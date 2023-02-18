What's Hot

Here's What Adele Was Really Saying During Viral Super Bowl Moment

A sunglasses-clad Adele became a meme while waiting for Rihanna at the halftime show.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Adele disclosed exactly what she was saying in a viral clip that showed her animatedly saying ― something ― while waiting for Rihanna to take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

People tried to guess what the singer had been saying in the video, which showed the sunglasses-clad pop icon waving a hand and gesturing.

Adele put the mystery to rest during a show at her Las Vegas residency this week.

Adele poses with her award for Best Pop Solo Performance during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month.
Adele poses with her award for Best Pop Solo Performance during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

“I was saying, ‘She’s going to be fine. She’s going to, like, have some weed and be fine,’” Adele said in a clip of the performance published by PopCrave. “But clearly, she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant!”

Rihanna had surprised fans by revealing a baby bump during her halftime performance, with a rep later confirming she was indeed pregnant again.

At least one person was impressively close to guessing what Adele was saying. A Twitter user who described herself as “SO good at lip reading” had written, “Miss Adele said ‘she’ll have some weed and be like *mmmmmh*. She’ll be fab, she’ll be fab.’”

Adele, who previously said she would be attending the Super Bowl “just for Rihanna,” had another sports-based viral moment last year when she was seen apparently ignoring a TV camera at an NBA game.

“It’s hard work being a constant meme,” she told fans this week.

