Life

Here's What It Means To Be 'Two-Spirit,' According To Native People

The term has been culturally appropriated by non-Indigenous people.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits hosts their annual Two-Spirit powwow for queer indigenous people in San Francisco, California.
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images
Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits hosts their annual Two-Spirit powwow for queer indigenous people in San Francisco, California.

You may have heard the term “Two-Spirit” tossed around without actually knowing the meaning behind it — perhaps because it’s often been co-opted by non-Native people.

Two-Spirit is a modern umbrella term to describe Indigenous people who embody both a feminine and masculine energy and have traditionally held a number of important social and spiritual roles in their tribes.

“As it’s been told to me, if the morning is male and the evening is female, then Two-Spirits are the dusk,” Cherokee Two-Spirit musician Tony Enos told HuffPost. “We were then, and are still, the balance-keepers in our living Indigenous cultures.”

The term was coined by Elder Myra Laramee in 1990 at a Native American and First Nation LGBTQ conference in Winnipeg, Canada, (though the concept has existed in Native cultures long before that) to unite the various queer identities and expressions among Indigenous people.

“The term was intentionally introduced by Native people with the goal of finding common ground and helping educate about traditional teachings in a contemporary context,” Passamaquoddy Two-Spirit artist Geo Neptune explained in a video for Them.com.

Tribal nations have their own terms for and understanding of what it means to be Two-Spirit. Some individuals prefer to use words from their Indigenous languages, rather than adopting the pan-Indian term “Two-Spirit,” according to the Indian Health Service website.

Before colonization, Native communities embraced the Two-Spirit identity. But the Europeans’ homophobic attitudes and binary understanding of gender led to its erasure.

“The traditional place and role that we held among our people was taken from us and deemed an ‘abomination,’” Enos said. “The modern Two-Spirit movement is a reclamation of that traditional role and place among our people.”

The role of Two-Spirits

Historically, Two-Spirit people were honored members of their tribes, and occupied roles such as visionary, artist, healer, matchmaker, counselor and warrior. These individuals often carried out duties that were traditionally assigned to both men and women.

Matthew Reed, a Two-Spirit from the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, told HuffPost that according to his father, Two-Spirits in their community would live and dress “according to who they were called to be.”

For example, a Two-Spirit person might hunt and go to war, while also taking on domestic tasks like cooking or child-rearing.

Being Two-Spirit is also about “the spirit of our connection to our history, our culture, our traditions, and the lands in which we live,” human rights activist Albert McLeod, co-director of the Two-Spirited People of Manitoba, told USA Today, “but also the spirit of inclusion in our families, our communities, and our nations.”

“A lot of people assume it is particularly about gender identity or biological sex,” he continued. “But myself, I think it’s a more deeper meaning to it in terms of spiritual connection to the land, and to our peoples.”

To Reed, being Two-Spirit is about honoring traditions and being of service to others, he said.

“It is not necessarily a statement saying ‘I am here,’ but rather saying, ’how can I be of service?’” he said. “Whatever roles were taken from us during the conquest are not for others to give back but rather for Two-Spirits to resume in their communities. For me that means taking part in our traditional ceremonies [and] preserving our heritage by learning and teaching.”

@geronimo.warrior

#gay #lgbtq #twospirit #culture #native #indigenous #HealthyHabits6Step #GreenScreenSky MAYBEITSMAYBELLINE #Flashback #LittleBitFancy #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - J Dial

Enos also cited the Two-Spirit gift of being able “to see the world through the lens of both a male and female spirit.” For him, he said, being Two-Spirit is also about “caring for our youth and elders.”

It’s important to note that with hundreds of Indigenous tribes come “hundreds of different traditions, languages, songs, prayers, and even roles for Two-Spirits,” Enos added. “We are not a monolithic people.”

PSA: The term is reserved for Indigenous people only

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, singer Jason Mraz opened up about his sexuality and the experiences he’s had with both men and women, using the word “Two-Spirit” to describe his identity.

“It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that,” Mraz told the publication.

He later apologized on Twitter “for misunderstanding and misusing the term.”

Two-Spirit is “not a poetic way for non-Native LGBTQ people to express themselves,” as Neptune explained in the Them.com video.

Reed said that non-Indigenous people claiming to be Two-Spirit is “reminiscent of colonizers and conquerors taking our identity away from us.”

“We welcome allys but Two-Spirit is for Indigenous peoples only,” he said. “A non-Native would or should not claim to be of Navajo descent because they felt a kinship.”

Go To Homepage
Native Americansindigenous people

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Must-See Vintage Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II Throughout Her Life

Food & Drink

5 Questionable Food Additives That Are Banned In Europe But Allowed In The U.S.

Travel

25 Too-Real Tweets About International Travel That Will Make You Laugh

Wellness

This Type Of Walking May Drastically Improve Your Heart Function

Work/Life

5 Signs You Are Being ‘Quiet Fired’ From Your Job

Weddings

This Is What Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip’s Wedding Looked Like

Shopping

It's Boot Season, So You Probably Need These Heel Protectors

Shopping

The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Shopping

Pet Portraits Make Great Gifts — And You Should Start Shopping For Them Now

Shopping

Just 29 Products That Fixed The Most Common Household Problems

Relationships

28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Food & Drink

Here's What Nutritionists Order When They Get Chinese Takeout

Relationships

22 Hilarious Tweets About Wedding Registries

Style & Beauty

For Once, A TikTok Skin Care Trend That Dermatologists Actually Like

Shopping

37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately

Shopping

If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Exfoliating Powder Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

We Asked Real Chefs How They Keep Their Home Kitchens Organized

Shopping

35 Genius Parenting Products That Deserve An Award

Shopping

These Labor Day Sales Are Still Going On — And Worth Checking Out

Shopping

The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists

Shopping

Should You Make The Switch To Kindle From Books?

Shopping

TikTok's 'Hot Girl Walk' Isn't What You Think. Here's What You Need To Take One.

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 25 Years Ago

Food & Drink

'Dirty Soda' Is The TikTok Trend Of Your Dentist's Nightmares

Wellness

The Surprising Way A Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Life

Shopping

34 Whimsical Things To Wear To A Wedding That You’ll Want To Immediately Add To Your Cart

Shopping

The Best Gym Shoes For Every Workout, According To Fitness Experts

Wellness

How To Survive Suicidal Thoughts, From People Who Have Been There

Wellness

The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here's What To Do Now.

Shopping

Target’s Boho-Chic Rugs Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Shopping

Genius Options For When Your Pet Won’t Come Near A Toothbrush

Shopping

These Target Products Will Eliminate Kitchen Clutter For Good

Shopping

Affordable Entertaining Essentials From Walmart

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

How To Reheat Leftover Pasta Without Murdering Its Soul

Shopping

Professional Writers Share The Notebooks They Can't Live Without

Shopping

Every Tiny Kitchen Needs This Space-Saving Dining Set

Wellness

5 Monkeypox Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Parenting

It's Possible To Freeze-Dry Breast Milk. Should You?

Relationships

9 Relationship 'Rules' You Can Totally Ignore, According To Therapists