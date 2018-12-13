Cratejoy

The witch has become one of the most iconic modern symbols of feminism. From Lana Del Rey to Instagram’s The Hoodwitch, feminists deploy the term “witch” for empowered women who get their strength from spaces other than men or general society. In fact, there’s probably a bit of a basic witch in all of us.

This holiday season, shopping for gifts for the modern witch — whether she’s your mysterious, spell-casting BFF, sister, cousin or mama — shouldn’t be all toil and trouble. From books of enchantment and witchy accessories, to crystals as far as the eye can see, the internet is awash with witchy items for every kind of conjurer.

To help you find the perfect gift for your witchy friend, we’ve found these 17 eerie gift ideas for the weird, witchy women in your life.