target.
Target
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle
Target
Ecovacs N79W Wi-Fi- connected robotic vacuum
Target
Normally $280, get it on sale for $150 at Target.
Target
Rec-Tek 9-ft. table tennis table
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $79 at Target.
Target
Polaroid Originals OneStep+
Target
Normally $140, get it on sale for $100 at Target.
Target
Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit
Target
Normally $100, get it on sale for $50 at Target.
Target
PlayStation VR bundle
Target
Normally $300, get it on sale for $200 at Target.
Target
SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker
Target
Normally $90, get it on sale for $50 at Target.
Target
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp pressure cooker and air fryer
Target
Normally $230, get it on sale for $170 at Target.
Target
Philips Norelco 5100 Wet & Dry shaver
Target
Normally $90, get it on sale for $35 at Target.
Target
Google Home
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $75 at Target.
Target
Sony noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $90 at Target.
Target
Google Nest Learning thermostat in stainless steel
Target
Normally $249, get it on sale for $179 at Target.
Target
Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier
Target
Normally $400, get it on sale for $250 at Target.
Target
Philips Hue Color Starter Kit
Target
Ninja Professional 1,200-watt kitchen system
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $100 at Target.
Target
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 LX infant car seat
Target
Normally $200, get it on sale for $99 at Target.
Target
KitchenAid Professional 5-qt. mixer
Target
Normally $450, get it on sale for $230 at Target.
Target
Samsung 50" Smart UHD HDR TV with 120 Motion Rate
Target
Normally $350, get it on sale for $280 at Target.
Target
.