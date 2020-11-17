'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Stunningly Fails At 'Declaring Victory'

The category was “What Are You Doing,” which makes sense because “Wheel of Fortune” viewers were probably like, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING!?”

On Monday’s show, contestant Alex basically had a win in the bag for the final group puzzle. After guessing a “Y,” and smiling at host Pat Sajak as the letter showed up on the board, all he had to do was say the answer out loud. Fittingly, it was “Declaring Victory.”

But there was just one problem, as you can see below:

another classic wheel of fortune L “I’m declaring victory” lmao pic.twitter.com/lazHrNcNWN — Wood Slanga (@anthme) November 17, 2020

While trying to “declare victory” with his arms held above his head, Alex said: “I’m declaring victory,” rather than just saying the words in the answer (a strict “Wheel of Fortune” rule).

Contestant Amanda answered correctly without the “I’m,” and Alex stood stunned until Sajak explained it to him after the puzzle.

Some “Wheel of Fortune” fails may defy the laws of physics, but they don’t get more ironic than this. In declaring his win, Alex sealed his defeat.

“I didn’t even know I said, ‘I’m,’” Alex said to Sajak.

“Take my word. Look at my eyes. Would I lie to you?” Sajak joked.

Alex still was the big winner on the day, taking home more than $32,000. But when it comes to that “declaring victory” clip, declaring bankruptcy might be less painful.

I almost never watch Wheel of Fortune anymore but, as luck would have it, I just witnessed a gem. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/ivKtm2KOOG — Jay (@o8snowman8o) November 17, 2020