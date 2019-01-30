ENTERTAINMENT

What We Can Learn From Fictional Female Presidents

Though America has yet to have a woman as president, we've seen roughly 30 fictional female presidents in the Oval Office.

As the race for the 2020 presidential election kicks off in the United States, two big questions are emerging: Who will go head-to-head against President Donald Trump, and will that person be a woman? Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have all announced their bids for the White House, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

Regardless of the result come November 2020, the upcoming election is already a historic one simply by the number of women who’ve entered the race. The idea of a woman taking the Oval Office, however, is not so historic — at least in pop culture. In fact, though we haven’t had a female president in real life, film and TV audiences have seen roughly 30 fictional depictions of a woman in the White House going back nearly 100 years.

You’re probably familiar with the most recent female presidents on screen: Robin Wright as the ruthless Claire Underwood from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the hilarious ruler in HBO’s “Veep.” But did you also know that Betty Boop was once president? The famous cartoon character campaigned and won on a promise of kisses for all — a promise we hope she didn’t keep …

These silly, surprising and often cringeworthy portrayals of a female president actually reflects women’s real-life power struggle in the United States during their respective time periods — modern days included.

