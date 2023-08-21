If You're Planning A Trip To Europe, These Items Are Worth Packing

Popular items from this list include:
• A Brita water bottle with a filter built in.
• A wireless transmitter that connects your wireless Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment.
• A Trtl travel pillow: an ergonomic neck pillow that keeps your head and neck properly supported.
A pack of 50 laundry soap sheets
I found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation last summer for which I took only a carry-on and re-wore outfits several times. Promising review:
"I saw these recommended on a travel blog, and I'm glad I bought them. I used them both in a washing machine and to hand-wash some items on my trip, and in both cases, they were super easy to use and got my clothes clean while taking up a minuscule amount of space in my luggage. I would highly recommend these for extended travel." — angal2
A pair of anti-nausea Sea Bands
Promising review:
"These are amazing, as someone who has pretty severe motion sickness and carries Dramamine with me everywhere this is magnificent. I used these on an overnight cruise in Europe. The sea was particularly choppy that night and was miserable for me even with Dramamine and ginger. These did the trick! They were fairly tight on me (I am plus size) but the relief they gave me was immense." — Jena Freyermouth
A pocket-sized portable charger
I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet.
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, and over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so, so, so many colors and 26 styles. Promising review
: "Bought this for a trip to Europe and it was perfect. Wore as a crossbody. It was comfortable and held a lot of things plus my iPhone Pro Max fit with no problem." — Maine
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising review:
"We used this on a six-flight trip across Europe and it made it easy to know that we repacked our bags according to the various weight limits. Some bags were a 10-kg limit and some were a 50-lb limit so it was convenient to switch back and forth between units (even though dividing by 2.2 isn't exactly rocket science)." — Robert
A portable door lock for wherever you stay
Note: This can get flagged going through security, so you may want to put it in your checked bag to be safe. Promising review:
"I went on a solo trip to Europe and Africa and used the door lock to boost security. The lock fits and secures the lock. It's very easy to use. I would just suggest you watch the video and practice at home before your holiday." — Jaye
An anti-theft backpack
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag. It's available in two sizes and eight colors.Promising review:
"This is a must-buy for international travelers! I cannot say enough amazing things about this backpack. It’s surprisingly spacious for how small the bag is, which makes it portable/practical and comfortable while having it on. This backpack lasted an entire trip through multiple airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe.
It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold nonprecious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc.
This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it! Can we also take time to appreciate how cute this backpack is as well! It went with all my outfits due to the neutral color and had the side strap if we went out to a fancy restaurant. I could easily turn it from a backpack to a purse in seconds! A MUST-HAVE!
" — H Bradshaw
A 3D-contoured sleeping mask
It also comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you.Promising review:
"I purchased this sleep eye mask for my trip to Europe. With the flights being 10+ hours each way, I wanted to block all light for some serious sleep time. This mask served its purpose. I was very pleased with it. I was a little concerned with the fit due to my small head. Some reviewers said it might be a problem, but thankfully it wasn't. It also came in handy for jet lag naps. I'm a side sleeper, so it takes a bit of getting used to against the face. However, judging from my deep sleep I seem to have gotten used to it quite quickly. The softness was an added bonus. This was a good purchase." — Carrie Wils
A portable safe
Like most people, I’m always a little iffy about taking a dip in the sea and leaving my wallet and phone on the beach. So when I booked a 2.5-week Europe trip with LOTS of beaching involved, I bought one of these Master Lock safes. It was a bit bulky in my suitcase, but I left it unlocked and put some stuff in there so it wasn’t just dead space. It came in handy at multiple beach clubs, where my friend and I stashed our credit cards, cash and case-less phones while we frolicked in the sea. Promising review:
"Just buy it. It's smaller than I had originally thought it might be, but it's perfect none the less. Love this little lock box that you could easily use as a purse when traveling, or at a festival." — Amazon customer
A mini lightweight flat iron
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying.Promising review:
"Would buy again. I bought this for a trip to Europe as opposed to buying an expensive and bulky voltage converter for my flat iron at home and was not disappointed, it saved a ton of luggage space and it worked like a charm both curling and straightening my hair! I will say though, since the flat iron is quite smaller than the typical flat iron and my hair is only just past my shoulders it would probably take considerably longer to use on long hair." — Holly M
