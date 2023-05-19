'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Complain That This $100,000 Puzzle Was Too Obscure

“Wheel of Fortune” watchers complained that the answer to a puzzle on Thursday’s episode wasn’t common enough ― and it cost one contestant a pretty penny.

The category was “Phrase,” and Cesar Redaja faced these blanks with just 10 seconds to answer:

Contestant Cesar Redaja had just 10 seconds to solve this puzzle. Could you? Twitter

Advertisement

Redaja didn’t even hazard a full guess as the buzzer sounded.

The answer? “THAT WAS A PIVOTAL FACTOR.”

“That was a toughie,” host Pat Sajak acknowledged. Redaja’s mouth was agape when he got a peek of the bonus prize that he would have won: $100,000.

“Yeah, I know,” Sajak said.

The contestant still went home with $26,398.

Online, outraged viewers said that the phrase’s obscurity was a pivotal factor in Redaja not winning the extra cash.

Yeah, I'm always going around saying "That was a pivotal factor!".

It's so common!!! How could he not get that?! 😂 What the hell is wrong with Wheel of Fortune? — Bill_Flynn🙂♥️🏳️🌈☮️🌊🇺🇦 (@Atheist_Unbound) May 18, 2023

Advertisement

Their definition of #phrase is really any string of words. Drives me crazy! #Category should just be "Words in a Sentence." — Lisa Clancy (@Termineditor) May 19, 2023

"That Was a Pivotal Factor" is a "phrase" in the same Universe that Bon Jovi is "Metal."#wheeloffortune #Jeopardy — Jeffrey M. Gallo (@firstelder22) May 18, 2023