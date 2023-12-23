What's Hot

'Wheel Of Fortune' Player's Painful 'Marriage' Blunder Is Awkwardly Engaging

Pat Sajak consoled the contestant by telling her, "Your mouth doesn’t say what your brain intended.”
A contestant blew an obvious answer on Friday’s “Wheel of Fortune,” earning sympathy from Pat Sajak. (Watch the video below.)

Gwen had $8,250 on the line in the category of “Event.” Here’s what she faced after buying a few vowels: “SURPRISE/_ARRIA_E/PROPOSA_”

“Surprise Carriage Proposal,” she answered with certainty.

But under the pressure of national television, nothing is ever certain. The buzzer and the audience groan let her know she was wrong. She hung her head and got consolation from Sajak.

“Sometimes you get excited and your mouth doesn’t say what your brain intended. I’m sorry,” he said.

The correct solution was “Surprise Marriage Proposal.”

But Gwen still had enough engagement in the game to win $11,150. And she didn’t have an “ogre” on her mind, as another contestant recently did.

