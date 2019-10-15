'Wheel Of Fortune' Guest Delivers Hilarious, Off The Rails Introduction

We’d like to solve the puzzle, Pat: Blair Davis’ loveless marriage?

On Monday, “Wheel of Fortune” welcomed as a new contestant trucking business owner Blair Davis, who offered a biting introduction for himself.

When host Pat Sajak asked the man from Cardiff, California, about his family, Davis plunged into one of the darkest personal summaries the show has likely ever heard.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson,” rattled off Davis, smiling.

Sajak responded with a hearty laugh and cheered, saying it was no wonder Davis was on the show: “You just wanted to get away from everybody.”

After Sajak noted that Davis was ― obviously ― joking, Davis warmly told the host he loves his family “like nobody’s business.”

The cheeky moment made the rounds on social media, with many celebrating Davis’ epic entrance:

ALL TIME @WheelofFortune intro just happened. “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage...” pic.twitter.com/0sDWsz3xXQ — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 15, 2019

Now this is an all time Wheel Of Fortune intro.... pic.twitter.com/qHM0C1oNlT — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) October 15, 2019