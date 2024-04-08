U.S. NewsrecyclingSolar Eclipse

What To Do With Your Eclipse Glasses Now

You can save them for 20 years, donate them or recycle them.
By 

Associate Reporter

Millions of people just watched the solar eclipse with their specially produced eclipse glasses, but now that it’s over, what should you do with them?

Keep

The next solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until 2044, and because eclipse glasses do not expire as long as they are compliant with safety standards, you can always keep them for next time. Store them safely, and in 20 years, you’ll be ready to go.

Donate

If you don’t need one more thing cluttering your junk drawer, you can donate them. Eclipse Glasses USA is taking eclipse glasses donations so children in Latin America will be able to see the eclipse in October 2024. Mail your undamaged glasses by Aug. 1.

Astronomers Without Borders is also collecting gently used eclipse glasses to send to people in other countries. You can drop off your undamaged eclipse glasses at any Warby Parker store in the U.S.

Recycle

The eclipse glasses are made out of cardboard, so they’re easy to recycle. Simply cut out the lenses and recycle the cardboard.

A patron uses glasses to view the eclipse Monday during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
A patron uses glasses to view the eclipse Monday during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Warren Little via Getty Images
Warren Little via Getty Images

