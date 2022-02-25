Ariel Skelley via Getty Images

The list of final preparations while awaiting a new baby, while thrilling, can be extremely long. From building a crib to stocking up on diapers, making sure everything is ready for the big day can feel overwhelming, to say the least. One important and, dare we say, exciting component involves packing the hospital birth bag.

For first-time parents, it’s easy to either over- or under-pack. It’s impossible to get a sense of just how much gear you’ll actually need during your hospital stay, and it can often be contingent on the kind of birth you have. We tapped parents from our HuffPost Parents social media channels on Facebook and Twitter to give us the scoop on their must-have hospital birth bag items, and their answers did not disappoint.

You may not need to bring a book to read or a stroller, but there are a few things that you’ll want to have by your side during those early days in the hospital that you might not have expected, like a file folder and hair ties. Turns out, there are quite a few things that can make your hospital stay feel a bit easier and more seamless, regardless of how long or short it may be.

Get your playlist queued up and ready to go and don’t forget some healthy snacks like granola bars, bags with nuts and berries and dried fruit. They’ll be absolute lifesavers between bland hospital meals!