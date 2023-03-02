Contestant's Bagel Fail On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Leaves A Hole In Our Hearts

Sunday brunch might be a little different at this “Wheel of Fortune” contestant’s house. (Watch the video below.)
On an episode of the game show Wednesday, “WARM TOASTED BA_ELS WITH LO_ AND CREAM CHEESE” was on the board in the category of “food & drink.” Angie declared she was ready to solve the puzzle.
She completely ate it instead.
“Warm toasted bagels with low and cream cheese,” she said.
Low?
The correct word, “lox” ― a term for cured salmon that is derived from the Yiddish “laks,” meaning “salmon” ― might not be known to everybody. But viewers dished out some insults anyway on social media.
Host Pat Sajak told the contestant who answered correctly, Nina, that her solution was a “much better recipe.”
Angie still won $7,300 for her trouble.
That can buy plenty of lox, even at New York City’s pricey Barney Greengrass deli.
