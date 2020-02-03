HuffPost Finds

What To Get A Guy For Valentine's Day That Isn't A Gadget

If the guy in your life is tired of just getting tech presents, he'll actually appreciate these gifts that he can use all the time.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

He won't be feeling blue when he gets one of these gifts for Valentine's Day.
The Valentine’s Day fever is in full swing, and you might be wondering what to get all of your loved ones, from your girlfriends who are celebrating Galentine’s Day to those who are definitely anti-Valentine’s Day.

After getting your partner all the gadgets he’ll ever need, you might be hoping to gift him something for Valentine’s Day that he’ll actually appreciate. Something that’s not tech-y at all.

From the guy to loves Baby Yoda to the one who’s a sneakerhead, we found gifts all over the internet that he’ll love.

Check out these gifts for a guy that he’ll actually use:

1
A bedside pocket to hide all his tech
Uncommon Goods
If he's got too much tech just lying around, this bedside pocket will keep everything organized and in one place. And if you really think about it, it's a gift for you, too. Find it for $15 at Uncommon Goods.
2
A new work backpack to replace his old, tattered one
Nordstrom
And this gives the two of you an excuse to travel, too, since this bag can go anywhere. Find it for $80 at Nordstrom.
3
A paperweight that's dropping the f-bomb
Uncommon Goods
It's sure to be a hit at the office. Find it for $45 at Uncommon Goods.
4
A tee for the "Mandalorian"-obsessed man
Amazon
Just so he knows how much you love him. Find it for $23 at Amazon.
5
A pair of leather sneakers that'll make him look effortlessly cool
DSW
These sneakers will go with anything he puts on. Find these for $90 at DSW.
6
A vintage-looking watch to keep him on time
Urban Outfitters
This classy-looking watch will show him both the date and time so he doesn't have to look at a calendar all the time. Find it for $65 at Urban Outfitters.
7
A set that'll get him into skincare
Sephora
Get your man to moisturize. Find it for $35 at Sephora.
8
A book made for sneakerheads
Urban Outfitters
It's a book that looks collectible. And it's perfect for those guys who can't stop staring at shoes. Find it for $50 at Urban Outfitters.
9
The gift of a good night's sleep
Target
This weighted blanket will definitely inspire some much-needed naps. Find it for $49 at Target.
10
A pair of highly-rated pants that are perfect for work
Everlane
Just so his work wardrobe gets some love, too. Find them for $68 at Everlane.
11
A windbreaker for when winter ends
Herschel
The spring will be here soon enough and this will keep him covered for the rainy days ahead. Find it for $70 at Herschel.
12
A cashmere crewneck that he doesn't have to know was half off
Nordstrom
He can put a button-down underneath it to stay warm for the rest of winter. Find it for $73 at Nordstrom.
13
An ice bucket so that he can pop a cold one whenever he wants
Urban Outfitters
It's even got a built-in bottle opener. Find it for $120. Keep in mind that it won't ship until after Feb. 3.
14
A Himalayan pink salt plank for passionate grillers
Uncommon Goods
This plank will definitely spice up any BBQ. Find it for $30 at Uncommon Goods.
15
A cold brew maker for coffee lovers
Amazon
This will make his mornings much, much better. Find it for $30 at Amazon.
16
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Coffee — enough said
World Market
This coffee's infused with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, making it perfect for a boozy brunch. Find it for $19 at World Market.
17
A glass that'll remind him of home
Uncommon Goods
They'll be the toast of the town. Find it for $16 at Uncommon Goods.
18
A recycled cashmere scarf that'll feel super luxe
Patagonia
It's something he'll use every year. Find it for $70 at Patagonia.
19
A set of Calvins to update his underwear drawer
Nordstrom Rack
He can't complain about these boxer briefs that are made from a breathable cotton. Find them for $20 at Nordstrom Rack.
20
An AirPod case he can clip on to his keychain
Amazon
No one should keep their AirPods in their pockets. Find it for $10 at Amazon.
