Milkos via Getty Images Black Friday is Nov. 29. Here are the deals you can expect to see.

When is Black Friday 2019? Keen shoppers looking for holiday deals will know that this year Black Friday falls on Nov. 29, making this shopping season six days shorter than it was last year. That, coupled with the growing number of people turning to their laptops, tablets and phones for gift shopping, means that Black Friday 2019 is sure to be the biggest it’s ever been — but there’s one early Black Friday deal on a Samsung TV that you can snag now.

Retailers from Walmart to Amazon will be offering competitive pricing, sitewide sales and deep discounts on the season’s “it items” across tech, gadgets, home, style, beauty, and more shopping categories. