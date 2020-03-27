HuffPost Finds

Everything You Need To Cut Your Own Hair At Home, From Shears To Clippers

Minor trims and bangs touch-ups are fairly easy to do on your own — with the right tools and technique.

If your hair is looking less than fresh these days, stylists suggest to stick to minor trims.
Considering cutting your own hair while your salon is closed due to coronavirus?

Maybe you need a trim to keep you sane during social distancing, maybe your bangs are looking shaggy, or maybe you just want to maintain a tidy appearance for video chats.

Most salon professionals advise against cutting your own hair at home, but they acknowledge that desperate times call for desperate measures. If you absolutely can’t hold off until your salon is open again, there are a few tips on how to cut your own hair that you should read.

You should stick to minor changes if your follicles are looking less than fresh these days, according to colorist and stylist Haley-May Block at The Wayward Hairdresser.

Block cautions clients against cutting their own hair, but admits trims and bang upkeep are fairly easy to do on your own — with the right technique and tools.

“The trick is don’t cut across,” Block told HuffPost Finds. “Cut up and in. We call this ‘point cutting.’ It allows for more control and automatic texturing.”

To trim your bangs between haircuts, Block recommends pulling back all your hair except for the bangs themselves and the hair that frames them on either side. Then use an alligator clip to pin back half the bangs so they are half as thick and you can start by trimming the hair closes to the forehead first. This allows you to make a guide cut, and it leaves extra hair to cover up that first layer if you accidentally cut too short.

“Start point cutting slightly angled left, then do it again slightly angled right,” Block said. “Bring down horizontal sections of bangs until there’s no more. Then blend with the same soft point cutting as needed into the ‘context corners’ [aka those face-framing pieces of hair] and boom! Home bang trim.”

Block mostly suggests using this time to take care of your hair and to give it a rest from tools like curling irons and hairdryers.

“Remember your stylist telling you not to shampoo so much? Take this time to get through that awkward phase while you’re inside and no one is seeing you.”

- Haley-May Block, stylist and color at The Wayward Hairdresser

She recommends brushing with a multibristle flat brush from root to ends to distribute your hair’s natural oils, doing a weekly hair mask and finally cutting back on your shampoo habit.

“Remember your stylist telling you not to shampoo so much? Take this time to get through that awkward phase while you’re inside and no one is seeing you,” Block said. “Consider this time to get your hair healthy, strong and less shampoo-dependent.”

In the meantime, there are few ways to support your local salon and stylist: Consider purchasing gift cards for future appointments and tipping your stylist in advance for that next cut or color. It’s also a good idea to contact your salon to see what inventive take-home options they’re providing right now. Block’s salon, for example, is offering personalized “no contact” single-process touch-up kits for roots and custom-mixed toners to use at home.

Still, if you absolutely must cut your hair, below we’ve rounded up some of the best products you’ll need to do it at home, from shears to clipper sets.

Take a look:

1
A proper pair of shears
Sally Beauty
These Eclipse By Oyster Bronze Series Stylist Shears have a serrated blade for quick trimming on dry or wet hair. Find them for $13 at Sally Beauty.
2
A color-boosting treatment
Skinstore
This Evo Fabuloso color-boosting treatments is made to maintain platinum blonde hair. Find it for $26 at Skinstore.
3
A clipper kit
Target
This Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Men's Cordless Haircut Kit has a cordless clipper that charges in 15 minutes and comes with 12 guide combs for a smooth and even haircut. The kit also includes a detail trimmer for necklines and sideburns. Find it for $59 at Target.
4
A razor comb for texture
Sally Beauty
This Jibere Precision Cut Comb has two blades to create a choppy look and add texture. Find it for $6 at Sally Beauty.
5
Alligator hair clips for bang trims
Sephora
These clips hold hair without leaving crimp marks so you can style, dry or color. Find them for $10 at Sephora.
6
A tinted dry shampoo to hide grays
Skinstore
This Evo Water Killer dry shampoo is made specifically for brunettes and can be used to disguise graying roots. Find it for $22 at Skinstore.
7
A large mirror so you can see the back of your head
Sally Beauty
This Salon Care Extra Large Hand Mirror lets you see your face and hair from front and back. Find it for $6 at Sally Beauty
8
A brush to detangle wet hair
Dermstore
The Wet Brush Pro Epic Quick Dry Brush detangles hair without snagging or breakage. The open vent also allows for faster blow drying. Find it for $15 at Dermstore.
9
A hydrating hair mask
Overtone
Overtone's The Remedy hair mask infuses moisture and repairs damage, and comes in a wide variety of colors to maintain your shade. Find it for $27 at Overtone.
10
A cape to keep the hair off your clothes
Sally Beauty
This Betty Dain Solid Shampoo Cape protects your clothes from water, stains and loose hair. Find it for $7 at Sally Beauty.
11
Hair clips to separate your hair into sections
Sephora
These DRYBAR Hold Me Hair Clips securely hold large sections of hair so you can separate and style with ease. Find them for $16 at Sephora.
12
A trimmer to define the details
Sally Beauty
This Wahl 5-Star Razor Edger Trimmer offers close trimming and edging with an open-tooth comb and precision blades to straighten whiskers and prevent ingrown hairs. Find it for $61 at Sally Beauty.
13
A spray bottle to mist your hair
Target
This Arrow Room Essentials 16oz Spray Bottle can be use to mist your hair if it's not wash day. Find it for $3 at Target.
14
A multi-bristle flat brush
Huffington Post
This Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush glides through hair, tangles and knots for a silky shine. Find it for $25 at Dermstore.
15
A sharp set of shears
Target
These Japonesque Classic Barber Shears are designed to comfortably trim hair. Find them for $13 at Target.
16
Hair clips that can handle heat
Sally Beauty
These Salon Care Metal Section Clips hold large sections of hair and have vents for fast drying. Find them for $3 at Sally Beauty.
17
A trimmer kit if you're a perfectionist about your sideburns
Target
This Wahl Edge Pro Men's Corded T-Blade Groomer kit comes with 12 individual blade guards for easy and precise grooming that delivers a close trim, shave and prevents ingrown hairs. Find it for $23 at Target.
18
Salon quality scissors
Equinox International
These Equinox Professional Razor Edge Series Hair Cutting Scissors have precise blades and sharpened edges to evenly trim hair. Find them for $14 at Equinox International.
