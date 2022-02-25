Shopping

What To Pack In Your Hospital Bag For Labor And Delivery, According To Parents

From robes to nipple cream and extra-long phone chargers, parents swear by these essentials for the birth of their newborn babies.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Ariel Skelley via Getty Images

The list of final preparations while awaiting a new baby, while thrilling, can be extremely long. From building a crib to stocking up on diapers, making sure everything is ready for the big day can feel overwhelming, to say the least. One important and, dare we say, exciting component involves packing the hospital birth bag.

For first-time parents, it’s easy to either over- or under-pack. It’s impossible to get a sense of just how much gear you’ll actually need during your hospital stay, and it can often be contingent on the kind of birth you have. We tapped parents from our HuffPost Parents social media channels on Facebook and Twitter to give us the scoop on their must-have hospital birth bag items, and their answers did not disappoint.

You may not need to bring a book to read or a stroller, but there are a few things that you’ll want to have by your side during those early days in the hospital that you might not have expected, like a file folder and hair ties. Turns out, there are quite a few things that can make your hospital stay feel a bit easier and more seamless, regardless of how long or short it may be.

Get your playlist queued up and ready to go and don’t forget some healthy snacks like granola bars, bags with nuts and berries and dried fruit. They’ll be absolute lifesavers between bland hospital meals!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Facial cleansing wipes
These refreshing towelettes from Burt's Bees are great to have on hand during your hospital stay. They're a quick and easy way to give yourself a little pick-me-up and even have a lovely scent to brighten the senses.
Get it from Burt's Bees for $4.97.
2
Amazon
Disposable nursing pads
Even if you plan on using reusable pads at home, having disposable nursing pads like these from Nanobébe at the hospital will help you feel fresher and you won't have to worry about running out.
Get them from Amazon for $6.99.
3
Amazon
A fresh pair of toothbrushes
Chances are you won't remember to grab your toothbrush as you scramble to get out the door. Throw a brand new two-pack, like this one from Colgate, into your birth bag so you don't even have to think about it. Grab some toothpaste while you're at it!
Get it from Amazon for $6.96.
4
Amazon
A personal fan
Fight night sweats with a portable personal fan like this one from Honeywell. It'll come in handy during hormone surges and the rigors of labor.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5
Amazon
A delivery and nursing gown
If the thought of being in a hospital gown for the duration of your hospital stay skeeves you out, consider asking if you can bring your own. The Frida Mom gown has all the same functions as a regular hospital gown, but feels like regular pajamas. It has easy-to-use snaps, is tagless, has easy access for skin-to-skin and full coverage in the back.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6
Amazon
Lanolin nipple cream
Lansinoh's natural lanolin nipple cream is a staple in any hospital birth bag. It soothes and protects sore nipples, offering relief from the discomfort of early nursing attempts. It's clinically tested and safe for babies, and new parents swear by it.
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
7
Storq
A bathrobe
Storq's delivery robe is as cozy and luxurious as it gets. It's simple, relaxed and easy, so you can throw it on and feel a bit more put together and covered up during your hospital stay. And since you can use it during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum, it's well worth the investment.
Get it from Storq for $128.
8
Amazon
Sleep maternity bras
A must for middle of the night feeds and nursing in general, these Cakye maternity sleep bras come highly recommended by new parents. They're soft, comfortable and offer the necessary support.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $22.99.
9
Old Navy
A set of nursing tanks
Several new parents highly recommended bringing a set of nursing tanks like this three-pack from Old Navy. You can wear them under pajamas or hospital gowns to feel less exposed and a bit more supported.
Get it from Old Navy for $19.97.
10
Target
A pack of high-waisted cotton underwear
Comfort is key, and these breathable cotton undies will save the day. They won't irritate a C-section scar, and the light, breathable fabric won't pinch or feel constricting. Pick up a 10-pack of Hanes undies and you'll be good to go.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11
Amazon
A pack of hair ties
Several parents recommended packing hair ties, so you don't have to worry about what you'll do with your hair while you're in the hospital. Grab a fresh pack of Goody elastics and stash them away so they're ready to go when the time comes.
Get it from Amazon for $4.11.
12
Amazon
A warm pair of slippers
Keep your feet cozy with these warm, soft slippers. You want them to be easy to access, so make sure they're slip-ons with sturdy soles to keep you supported and safe on slippery hospital floors. These Hanes slippers are affordable and as cute as can be. Bonus!
Get it from Amazon starting at $9.91.
13
Bombas
Socks with grippers
If you prefer a sock situation instead of slippers, new parents recommend some with grippers, like these from Bombas. They'll keep you safe and sturdy while standing and walking and your feet warm and comfortable.
Get a four-pack from Bombas for $55.10.
14
Old Navy
A pair of comfy sweatpants
Keep things cozy for your ride back home with a pair of easy sweats like these from Old Navy. Just be sure to size up for maximum comfort and snag a matching sweatshirt here.
Get it from Old Navy for $16.97.
15
Target
A postpartum belly wrap
Tummy wraps like these from Belly Bandit can help to provide comfort after C-sections, ease back pain, help your uterus contract and strengthen core muscles weakened during pregnancy. They're especially helpful for those experiencing diastasis recti.
Get it from Target for $34.99.
16
The Company Store
Soft towels
Hospital towels leave much to be desired. "The ones in the hospital are so rough, scratchy and too small!" Beth Mundy noted on Facebook. The Company Store's Turkish cotton bath towel is plush, soft and absorbent. You'll be thankful you brought it.
Get it from The Company Store for $22.
17
Amazon
A reusable water bottle with a straw
Hospital water cups are tiny, and quite a few parents recommended bringing your own large water bottles from home. The addition of a straw to these Simple Modern bottles makes it easier to take a quick sip when you've got a baby in your arms or are in discomfort post-birth.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
18
Amazon
An extra-long phone charger cable
Outlets are rarely located in convenient spots within hospital rooms, so an extra-long charging cable is key to making your stay a little easier. This option from Talk Works is 10 feet long, so you can stay put as your phone charges.
Get it from Amazon for $12.67.
19
amazon
A bottle of ibuprofen
Multiple parents suggested having a bottle of Advil or ibuprofen on hand should you need it.
Get it from Amazon for $10.04.
20
Amazon
A pair of soft pajamas
If the hospital allows you to change into your own pajamas, then having a comfortable, soft and warm set like these from Ekouaer is key. Size up so that the high rising waistband isn't too tight on your belly. The button-down top allows easy access for nursing, and several parents in our Facebook group recommended a black pair in case you bleed on them.
Get it from Amazon starting at $16.03.
21
Amazon
A travel toiletries kit
Hospitals do have soap and shampoo on hand, but they're pretty subpar. Several parents recommended bringing your own toiletries to the hospital so you can feel a bit more like yourself during your stay. Reusable and refillable kits like this one from Victek are a great option. Don't forget your face cream!
Get it from Amazon for $14.59.
22
Amazon
A file folder
You'll be going home with quite a bit of important paperwork, so make sure you slip a file folder like this one from Amazon Basics into your bag to keep everything safe and organized.
Get it from Amazon for $7.30.
23
Amazon
A packable Baggu bag
You're going to want to grab as many of the hospital goodies as you can on the way out, including diapers, mesh undies, diaper cream and more. Pick up a foldable Baggu tote to tuck into your hospital bag so you can whip it out and stuff it full of hospital freebies on your way out. This way, you don't have to lug an extra backpack or lose valuable space in your own birth bag to get as much as you can home.
Get it from Amazon for $12.
24
Amazon
A nourishing lip balm
Between the dry hospital air and the rigors of labor and delivery, your lips take a beating. Make sure you have a pack of hydrating lip balms at the ready to keep your lips soft and smooth.
Get them from Amazon for $9.57.
25
Carter's
A sweet going home outfit for baby
Nothing is more precious than a baby's first little outfit. Grab a simple, cozy and soft onesie from Carter's to keep them snug as a bug on their trip home.
Get it from Carter's for $17.95.
26
Amazon
A hydrating body cream
Hospitals are notorious for their dry air, and having a tub of richly moisturizing cream handy like this classic from Cerave will make all the difference in the world. It'll soothe your delicate postpartum skin, and your partner can even go the extra mile and rub it into your back and feet.
Get it from Amazon for $16.25.
27
Free People
A roomy, flowing button down
This crinkly, lightweight buttondown from Free People is perfect for both a hospital stay or the trip back home. It has an oversized silhouette that won't feel restrictive, is made of soft material and has easy access for nursing and medical equipment.
Get it from Free People for $108.
Thule Urban Glide 2 jogging stroller

