Pat Sajak's Epic Brain Fart Almost Spoiled 'Wheel Of Fortune' Bonus Round

Pat Sajak almost pulled a “Jeopardy” in the middle of “Wheel Of Fortune” when he accidentally revealed the puzzle’s answer during the question.

But the contestant didn’t even notice.

The contestant on the bonus round received six of the 12 letters for Thursday’s puzzle:

_ _ _ T E _ R A N _ L_

“Yikes,” Sajak said, examining the board. “Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly.”

That, quite frankly, was the answer; however, the contestant didn’t catch it and didn’t figure it out.

“It goes to show you that people are concentrating and they’re not paying any attention to me,” Sajak said later.

Check out the moment below: