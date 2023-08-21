If You're Planning A Trip To Europe, These Items Are Worth Packing

A pocket-sized portable charger

I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet.