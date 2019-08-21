What To Watch If You Can’t Wait For ‘This Is Us’ To Come Back

The Pearson family’s return to television is still over a month away, which, in these dog days of August, is simply not OK.

On top of that, the end-of-summer TV glut is real. If, like me, you’re anxiously waiting for “This Is Us” to return, know that you have options. Whether it’s a drama, a comedy or something in between, consider these eight other family-centric shows to help make the wait more bearable.

1. “Friday Night Lights”

Yahoo! Entertainment TV Come for Coach and Tami Taylor, stay for Riggins and Saracen.

What it is: Fictional Dillon, Texas, is ALL about football ― the sport makes and breaks the town over and over and over again in this classic series. Don’t be scared off if you don’t love football.

Watch if you want: A character-driven drama with massive heart and good-looking, complex people (looking at you, Coach Taylor) to boot.

Run time: Roughly 45-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 5

Where to watch: Hulu

2. “I’m Sorry”

What it is: The family life of a female comedian, and all that entails.

Watch if you want: A binge-worthy comedy that isn’t necessarily about parenthood but will definitely make you laugh at its ridiculousness.

Run time: Roughly 24-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 1, season 2 available to buy on Amazon

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon

3. “Parenthood”

NBC via Getty Images The dialogue in this family drama is almost too real at times.

What it is: The lives and loves of the sprawling Braverman clan, and all the drama and comedy that come with it.

Watch if you want: A precursor to the Pearson family. Also, an ugly cry.

Run time: Roughly 40-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

4. “black-ish”

Richard Cartwright via Getty Images All hail queen Tracee Ellis Ross always and forever.

What it is: A comedy centered around the lives and interactions of a black family living in a white world.

Watch if you want: Smart commentary on society ― sometimes overt, sometimes subtle. Or, watch if you agree that Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong.

Run time: Roughly 22-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 5 (the 6th season debuts this fall)

Where to watch: Hulu

5. “The O.C.”

What it is: A rich Southern California family and all the bananas (sometimes very questionable) things people do as teenagers.

Watch if you want: A night of passive yet oh-so-enjoyable dramedy.

Run time: Roughly 40-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 4

Where to watch: Hulu

6. “Better Things”

What it is: The life of a mom of three daughters, her aging mother and her funny friends.

Watch if you want: A superbly written, immensely thoughtful and funny take on single parenthood.

Run time: Roughly 25-minute episodes

Seasons: 2 on Hulu, season 3 wrapped this spring on FX

Where to watch: Hulu

7. “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce”

TVLine.com This show is about women balancing life and family and work and everything else, and being messy about it.

What it is: Based on Vicki Iovine’s “Girlfriends’ Guides” book series, this show is about navigating divorce and family ― but it’s really about the power and importance of female friendships.

Watch if you want: A juicy drama with strong and complicated female characters, and ― bonus! ― great clothes and homes.

Run time: Roughly 40-minute episodes

Number of seasons: 5

Where to watch: Netflix

8. “Succession”

Best Life This is one effed-up family.

What it is: An uber-rich NYC media family goes through hostile takeovers and sibling jockeying when the patriarch father has a heart attack.

Watch if you want: A family drama that includes loathsome people you still find yourself rooting for.

Run time: Roughly 45-minute episodes

Seasons: 1, season 2 currently airing