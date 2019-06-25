HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Amazon just officially announced when Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be this year. The “shopping holiday” will run for 48 hours beginning July 15 at 3 a.m. Eastern.
This fifth-annual sale will be Amazon’s longest-ever Prime Day, and will feature two full days of deep discounts on more than a million deals for Amazon Prime members around the world. (Not a member? Sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.)
According to Amazon, this year’s Prime Day will feature all-new “Lightning Deals” on household brands. But because of the fast-paced nature of those sales, Amazon anticipates they’ll sell out fast.
“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, the CEO for Amazon global consumer, in a press release. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member — when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen.”
The biggest markdowns on Prime Day are usually on Amazon’s own products, and 2019 will be no exception. This year, you can expect to see some of the biggest Prime Day discounts ever on Alexa-enabled devices, like the Alexa-enabled Echo smart devices, Fire TV gadgets and Amazon Fire Tablets. Of course, there will still be huge Prime Day deals on customer favorites like Instant Pot, Dyson, LG TVs, laptops, the Nintendo Switch and so much more.
One early Prime Day 2019 deal you can shop now is the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, which is $120 off for only $180 now through June 30. Amazon is calling this one of its best Prime Day deals for the year, so it’s worth snagging before it sells out.
Last year, we saw a Prime Day Instant Pot deal worth devouring, as well as amazing Prime Day deals on vacuums. We even spotted great markdowns on laptops, TVs and, surprisingly, sex toys.
Amazon Prime Day 2018’s most popular purchases were the Fire TV Stick, the Instant Pot, the 23andMe DNA test and, interestingly, LifeStraw (a personal water filter). If last year’s sales are any indication, for Prime Day 2019 we can also expect to see beauty and fashion sales on Amazon’s private label fashion brands like Lark & Roe, Ella Moon and Goodthreads. There might even be markdowns on its new beauty brand, Belei.
To make sure you don’t miss a deal, follow our coverage and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you the best deals on the day. Stay tuned for more Prime Day 2019 deals.