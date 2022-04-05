Wedding season is upon us and if you’re over wearing the same old dress, the following list of dress alternatives is on you. Switch up traditional wedding attire with satin two-piece suits, fashion forward tops, elegant jumpsuits and flowy floral skirts.
1
A flowy floral romper that looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable.
2
A one-shoulder satin bodysuit that can be paired with a skirt or dress pants
3
An elegant corset puff sleeve top ideal for a spring wedding
4
A stylish and custom pastel two-piece suit made with a lightweight linen fabric
5
A gorgeous off-the-shoulder wrap blouse with big puffy sleeves and a ruffled hem
6
A chic cape blazer you can throw over a jumpsuit or blouse
7
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants that look dressy, but feel comfortable
8
An angel-sleeve jumpsuit that is ethereal, flowy and effortless
9
A frilly and delicate bodysuit with snap button closure
10
A silky satin midi skirt with an elastic waistband
11
A pair of faux leather pants that pair well with heels and dressy tops
12
A faux leather skirt that features a high waist, a front slit and pockets
13
A tie-strap bustier top with a flattering sweetheart neckline
14
A jumpsuit with batwing sleeves that's both chic and dressy enough for a wedding
15
A belted jumpsuit with a chic deep V-neckline and wide leg
16
A very comfortable cowl neck top that's as elegant as it is versatile
17
An off-the-shoulder V-neck jumpsuit with elegant cowl sleeves
18
A sage green matching set with a satin button-down and straight leg pants
19
A floral print high-waisted skirt with an A-line fit and slit
20
A pair of bow-tie paper bag pants with pockets and an adjustable waist
21
A halter knot jumpsuit that you may get as a wedding outfit, but you'll be wearing for every big occasion
22
A garden party two-piece full skirt set with a stretch smock back and tie waist
23
A strapless bustier top that resembles a trendy corset
24
A lacy open-back bodysuit to pair with skirts or a dressy pair of pants
25
A satin wrap top with a plunge V-neck and flowy fit
26
A knit turtleneck with feather-trimmed sleeves
27
A unique tiered romper that's both dressed-up and functional
28
A full-length pleated skirt that's lightweight and flowy
29
An ultra comfortable cami and palazzo pant set with a crisscross detail
30
A ruched long-sleeve blouse you can wear one of two ways
31
A ruffle mini skirt made with soft, breathable fabric in a wrap tie design
32
An asymmetrical lace top that can turn a plain outfit into stylish wedding attire