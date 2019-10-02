9 Returning Television Shows To Watch In October 2019

Hulu Elsie Fisher and Lizzy Caplan in "Castle Rock"

Quite a few popular shows return this October on services such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and even Facebook Watch.

Although you can’t be expected to watch them all (as you would stream your entire October away, and nothing’s spookier than lost time), you should consider checking out at least a couple of these. I’m personally most excited for the return of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Those are perennial must-watches and both will end with these new seasons.

Also, it’s not a “returning” show technically, and therefore not on the list below, but the most recent season of “Schitt’s Creek” (which earned multiple Emmy nominations) will debut on Netflix on Oct. 10. That season already aired on Pop TV, but most people seem to watch the show on Netflix, so in a way it’s “returning.”

You can read more about all the shows below, as well as watch their trailers.

“Sorry for Your Loss,” Season 2 (Facebook Watch, Oct. 1)

Facebook Watch Elizabeth Olsen in "Sorry for Your Loss"

Details: A widow reckons with having to move on. Through letting go of the guilt around new joys, this young woman living in California learns how to look toward the future.

Elizabeth Olsen stars while the cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Mamoudou Athie, Janet McTeer and Kelly Marie Tran.

Seasons of “Sorry for Your Loss” run 10 episodes of roughly 30 minutes each. You can watch for free on Facebook here.

Read on: Series creator Kit Steinkellner spoke with Indiewire about the storytelling process. Here’s her explanation of how the writing team approached the two seasons:

The metaphor I used was this woman has been stranded on a distant planet, and her goal [in Season 1] is to just emerge from the wreckage, make sure her oxygen tank is working, and get to that nearby crater 100 feet away. ... And she did. She survived. ... And so, we wanted to tell the story that comes next, which is once you get your head above water, once you know you can swim, what do you do?

Trailer:

“Big Mouth,” Season 3 (Netflix, Oct. 4)

Netflix "Big Mouth"

Details: Kids going through puberty in a suburb of New York City hang out with anthropomorphized versions of their sexuality. Spending time with literal manifestations of their newfound horniness allows them to explore what sexuality means.

The main voice cast includes Fred Armisen, Jessi Klein, Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph and Jenny Slate.

Seasons of “Big Mouth” run 10 episodes of roughly 25 minutes each.

Read on: This season has a crossover episode with other Netflix hit “Queer Eye.” The full cast of that show makes an animated appearance. As Entertainment Weekly describes, the “Queer Eye” cast does a makeover for the “Big Mouth” character Coach Steve. Here’s an explanation:

Their next makeover target? Coach Steve, who’s living on the S.S. Diaper Barge and using one brush for literally all his body parts. Van Ness has the appropriate response: “Jesus in my vagina, that poor brush.”

Trailer:

“Goliath,” Season 3 (Amazon Prime, Oct. 4)

Greg Lewis/Amazon Prime Billy Bob Thornton in "Goliath"

Details: A lawyer with a guilty conscience about his money-seeking past tries to win tough cases for the moral good. In this season, the lawyer goes up against an extremely wealthy man with an expensive defense team.

Billy Bob Thornton stars along with Nina Arianda, Julie Brister, Diana Hopper, Tania Raymonde and Ana de la Reguera. Dennis Quaid guest-stars.

“Goliath” seasons run eight episodes of roughly 50 minutes each.

Read on: On the press cycle for “Goliath” over the years, Thornton has repeatedly pointed out that the independent films he used to make are no longer possible and that streaming television has been the better avenue for more niche productions. Here he is talking to Vulture in 2018:

I love independent film so much, and that’s kind of where I made my mark. But independent film is not as big a thing now. The type of independent film I made is out of existence, so doing something like this gives me an opportunity to do an independent film over a long period of time. That’s exactly what it feels like. It doesn’t feel like television in the traditional sense.

Trailer:

“Peaky Blinders,” Season 5 (Netflix, Oct. 4)

Robert Viglasky/Netflix Cillian Murphy in "Peaky Blinders"

Details: Set in post-World War I England, a gang tries to gain power through any means necessary. The leader of the gang’s growing ambition pushes the group further and further into a violent hell.

Cillian Murphy stars along with a main cast that includes Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Sophie Rundle.

Seasons of “Peaky Blinders” run six episodes of roughly 55 minutes each.

Read on: The show airs in the U.K. on BBC One before episodes join Netflix. This latest season earned its highest viewership yet, with episodes regularly attracting millions of viewers. RadioTimes explained the main reason for the increased popularity:

A huge factor is the show’s move to BBC One, with series one to four of Peaky Blinders airing on BBC Two. On that channel, the highest viewing figure achieved was 2.4 million for the season four finale.

