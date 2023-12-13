A “Wheel of Fortune” player on Tuesday gave a bizarrely wrong answer on a puzzle about “Show Biz” ― but she showed imagination. (Watch the video below.)
With the board at “TH_ /_RITI_S/_GR_E,” Gishma answered “The British Ogre.”
Host Pat Sajak asked her to repeat the answer to perhaps make sure his ears weren’t deceiving him. She obliged.
“Uh, no,” he said.
Lora, another contestant, gave the correct solution, “The Critics Agree.”
Some viewers mocked Gishma, but a few cut her some slack.
“OK, the puzzle was clearly THE CRITICS AGREE but to be honest I prefer THE BRITISH OGRE because the puzzles could use some more wacky originality sometimes,” one wrote on X.
“The British Ogre sounds like a cool band name,” another commented.
Gishma also made it onto one viewer’s gratitude list, as they jokingly listed “when ppl get wheel of fortune puzzles REALLY wrong” alongside things like “Therapy” and “Feisty baby hippos.”
But Gishma can laugh at herself all the way to the bank with the $15,583 cash and cruise she won.
Rob, the third contestant, advanced to the bonus round, where he did not win but still collected $16,400.