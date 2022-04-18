Shopping

What Is WalmartPlus? Here Are The Smartest Things To Order From It

The superstore's new membership program costs less than Amazon Prime and comes with perks like free grocery delivery, free shipping on select items and discounts on gas and prescription meds.

Over the last couple of years, many of us have started relying on delivery services for more than just pizza. Grocery delivery can be a huge time saver and stress reliever, whether you realize mid-cooking that you’re missing an ingredient, or simply don’t have the time or energy to make it to the store for your regular staples.

If you’re a person who buys things, you have a new option for convenient shopping: Walmart+, the superstore’s new subscription membership program. The benefits include free delivery on groceries, free shipping on lots of other items (from dollhouses to patio furniture) and other perks, like six months of Spotify Premium for free and discounts on necessities like fuel and medication. Think of it sort of like an alternative to Amazon Prime, but $40 cheaper per year.

The cost of a Walmart+ membership – $98/year – can end up saving you a lot of money on basic necessities and little luxuries throughout the year. Read on to find out some of the best things you can buy with a Walmart+ membership.

1
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV V505-J09
Upgrade your home entertainment setup without spending a fortune. This 50” smart TV plays video in 4K and has apps for all the major streaming services. Tech-loving households will appreciate that it integrates with Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. Best of all, this sizeable beauty comes for less than $300.
Get it for $298.
2
Walmart
Bomaker WiFi Projector
Whether you’re a film buff, a sports fan or a home movie enthusiast, a tech-friendly projector could be perfect for your next back yard gathering. You can hook it up to your other devices via wifi or the included HDMI cable, and it’s small and portable enough to bring along on outings.
Get it for $78.99.
3
Walmart
Queer Eye Farnsworth Mid-Century Coffee Table
The mid-century modern style for home decor is huge right now. If you can’t get enough of the "Mad Men"-era aesthetic, this one’s for you. The deep wood finish is elegant and classic, and the inner shelves offer some sleek storage as well.
Get it for $125.
4
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Conical Black Metal Solar Powered Lantern
As the weather warms up, we’re going to want to spend more time outside. Keep your porch or patio well-lit and welcoming with this hanging lamp. The simple design will work with virtually any home aesthetic, the price is unbeatable. Best of all? It’s solar-powered – perfect for sunny days ahead.
Get it for $11.11.
5
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum
Skin care enthusiasts already know: hyaluronic acid is a proven, effective humectant, meaning it attracts water. This serum is a customer favorite. Add it to your daily routine to help combat dryness and keep your skin plump and glowing.
Get it for $35.89.
6
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Dinnerware Set
Looking to change up your table setting? These antique-esque plates and bowls feature a gorgeous teal and red floral design with pretty details like the dotted rims. They’re perfect for spring, and a great excuse to have everyone over for brunch.
Get it for $54.
7
Walmart
American Tourister Airweave 20-inch Hardside Spinner
Decent luggage can easily run up a big bill, but this suitcase is both stylish and reasonably priced. It comes in this 20” carry-on size as well as larger options for checked bags. It’s got stellar customer reviews; its durable hard sides and smooth-rolling wheels make for less stress at the airport.
Get it for $69.
8
Walmart
Portable Countertop Dishwasher
Even the most beautiful, pre-war apartments tend to have some drawbacks – like a lack of modern appliances. You can remedy that with this popular countertop dishwasher, which runs on five different settings (including an “eco” option). Customers swear it does the trick even for dishes with difficult, stuck-on food, and because it’s portable, you can store it when you need the counter space.
Get it for $378.
9
Walmart
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus
If you haven’t already joined the air frying craze, now might be the time. This one is multi-functional – it can bake, broil, dehydrate, slow cook and more – so it’s well worth the counter space. And with thousands of five-star customer reviews, it’s a pretty solid choice.
Get it for $149.
10
Walmart
Ktaxon Portable Bamboo Laptop Desk Serving Bed Tray with Drawer
For college students, freelancers or anyone working from home, this multi-use tray can make life a little more comfy. Set your laptop or writing supplies up at a comfortable angle no matter where you’re sitting – or just use it to eat breakfast in bed. There’s even a small drawer to stash your earbuds or other equipment.
Get it for $29.99.