Trailer:

“Mr. Robot,” Season 4 (USA, Oct. 6)

USA Christian Slater and Rami Malek in "Mr. Robot"

Details: A cyber-vigilante living in New York City tries to thwart various villains through hacking, while also trying to get ahold of his mental health. This hacker essentially has to work alone in the final season, which doesn’t help his grasp of what’s real.

Rami Malek and Christian Slater star, with a cast that includes Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday and BD Wong.

Seasons of “Mr. Robot” run about 10 episodes of roughly 50 minutes each.

Read on: Series creator Sam Esmail talked to Entertainment Weekly about the final season. He contrasted this one to the previous season, saying:

Season 3’s theme was disintegration, where we’ve seen Elliot and Mr. Robot at odds like we have never seen them before in the series, I would say that the word for season 4 is integration. We saw a little bit of this at the end of season 3, where we’ve seen them go through this reconciliation, and season 4 now begins this new relationship where they’re really on the same team now and working together.

Trailer:

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix, Oct. 11)

Ben Rothstein/Netflix Aaron Paul in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"

Details: Not exactly a returning “show,” but since this special movie is a continuation of the “Breaking Bad” saga, I’m making an exception here. The exact plot remains mysterious, but this will likely follow the character Jesse as he runs from the law.

Aaron Paul stars. Jonathan Banks apparently makes an appearance. Will Bryan Cranston?

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” runs 2 hours, 2 minutes.

Read on: Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Vince Gilligan spoke about the methods the production crew used to avoid leaks and spoilers. Reporter Rebecca Keegan summed up the process:

They did use other means to keep the project hush-hush, including waiting until the last possible minute to share the script with crew, obscuring locations with trucks and screens and relying on a private jet to shuttle a key castmember in and out of Albuquerque without notice.

Trailer:

“Castle Rock,” Season 2 (Hulu, Oct. 23)

Hulu Lizzy Caplan in "Castle Rock"

Details: This season, a nurse struggling with her mental health tries to protect her daughter from mysterious forces in the town of Castle Rock. The nurse’s past won’t seem to go away.

This season stars Lizzy Caplan and Elsie Fisher, with a cast that includes Barkhad Abdi and Tim Robbins.

Seasons of “Castle Rock” run about 10 episodes of roughly 50 minutes each.

Read on: In The New York Times, ahead of the first season’s debut, writer Jeremy Egner summed up how “Castle Rock” is set in the Stephen King universe, but isn’t exactly a Stephen King story.

“Castle Rock” essentially does for Mr. King what Noah Hawley’s “Fargo,” on FX, has done for the Coen Brothers: turn a thematically wide-ranging but aesthetically distinct creative force into its own genre. The idea is to use one of the author’s favorite creepy Maine burgs as a hub that connects all of his stories — the characters, the monsters, the legends — within a multiverse that serves as a backdrop for new prestige TV tales.

Trailer:

“BoJack Horseman,” Season 6 (Netflix, Oct. 25)

Netflix "BoJack Horseman"

Details: In this final season of the show, the titular character tries to reset his life through rehab. An alcoholic and guilt-ridden past keep the character from happiness, but renewed self-awareness and intimate human connection may finally save him. Note: Netflix has split this final season in two parts, with the second half of the season debuting in early 2020.

The main voice cast includes Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris and Paul F. Tompkins.

Seasons of “BoJack Horseman” run about 12 episodes of roughly 25 minutes each.

Read on: On Twitter, Paul claimed that Netflix canceled “BoJack.” This news came after the recent surprise cancellation of “BoJack”-adjacent show “Tuca & Bertie.” Here’s the text from the Paul tweet:

We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.

Trailer:

“Silicon Valley,” Season 6 (HBO, Oct. 27)

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO Kumail Nanjiani and Thomas Middleditch in "Silicon Valley"

Details: In this final season, the tech company that has grown throughout the series finally becomes an industry titan. This new success comes with fresh legal, political and moral quandaries.

The main cast includes Amanda Crew, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Ross, Martin Starr and Zach Woods.

Seasons of “Silicon Valley” run about 10 episodes of roughly 30 minutes each.

Read on: Series creator Mike Judge spoke to Fast Company about his love-hate relationship with the people in tech:

Something about Silicon Valley has always triggered my bullshit detectors. But there are a lot of good, well-intentioned people there. In the world of Wall Street, people are there to make money — it’s pure unadulterated capitalism. Silicon Valley has people who are actually interested in the technology, so it’s a little different. As much as I make fun of Silicon Valley, I prefer its personalities to pure Wall Street people.