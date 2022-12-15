What's Hot

57 Photos You Need To See Of Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution

Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins

11 Things We Learned From Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry Blasts Palace For Issuing False Statement 'To Protect My Brother'

Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Text She Got From Beyoncé After Oprah Interview

Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot

Senate Democrats Seek To Protect IVF Ahead Of Looming Attacks In Abortion Fight

GOP Congressmen Are Copy-Pasting Letters Of Support From Pipeline Giants

'Superman' Actor Henry Cavill Confirms He's Finally Hanging Up His Cape

Brad Raffensperger Says Georgia Should Quit Holding General Election Runoffs

Harry And Meghan Claim Royal Institution ‘Blocked’ Him From Seeing The Queen

Charles Barkley And Shaq Brutally Reenact The Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight

Entertainment
wheel of fortunepat sajak

'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Awkward Remark Shocks Pat Sajak

“Excuse me, these get heavy sometimes,” the game show host said after dropping his cards in response.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Kate from Cincinnati having a dignified 15-minutes of fame on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Kate from Cincinnati having a dignified 15-minutes of fame on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Wheel Of Fortune via YouTube

Urine for a treat.

Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had a pretty funny response to a contestant’s off-color remark during a recent episode of the beloved game show.

A contestant named Kate from Cincinnati allowed her chances of winning a bonus round go down the toilet when she believed a four-letter word that started with “lea” was “leaf.” After guessing everything from “moving a leaf” to“raking a leaf,” the buzzer rang and Kate accepted her defeat. The word she needed was “leak” and the winning phrase was the idiom “fixing a leak.”

“Fixing a leak,” a flustered Kate blurted out. “I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn’t think that was it.”

The slip was enough to surprise Sajak.

“No,” Sajak deadpanned, glancing stone-faced into the camera and then dropping the cards he was holding.

Kate quickly covered her face with her hands in embarrassment, while Sajak bent down to pick up the cards. “Excuse me,” he said into the camera. “These get heavy sometimes.”

Kate’s clumsy-yet-pretty-relatable moment was memorable. But when it comes to embarrassing moments on the show this year, Kate’s mishap is not No. 1.

In March, all three contestants contributed astonishingly bad guesses to a puzzle that was pretty much entirely solved.

“Wheel” also invited more ridicule that month when a player incorrectly guessed “a feather in your nap” instead of “a feather in your cap.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community