A TSA-friendly toiletries set
I own and love this set! It includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars and two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips, and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents), I use the extra room in the clear bag for my beauty products and contacts. Plus, it comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. Promising review:
"I used this recently on a trip to Europe. They worked great, no leaks, and got through security in my carry-on just fine. I’m glad to have these for future trips." — Rachel
A Brita filter water bottle
Promising review:
"I love this water bottle! I bought one for me and one for my husband because we went to Europe, and I didn't know what the water quality would be there. I was so glad I did because we mostly had to use tap water, and I don't typically like the taste of tap water. The water tasted great, and I couldn't even tell it came from the tap! When you first use the straw after a refill, it takes a moment for it to come out. But after that, there is no delay. This bottle was the perfect size to have enough water to keep me hydrated without being too bulky to carry around. I would definitely recommend it!" — Gina Meeks
An Apple AirTag for tracking your luggage
When my normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), I had to check my bags for a trip to Vienna from Prague with a layover in Frankfurt. My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The photo here is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track the ensuing delivery of the suitcase; I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year, and I'm not the only one who thinks so.Promising review:
"I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" — Lindsay Kirby
An little on-the-go Gillette razor
It comes with one handle and one blade refill.Promising review
: "I bought this for a four-week backpacking trip to Europe and was so glad I did. You can absolutely get this through TSA, and the case that comes with it is excellent for protecting the blade. I shaved probably once every few days, and the blade held up the whole time I was gone, and I'm still using it after I got back. Great for travel." — Angela
A universal travel adapter
Note: this is not a voltage converter.Promising review:
"I just came back from a three-week trip to Europe. The travel adapter works like a charm. So glad I have it to use with all my travels outside North America!" — Merlina
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A waterproof phone pouch
It fits any phone up to about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches. It also keeps out sand, dirt and rain. Promising review:
"Vacation must-have. I was skeptical about purchasing a waterproof case, but I’m so glad I did because I was able to capture fun water excursions worry free!" — Lisa D
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A pack of four pocket-sized refillable travel perfume atomizers
Promising review:
"These are perfect for those expensive bottles you don't want to travel with! Worked beautifully on my perfumes and husband's cologne for our Europe trip. Now I keep them in my purse for ease of use." — Jpot
An Airfly wireless transmitter
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009. Their air transmitter allows you to connect your wireless Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to the plane's entertainment system. It comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. My colleague Chelsea Stuart
recently reviewed this wireless transmitter
after using it on a trip where she hit up several European countries.Promising review:
"Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." — Just a Muggle Mom
A trifold travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder and pen holder. It's available in 40 colors.Promising review:
"Buy it now! I went to Europe and visited five countries, and was able to keep all my tickets/boarding passes here, along with all the important items such as passport, credit card, even phone! Loved it!!!!" — Amazon customer
An Anker charging port with six USB plugs
Promising review:
"This is my second, my first I gave to my mother-in-law during a visit to reduce clutter. The other huge advantage, and I've taken mine from the US, to Europe, to Kazakhstan, is that it automatically adjusts to voltage. Which means you just buy one of those small (i.e. inexpensive) plug adapters and just use the US cord." — Frank Mellott
A Dagne Dover fanny pack made of neoprene
It's available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I went to Rome for a week last month and bought this fanny pack to take with me. It was perfect! I wore it in the front across my chest, and I never felt unsafe. It was super convenient when I needed to grab something! It fit my phone, wallet, keys, and even GoPro! It was the perfect size while also being super stylish and complementing all of my outfits.
Highly recommend!" — Stephanie C.
A pair of compression socks
They're aailable in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Bought these to wear on a three-leg flight to Europe. My legs are thin and the socks were tighter than I anticipated when I put them on. Was a little concerned they might be uncomfortable but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised when I arrived at my destination 15+ hours later with NO swelling in my ankles/feet.
