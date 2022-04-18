Over the last couple of years, many of us have started relying on delivery services for more than just pizza. Grocery delivery can be a huge time saver and stress reliever, whether you realize mid-cooking that you’re missing an ingredient, or simply don’t have the time or energy to make it to the store for your regular staples.

If you’re a person who buys things, you have a new option for convenient shopping: Walmart+, the superstore’s new subscription membership program. The benefits include free delivery on groceries, free shipping on lots of other items (from dollhouses to patio furniture) and other perks, like six months of Spotify Premium for free and discounts on necessities like fuel and medication. Think of it sort of like an alternative to Amazon Prime, but $40 cheaper per year.

Advertisement

The cost of a Walmart+ membership – $98/year – can end up saving you a lot of money on basic necessities and little luxuries throughout the year. Read on to find out some of the best things you can buy with a Walmart+ membership.