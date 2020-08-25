HuffPost Finds

If You’re A Nordstrom Fan, You Should Check Out This Verishop Sale

For the first time ever, Verishop’s having a Warehouse Sale and it’s definitely worth browsing if you love Nordstrom.

If you&rsquo;re already browsed through Nordstrom&rsquo;s Anniversary Sale, you might want to shop through Verishop&rsquo;s Warehouse Sale.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Here at HuffPost Finds, our shopping editors can always appreciate a good Nordstrom sale — especially the company’s annual Anniversary Sale that’s going on now through the end of August.

Since the sale opened to everyone last week, you might have shopped the deals on everything from cozy coats to loungewear for lazy days. But you still might looking to stock up on clothes as we head into the fall.

That’s why we had to tell you about this sale that we spotted: Verishop’s having a Warehouse Sale until Aug. 31 with designer markdowns that are up to 80% off their original prices. In the sale, you’ll see brands like Vince, Free People and For Love & Lemons.

It’s the first time that Verishop’s doing a sale like this one.

If you don’t know, Verishop’s basically like a Nordstrom alternative — where you can find affordable designer clothes. The brand has its own beauty and wellness section and spot for home products, too.

So if you can’t get enough Nordstrom but have scrolled through the Anniversary Sale already, you might head over to Verishop for deals on brands that usually aren’t marked down too much.

There are some real steals hiding in the sale too, including a silk tie-wrap top that was $178 and now’s been marked down to just $42 and a Free People denim dress that’s $40 (it was originally $108).

Check out our favorite finds hiding in Verishop’s Warehouse Sale:

1
Free People Mia Denim Mini Dress
Verishop
Originally $108, get it now for $40 at Verishop.
2
Diane von Furstenberg Riya Tailored High Rise Pant
Verishop
Originally $248, get them now for $77 at Verishop.
3
Anthony Thomas Melillo Cashmere Stripe Crewneck Sweater
Verishop
Originally $295, get it now for $89 at Verishop.
4
Rebecca Minkoff Harper Tie Front Jacket
Verishop
Originally $398, get it now for $116 at Verishop.
5
Tanya Taylor Chloe Mini Skirt
Verishop
Originally $345, get it now for $107 at Verishop.
6
Current/Elliott The Brit Jean Jacket
Verishop
Originally $348, get it now for $103 at Verishop.
7
NSF Clothing Elsie Drop Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Verishop
Originally $325, get it now for $94 at Verishop.
8
Edwin Maiia Wide Leg Jean
Verishop
Originally $228, get it now for $65 at Verishop.
9
John Varvatos Pelham Long Sleeve Double Knit Slub Mouline
Verishop
Originally $188, get it now for $57 at Verishop.
10
For Love & Lemons Tainted Bustier Top
Verishop
Originally $163, get it now for $55 at Verishop.
11
LNA Willa Balloon Sleeve Top
Verishop
Originally $125, get it now for $49 at Verishop.
12
Theory Ollis Crewneck Merino Wool Shirt
Verishop
Originally $275, get it now for $81 at Verishop.
13
n:Philanthropy Galvin Bodysuit
Verishop
Originally $118, get it now for $41 at Verishop.
14
x karla The Mock Neck
Verishop
Originally $60, get it now for $30 at Verishop.
15
Billie the Label Bianca Tie Silk Top
Verishop
Originally $178, get it now for $42 at Verishop.
16
BLDWN Flavin Puffer Jacket
Verishop
Originally $398, get it now for $116 at Verishop.
17
Baum und Pferdgarten Nilina Wide Leg Crop Trouser
Verishop
Originally $259, get it now for $74 at Verishop.
18
Vince Short Sleeve Blouse
Verishop
Originally $295, get it now for $96 at Verishop.
19
THE GREAT. The Doll Ruffle Top
Verishop
Originally $295, get it now for $86 at Verishop.
20
Cami NYC The Romy Silk Charmeuse Midi Dress
Verishop
Originally $330, get it now for $98 at Verishop.
21
Equipment Adalicia Mini Dress
Verishop
Originally $425, get it now for $123 at Verishop.
22
Joie Bennu Puff Shoulder Blouse
Verishop
Originally $278, get it now for $84 at Verishop.