The only downside is they are thin, like thick stockings. I wore ankle boots over them which was great on the plane but not so comfortable walking around when I arrived at my destination. Should have changed to (or added) thicker socks at that time so boots would fit better and feet wouldn't get sore from sliding forward in shoes." — LJA
An ergonomic neck pillow
Promising review:
"I just returned from a trip to Europe and I would not have survived without this pillow. I hate middle plane seats and I still somehow got stuck with a middle seat on a 9.5-hour flight. With the Trtl I was actually able to get some sleep! It's neither big nor bulky and it didn't hog valuable suitcase space. It really does look like a hefty scarf wrapped around your neck, and I loved that I could adjust it to cover the bottom part of my face to prevent any awkward sleep-faces in public." — Julie
An inflatable wedge pillow
Promising review:
"I traveled to Europe and they had very flat pillows where I was at. I opened this up and put my flat pillow on top and it literally saved me. I have to have a nice full pillow to sleep or I don't sleep. Im happy I had this to save me from no sleep for an entire month!" — Megan Widdig
A pair of Thigh Society cooling shorts
Get a pair in women's sizes XS–2XL in four lengths and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these to wear under dresses for a trip to Europe because it was supposed to be really hot, and they worked great. They were light, stretchy, and there was no chafing. Maybe not the most moisture wicking, but they were very comfortable, and I wore them several times." — Meghan O'Leary
A 12-pack of expandable hangers
Promising review:
"On a trip to Europe, I used these hangers to hang my laundry to dry. I even hung a pair of wet jeans (through the belt loops). I thought the hanger would break, but it held up fine! Hotels never supply enough hangers, so I will be bringing these along when I travel." — debi
A HappyLuxe travel wrap
Choose from eight colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11-day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all through the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." — Jenn
A hanging toiletry bag
Promising review:
"I love how it kept all my toiletries organized and in plain sight when hanging. It's very sturdy and great quality.
I ordered this before I went on a two-week trip to Europe and was so happy that I did. This travel bag exceeded my expectations!" — Jackie Cooney
A set of four packing cubes
Promising review:
"I am officially sold on packing cubes!! These things are amazing! I can't believe I've been packing without them my whole life. The mesh lining allows you to peek inside, and I was able to pack all my clothes, shoes, and toiletries for a 10-day trip to Europe (full contents listed below). I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was SO much more room in my luggage after packing everything in the cubes!
Items I fit in the cubes and bag include two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes. But why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany
A packing cube that comes with built-in shelves
It has a zipper compartment at the bottom in which you can put all your dirty clothes so they don't get mixed together and you end up just washing everything when you get home. Promising review:
"I used these while traveling around Europe with four children and then later on a cruise. They were super helpful in both cases." —Tucker Sw
A set of eight space-saver bags
Promising review:
"These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these!
I used two medium in my carry-on, and my husband used three in his carry-on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still had room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." — Amazon customer
A portable white noise machine
Promising review:
"I purchased this for my trip to Europe as I sleep with white noise every night. The rohm scores extra points for volume control, and it can get quite loud. It’s also lightweight and chargers easily with a USB." — Jessie W.
A set of three reusable bottle bags
JetBag is a small business specializing in creating bags to protect packed wine and your stuff. It's designed with absorbent padding on the inside, so in the event that the bottle breaks, it won't get everywhere in your luggage. Promising review:
"Bought to bring wine from France home from vacation. We bought three bottles (one of which was champagne). All three made it on the Eurostar and two flights in perfect condition." — Katie
A simple luggage strap
Promising review:
"This is seriously so useful for traveling. I bought this last year and used it on my two Europe trips — six different countries and lots of bus, train, and plane journeys, and it made my life so much easier. I hooked it to my book bag and hooked my neck pillow, collapsible umbrella, and reusable water bottle to it. I even hooked my parka through it some.
110% recommend. It is super sturdy, and I never had any issues with it even with me dragging it along with all the stuff hooked to it." — Logan
A compact, carry-on capable stroller
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. The stroller only weighs 9.5 pounds but can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds.Promising review:
"100% the most crucial item that we took on our 3-week trip to Europe with our 2-year-old. The wheels lock to maneuver uneven surfaces, and it’s super light weight. Buy a backpack style bag for it. You can also buy a cup holder attachment. Being able to put it in the overhead compartment on the plane was a game changer. No more waiting at the gate for a checked stroller or worse, having it sent with your luggage.
Takes just a little practice folding up, and sometimes a little elbow grease but put your weight into it and you’ll get it." — Kesley
An inflatable foot rest
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to order this for our upcoming travels to Europe, but I'm so glad I did. The foot rest pillow is sturdy, inflates very easily (with a choice of two different heights), and once deflated, folds into a small carry pouch. The footrest came with a contoured sleep mask and ear plugs." — Maria N.
A travel pouch that attaches to your bra
Promising reviews:
"So love this product, I hardly notice that I was wearing this the whole time during my trip in Paris especially — when we taking the metro." — grace
A Bandolier phone case with a wallet and strap
Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with my Bandolier. It’s so useful having my phone and Metro Card so accessible so I don’t have to dig through my bags. I feel comfortable wearing it, and I love the hands-free aspect. I never worry about someone stealing it, and I don’t go anywhere without it!!!" — M.F.
A waterproof satin-lined Hairbrella hat
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. The hat is available in nine colors. Promising review
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the 3 days were rainy (some quite heavy), and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too." — Miss Information