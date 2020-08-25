HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you’re already browsed through Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you might want to shop through Verishop’s Warehouse Sale.

Here at HuffPost Finds, our shopping editors can always appreciate a good Nordstrom sale — especially the company’s annual Anniversary Sale that’s going on now through the end of August.

Since the sale opened to everyone last week, you might have shopped the deals on everything from cozy coats to loungewear for lazy days. But you still might looking to stock up on clothes as we head into the fall.

That’s why we had to tell you about this sale that we spotted: Verishop’s having a Warehouse Sale until Aug. 31 with designer markdowns that are up to 80% off their original prices. In the sale, you’ll see brands like Vince, Free People and For Love & Lemons.

It’s the first time that Verishop’s doing a sale like this one.

If you don’t know, Verishop’s basically like a Nordstrom alternative — where you can find affordable designer clothes. The brand has its own beauty and wellness section and spot for home products, too.

So if you can’t get enough Nordstrom but have scrolled through the Anniversary Sale already, you might head over to Verishop for deals on brands that usually aren’t marked down too much.

There are some real steals hiding in the sale too, including a silk tie-wrap top that was $178 and now’s been marked down to just $42 and a Free People denim dress that’s $40 (it was originally $108).