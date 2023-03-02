What's Hot

Contestant's Bagel Fail On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Leaves A Hole In Our Hearts

She faced a schmear campaign for her bagel blunder on the game show this week.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Sunday brunch might be a little different at this “Wheel of Fortune” contestant’s house. (Watch the video below.)

On an episode of the game show Wednesday, “WARM TOASTED BA_ELS WITH LO_ AND CREAM CHEESE” was on the board in the category of “food & drink.” Angie declared she was ready to solve the puzzle.

She completely ate it instead.

“Warm toasted bagels with low and cream cheese,” she said.

Low?

The correct word, “lox” ― a term for cured salmon that is derived from the Yiddish “laks,” meaning “salmon” ― might not be known to everybody. But viewers dished out some insults anyway on social media.

Host Pat Sajak told the contestant who answered correctly, Nina, that her solution was a “much better recipe.”

Angie still won $7,300 for her trouble.

That can buy plenty of lox, even at New York City’s pricey Barney Greengrass deli.

Check out the bagel fail in the clip below, starting around the 6:45 mark:

