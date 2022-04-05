Shopping

Fancy Things To Wear To A Wedding That Aren't Dresses

Attend all your spring and summer weddings in these floral rompers, stylish blazers and elegant jumpsuits.
Amanda Davis
Wedding season is upon us and if you’re over wearing the same old dress, the following list of dress alternatives is on you. Switch up traditional wedding attire with satin two-piece suits, fashion forward tops, elegant jumpsuits and flowy floral skirts.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
www.amazon.com
A flowy floral romper that looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.
Available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors.

Promising reviews: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" — Katie

"I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one is a different color for another event." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2
www.amazon.com
A one-shoulder satin bodysuit that can be paired with a skirt or dress pants
Available in sizes XS–3X and 10 colors.

Promising reviews: "A hidden gem. I was 100% surprised when I purchase this top. The fit was just right and the color was beautiful... When I tell you THIS is QUALITY...it absolutely is. It has little stretch but with the material I didn’t expect it to. Overall, it was a great purchase and I will be ordering a neutral tone for other occasions." — Amazon Customer

"This top is STUNNING. It looks and feels like an expensive designer piece. I’ve purchased clothing from Amazon in the past that I was extremely disappointed with, but girl, this is not one of them. This top will make you look and feel expensive and glamorous...I am beyond obsessed with this purchase...as a girl who values high quality material, this is an absolute steal and a must buy! Your closet needs this. You need this." — Meghan

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+.
3
Abercrombie & Fitch
An elegant corset puff sleeve top ideal for a spring wedding
Available for XXS–XXL and six colors.

Promising review: "LOVE IT. The fit and material are so comfortable. The smocking in the back makes it very easy to take off and on. I also really like the elastic that keeps the sleeves in place. I picked the floral print and it is sooo cute in person." — Jill

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $41.25.
4
Hey Mimi Sisters/Etsy
A stylish and custom pastel two-piece suit made with a lightweight linen fabric
Hey Mimi Sisters is a woman-owned small biz that makes gorgeous clothing, many of it made to order. Available in custom sizes and in 30+ colors.

Promising reviews: "I bought the suit in khaki and added a pair of custom shorts so I could wear during the summer and I kid you not this is the coolest thing I have ever bought! It fits perfectly, despite the fact that I did not give very accurate measurements, and Stefaniya was great to work with. She answered promptly, was incredibly helpful and willing to make exactly what I wanted! I will definitely be buying in multiple colors." — hgkoennecke

"Wore it as a wedding guest and people loved my fit! One of the bridesmaid said I had the best outfit out of everyone there. Fit perfectly :)" —Jessica Lee

Get it from Hey Mimi Sisters on Etsy for $209.
5
www.amazon.com
A gorgeous off-the-shoulder wrap blouse with big puffy sleeves and a ruffled hem
Available in S–XL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "This is such a beautiful top. The material is soft and durable. I was going to wear it to work but realized it was just too sophisticated for work, that I changed my mind. It deserves a more formal atmosphere. I love this top greatly. And the way it fit me was fabulous. Fits just as advertised. The way the sleeves just fall on the arm is unique and stylish. Glad I purchased it. I was concerned because sometimes what you buy is not always how it was shown. This top is a 10/10. I have a wedding to attend soon, and this top is what I will wear, with a pair of slick black pants and pumps. I know I will look great with this top. If you like the style and want to turn heads, then BUY THIS TOP!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $36.99+.
6
Amazon
A chic cape blazer you can throw over a jumpsuit or blouse
Available for S–3X and in 14 colors.

Promising reviews: "These jackets are so versatile! Dress up or down you can wear these cape blazers. I have them in every color and every time I wear one someone will compliment me." — ChristinaK

"I only have one thing to say. If you’re on the fence, buy the dang cape. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it. It was the perfect accessory to my outdoor wedding outfit." — Cristi Lengsfeld

"OMG.... THIS CAPE IS EVERYTHING. I received so many compliments. It fit perfectly, the color was super cute, it was the right thickness. I'd definitely recommend." — Kayla

Get it from Amazon for $27.29+.
7
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants that look dressy, but feel comfortable
Available in 1XS–3X and 24 colors.

Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash

Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
8
Boohoo
An angel-sleeve jumpsuit that is ethereal, flowy and effortless
Available in 12–24 and three colors.

Get it from Boohoo for $20.
9
Free People
A frilly and delicate bodysuit with snap button closure
Available in XS–XL and six colors.

Promising reviews: "The style of this top is unlike anything I have found before. The attention to detail is just impeccable when it comes to the way the frills lay and cascade down the chest, and the accents on the straps is so cute and dainty. I also love the way the straps are split at the back, it is just those little things that make this top so gorgeous to look at. The body suit also allows the frills to do the talking so that tucked into a pair of pants it completes the look." — Cheese2

"This top reminds me of something a Sex and the City character would wear in the '90s or even on the new show, or Emily in Paris. Looks like it is off the Paris Runway. " — Lmrojas

Get it from Free People for $68.
10
Amazon
A silky satin midi skirt with an elastic waistband
Available in XXS—5X and 17 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." — Daria Z.

Get it from Amazon for $11.83+.
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of faux leather pants that pair well with heels and dressy tops
Available in XS–4X and 30+ colors.

Promising review: "Super cute, don’t feel cheap. Washed well and am excited to wear them out. Order them!!" — Hannah Maria

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
12
Eloquii
A faux leather skirt that features a high waist, a front slit and pockets
Available in 14–28 and two colors.

Promising review: "This is a very nice skirt to pair with a pretty blouse. The faux leather looks real and feels great!" —Shalonda S.

