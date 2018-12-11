Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
What's Worth Buying From Shopbop's Sale On Sale Event 2018

Amazon Prime members get free shipping and returns, too.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/11/2018 03:14pm ET
There’s still time to find last-minute gifts for everyone on your shopping list — including yourself.

To reassure you, Shopbop is having its “Sale on Sale” event Dec. 11 through Dec. 13, and it’s loaded with wallet-friendly deal. Most notably, you’ll save up to 30 percent off all sale items when you use the code JOY18 at checkout. And, as if Amazon Prime members didn’t have enough ways to spend their time and money, Prime shoppers are eligible for free two-day shipping and returns on Shopbop during this event.

Save on your favorite top-name brands like BB Dakota, Rebecca Minkoff, Free People and so many more at 30 percent off. Take advantage of this sale to find that perfect last-minute gift like a cute clutch or cozy joggers.

Make up for that Black Friday deal you missed out on and buy those spring-ready slingbacks you’ve been eyeing.

To save you from scrolling through the sale section, we’re rounded up our 12 favorite items to buy during Shopbop’s Sale On Sale event for 2018.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pumps
There’s a reason your mom kept this classic in her closet all those years, this leather slingback pump with a kitten heel is a wardrobe staple.
2
Re:named Polka Dot Dress
This lightweight midi length dress has a bodice tie, delicate polka dot print, and retro feel.
3
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch
Carry your essentials in this leather envelop clutchwith a magnetic clasp in red or pink.
4
Fila Alice Snap Front Jogger Pants
Flyaways, but make them fashion. Wear these tear-away button joggers at home or pair them with heels for a sporty statement.
5
MKT Studio Marili Coat
Keep cozy and chic with this collared faux fur coat available in blush, blue, and burgundy.
6
The Fix Keyla Booties
Pull on these chunky heel sock booties to perfect your winter wardrobe.
7
Yumi Kim Livi Shift Dress
Slip into this powder blue floral print shift dress with a scoop neckline for a feminine look that looks fantastic with a short jacket.
8
Flynn Keaton Tote
Stash all of your stuff in style with this leather bowler bag in a simple silhouette.
9
BB Dakota Ex Boyfriend Plaid Blazer
Stay on trend with this plaid mid length blazer in an oversized fit.
10
Matiko Circa Slingback Pumps
Make a statement with this wooden heel suede slingbacks that will elevate any outfit.
11
Caroline Constas Flounce Skirt
Strut down the sidewalk in this charmeuse polka dot skirt with cascading ruffled and a bold polka dot print.
12
Faithfull The Brand Vida Bag
Secure this wicker crossbody bag while it’s on sale and save it for summer or your next tropical getaway!
