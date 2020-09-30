Style & Beauty

It's 'When Harry Met Sally' Season. Here's How To Dress Accordingly.

These pieces are best worn while singing "The Surrey with the Fringe On Top" at your local Sharper Image.

Well, folks, somehow we’ve arrived at the magical time of year that some people refer to as “fall” but what the best of us know only as “When Harry Met Sally” season.

It’s a season stacked high with chunky knits:

Actors Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal pose for the movie "When Harry Met Sally," circa 1989.
Tweed blazers:

Tapered denim:

Bowler hats:

And big glasses:

#WhenHarryMetSally

Basically, all the things Billy Crystal’s Harry Burns and Meg Ryan’s Sally Albright (spoiler alert) wear while falling in love.

It’s a season for ordering things “on the side” and having “what she’s having.” It’s a season for questioning everything ― or at least whether or not men and women can really be friends.

Each year around this time, the internet pays homage to the quintessentially fall rom-com, and it’s as satisfying as the crunch of leaves under your feet on a walk through Central Park.

The Harry and Sally aesthetic is more relevant now than ever. Just thinking about cozying up on the couch to watch “Casablanca” in a fisherman sweater is enough to soothe the existential dread of the moment, at least for a little while.

Here are 11 pieces to help you channel “When Harry Met Sally” all fall long.

L.L. Bean Men's Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
L.L. Bean
Get the L.L. Bean men's signature cotton fisherman sweater for $99.
Aritizia New Margaux Blazer
Aritzia
Get the Aritzia new Margaux blazer for $228.
Levi's High-Waisted Taper Jeans
Levi's
Get the Levi's high-waisted taper jeans for $69.50.
L.L. Bean Women's Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater
L.L. Bean
Get the L.L. Bean women's signature cotton fisherman tunic sweater for $79.99.
Bon Clic Bon Genre Classic Italy Nude Poet Hat
Bon Clic Bon Genre
Get the Bon Clic Bon Genre nude poet hat for $58.
Uniqlo Women Velvet Jacket
Uniqlo
Get the Uniqlo women velvet jacket for $69.90.
American Eagle Henley Sweater
American Eagle
Get the American Eagle Henley Sweater for $44.95.
Uniqlo Heattech Extra Warm Turtleneck T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Get the Uniqlo heattech extra warm turtleneck T-shirt for $9.90.
Asos Design Ovoid Pleat Front Peg Pants
Asos
Get the Asos Design ovoid pleat front peg pants for $48.
See Eyewear 5391 Glasses
See Eyewear
Get the See Eyewear 5391 glasses for $299.
Eloquii Crop Stretch Mom Jean
Eloquii
Get the Eloquii crop stretch mom jean for $89.95.