Get it from Eloquii for $89.95.
13
Beginning Boutique
A tie-strap bustier top with a flattering sweetheart neckline
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz with a huge selection of trendy clothes and accessories. This tie-strap top is available in XS–L and four colors.

Get it from Beginning Boutique for $49.99.
14
ASOS
A jumpsuit with batwing sleeves that's both chic and dressy enough for a wedding
Available in sizes 0–14.

Get it from ASOS for $65.
15
www.amazon.com
A belted jumpsuit with a chic deep V-neckline and wide leg
Available in S–3X and 14 colors.

Promising review: "Best jumpsuit ever!!... The material is nice and stretchy without feeling cheap and it's nice and long for heels. I got so many compliments that I'm buying two more!!" — Sheiba352

Get it from Amazon for $37.99+.
16
www.amazon.com
A very comfortable cowl neck top that's as elegant as it is versatile
Available for 4–20 and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I love this top! The material is of great quality, it’s soft, and not see through at all. It fits me perfectly, not too tight, not too loose. This light green color is so cute, pics do not do it justice... The adjustable straps allow for an even more perfect fit!" — Jena

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
17
ASOS
An off-the-shoulder V-neck jumpsuit with elegant cowl sleeves
Available in sizes 12–24 and sizes 4–10 and also in the color black.

Get it from ASOS for $42.
18
Mila Modish / Etsy
A sage green matching set with a satin button-down and straight leg pants
Mila Modish is a small biz based in New Jersey with a collection of fashion forward items ideal for special occasions. This satin set is available in sizes S-L.

Get it from Mila Modish on Etsy for $63.42.
19
www.amazon.com
A floral print high-waisted skirt with an A-line fit and slit
Available in XS–XL and 30+ colors.

Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person so I came to Amazon. This is probably the 3rd or 4th skirt of this type I ordered from various companies and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." — sim simma

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+.
20
www.amazon.com
A pair of bow-tie paper bag pants with pockets and an adjustable waist
Available in sizes XS–3X and 30+ colors and styles.

Promising review: "I got so many compliments on these pants!! I love wearing them to work because it’s like wearing dressy pajamas lol. Because they’re so comfy! The blue/gray color is different than my usual workwear wardrobe which mostly consists of black so I love that. I have wide hips but these fit a little looser so I’m wearing a small and they fit great!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
21
Nasty Gal
A halter knot jumpsuit that you may get as a wedding outfit, but you'll be wearing for every big occasion
Available in sizes 2–10 and in three colors.

Get it from Nasty Gal for $40.
22
Reformation
A garden party two-piece full skirt set with a stretch smock back and tie waist
Available in sizes 2–12 and two colors.

Get it from Reformation for $278.
23
www.amazon.com
A strapless bustier top that resembles a trendy corset
Available sizes 00–14 and 17 colors.

Promising review: "I purchased this outfit for a night out. I must say I love this top because you can dress it up or dress it down. It is not see-through at all. A nice corset-like top that keeps you in! Not made of cheap material at all." — Christine DeNora

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+.
24
www.amazon.com
A lacy open-back bodysuit to pair with skirts or a dressy pair of pants
Available in XS–XXL and nine colors.

Promising reviews: "Wow. Very impressed with this bodysuit! It's so beautiful. I paired it with a formal, floor length skirt and received so many compliments! Best $15 I've spent!" — Amazon customer

"I wore this to a party and felt like the bell of the ball. I paired it with a long black mermaid skirt. It's extremely elegant and from the front very demure looking. From the back very open and sexy. I have a full back tattoo and it showed it off nicely... It's stretchy material so still fit great without looking bulky!" —Cindy

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
25
Boohoo
A satin wrap top with a plunge V-neck and flowy fit
Available in 12–20 and in black and nude.

Get it from Boohoo for $24.
26
Wolf & Badger
A knit turtleneck with feather-trimmed sleeves
This turtleneck is from Andreeva, a fashion brand with exclusive handmade knitwear. The luxury brand is family-founded and owned by mother/daughter duo Olga and Marina Andreeva. This lightweight turtle neck is available in sizes XS-XL and in green or yellow.

Get it from Wolf & Badger for $195.
27
www.amazon.com
A unique tiered romper that's both dressed-up and functional
Available in S–XXL and 18 colors and styles.

Promising review: "Let me tell you this romper is PERFECT, usually when I've bought rompers they are usually long on the crotch area because I'm short things don't fit that well and they're usually too long...I'm happy i found this gem will definitely buy again" — Dalton

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+.
28
www.amazon.com
A full-length pleated skirt that's lightweight and flowy
Available in XS–XXL and 44 colors and lengths.

Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
29
Forever 21
An ultra comfortable cami and palazzo pant set with a crisscross detail
Available in XS–XL.

Get it from Forever 21 for $39.99.
30
Nasty Gal
A ruched long-sleeve blouse you can wear one of two ways
Available in sizes 12–24 and two colors.

Get it from Nasty Gal for $22.05.
31
www.amazon.com
A ruffle mini skirt made with soft, breathable fabric in a wrap tie design
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I am in love with this skirt!...I loved that it was high rise on me, it fit perfectly just above my hips. Plus the skirt still went about one inch past my finger tips so it wasn’t too short! Definitely will be purchasing more colors." — Ryan M.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+.
32
www.amazon.com
An asymmetrical lace top that can turn a plain outfit into stylish wedding attire
Available in sizes S–XL and in six colors.

Promising review: "I want this top in every color!!! Lace is something so timeless that will never go out of style! I absolutely love the high to low cut and the fit on this is everything! ...The fabric feels expensive." — Ana_wendi

Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
