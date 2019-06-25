HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

AdrianHancu via Getty Images What will be on sale during Prime Day 2019? We've got details on the best deals to expect during the 48-hour event.

Amazon just officially announced when Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be this year. The “shopping holiday” will run for 48 hours beginning July 15 at 3 a.m. Eastern.

This fifth-annual sale will be Amazon’s longest-ever Prime Day, and will feature two full days of deep discounts on more than a million deals for Amazon Prime members around the world. (Not a member? Sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.)

According to Amazon, this year’s Prime Day will feature all-new “Lightning Deals” on household brands. But because of the fast-paced nature of those sales, Amazon anticipates they’ll sell out fast.

“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, the CEO for Amazon global consumer, in a press release. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member — when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen.”

Amazon x HuffPost Top Amazon Prime Day deals from 2018 included items like Nintendo Switch accessories, Dyson vacuums, and the 23andMe DNA kit.

The biggest markdowns on Prime Day are usually on Amazon’s own products, and 2019 will be no exception. This year, you can expect to see some of the biggest Prime Day discounts ever on Alexa-enabled devices, like the Alexa-enabled Echo smart devices, Fire TV gadgets and Amazon Fire Tablets. Of course, there will still be huge Prime Day deals on customer favorites like Instant Pot, Dyson, LG TVs, laptops, the Nintendo Switch and so much more.

One early Prime Day 2019 deal you can shop now is the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, which is $120 off for only $180 now through June 30. Amazon is calling this one of its best Prime Day deals for the year, so it’s worth snagging before it sells out.

Amazon One of Amazon Prime Day 2019's best TV deals is this 43-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV that's on sale for only $180. It's an early Amazon Prime deal that you can shop now.