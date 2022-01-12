Shopping

What To Pack In Your Carry-On Bag Now That You're Traveling Again

From antiseptic wipes to lip balm, these are the best products to keep on hand when you're flying.

Make sure your bag is equipped with the right products.
Make sure your bag is equipped with the right products.

Though many people are hunkered down this January, simultaneously hiding from the cold weather and omicron, there are still plenty of folks who are traveling. There’s no denying that this most recent COVID surge affects both how we travel and what we bring with us.

Safety is of the utmost importance, and there are items that we can bring with us to help maximize our chances of staying healthy. And, of course, part of traveling well is also staying comfortable. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of the very best items to pack in your carry-on bag. They include cozy must-haves as well as new additions you don’t want to forget in the age of COVID. Make sure you bookmark it before you hit the road. We’ve got everything you need and nothing that will weigh you down.

1
Amazon
A few packets of sanitizing wipes
Use these Purell disinfecting wipes on your hands or on your surroundings to keep things extra sanitary while on your travels. Keep a few in your carry-on as well as your luggage so you don't run out on your journey. One box contains a whopping 100 wipes.

Get them from Amazon for $17.95.
2
Etsy
A clip on face shield and cap
Add a layer of droplet protection with the addition of a face shield. This handy visor from Etsy clips onto a baseball cap, so you can easily remove it when you don't need it anymore.

Get it from CustomHappinessShop at Etsy for $2.50.
3
Amazon
A travel-sized organic hand sanitizer spray
Pop a couple of EO's french lavender organic hand sanitizer sprays into your carry-on to keep your hands clean and soft during your travels. Featuring 62% ethanol, it exceeds the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation for hand sanitizing without drying out your hands.

Get it from Amazon for $6.46.
4
Amazon
A travel mouthwash
Eating plane snacks and then putting a mask back on can be...unpleasant. Stash a tiny Listerine bottle in your carry-on bag so you can discreetly give your mouth a rinse in the bathroom for a burst of freshness.

Get it from Amazon for $2.49.
5
Amazon
Extra KN95 face masks
Stock up on Halidodo's individually wrapped KN95 masks and toss a few extras in your carry-on bag. Nothing's worse than dropping one on the floor and not having any spares.

Get them from Amazon for $79.99.
6
Amazon
A brilliant new book
It's easy to get sucked into movies on flights, but there's nothing quite like diving into a fantastic piece of literature. Meredith Westgate's "The Shimmering State" is as good as it gets and makes for the perfect travel companion. You won't be able to put it down and will have landed before you know it.

Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
7
J.Crew
A soft cashmere wrap
Investing in an oversized cashmere scarf is always a good idea. Layers are a must on flights, and this beauty will keep you warm and cozy on your journey. It's an easy, timeless accessory that looks as good as it feels.

Get it from J.Crew for $198.
8
Amazon
A tasty treat
Keep hunger at bay with these handy Clif bars. They'll help you avoid loading up on expensive food at the airport and don't take up much space in your bag. Stock up so you're ready to go.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9
Amazon
A reusable water bottle
Prioritize hydration while flying with a reusable water bottle from Klean Kanteen. That way, you won't have to be dependent on when the flight attendants come by to refill your small cup. They're sleek and lightweight, so it won't weigh you down and can accompany you on all your travels.

Get it from Amazon for $28.95.
10
Sephora
A moisturizing hand lotion
Keep your hands soft post-washing with this fast-absorbing moisturizer from Necessaire. It features niacinamide, marula oil and peptides that moisturize, nourish and protect your little paws while on the go.

Get it from Sephora for $20.
11
Amazon
A portable phone charger
Don't leave home without the Brand Q portable charger. It's cable-free, so you can plug it directly into an outlet to charge it and is compatible with multiple devices.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
12
Amazon
A soothing facial mist
Infuse your skin with hydrating minerals with Avene's thermal spring water mist. It'll keep you feeling fresh and your skin gets a much-needed soothing blast of hydration.

Get it from Amazon for $9.
13
Comrad
A pair of compression socks
Toss a pair of Compass compression socks into your carry-on so you can put them on at the start of the flight. They'll keep your legs comfortable and warm while also improving circulation and reducing soreness, swelling and inflammation.

Get them from Compass for $25.
14
Amazon
A soothing and repairing lip balm
Air travel can wreak havoc on our lips, and having a nourishing lip balm handy is very important. Aquaphor's lip repair balm is made with vitamins, shea butter and chamomile essence that relieve dryness and chapped, cracked lips.

Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
15
Away
A tech organizer bag
Away's tech case helps keep your devices' cables and cords in line, a must when digging through your carry-on bag during a flight. It's spacious, waterproof and the best easiest way to keep your chargers tidy.

Get it from Away for $45.
16
Dermstore
A nourishing pair of undereye patches
Keep your delicate under-eye skin healthy and hydrated during your flight with Patchology's Restoring Night Eye Gels. Thanks to a blend of caffeine, botanical extracts and collagen, you'll land looking more bright-eyed, rested and refreshed.

Get it from Dermstore for $60.
17
Sephora
A silk sleep mask
Slip's sleep silk mask is made of real mulberry silk and is a breathable, hypoallergenic mask that is comfortable and gentle on skin and eyes during even the most chaotic of flights.

Get it from Sephora for $50.
18
Amazon
Stasher bags
Keep all those loose bits and bobs like extra masks and sanitizing wipes in a Stasher silicone bag or two, so they're not floating around loose in your carry-on and impossible to find.

Get it from Amazon for $20.39.