Jogging strollers for toddlers and babies

HealthParenting shoppingWomenbirth

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How To Ease Some Of The Vicarious Trauma You May Be Feeling Right Now

Style & Beauty

The New Skin Care Ingredient You’re About To See Everywhere

Wellness

6 Times ‘Self-Love’ Is Really Toxic Behavior In Disguise

Relationships

How To Actually Make Friends On Friendship Apps

Food & Drink

The 9 Best Vegetarian Meat Alternatives You Can Buy, According To Experts

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In March

Divorce

Kim Kardashian Asks Court To Move Forward On Divorce With Ye

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Shopping

28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

Shopping

Say Goodbye to Adult Acne With The Ultimate Dermatologist-Recommended Skin Care Routine

Wellness

6 Everyday Habits That Will Help You Poop On A Regular Schedule

Shopping

15 Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Food & Drink

People Share How Drastically Breakfast Has Changed Since The Pandemic

Shopping

10 Good-Looking Baby Activity Mats And Play Gyms That Aren't Eyesores

Shopping

Black Authors Share The Best New Books Celebrating Black Love And Joy

Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Home & Living

This Dating Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Slasher Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Snag A Big Discount On Beats Headphones

Food & Drink

FYI, Hot Chocolate And Hot Cocoa Are Two Entirely Different Drinks

Wellness

There's A Surprising Downside To Trying To Be Happy

Shopping

Have Pots That Always Need To Be Soaked? You Need This Portable Bowl.

Shopping

13 Sports Bras That Will Make Larger Chests Feel Happy And Supported

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Is Creating A More Affordable, Realistic Type Of Culinary Education

Home & Living

11 Games Like Wordle You Can Play Over And Over And Over

Shopping

These At-Home Fitness Products Are Perfect For When The Gym Is Just Too Far Away

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Relationships

Kanye West's Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who's Been Harassed By An Ex

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here's What Science Says.

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say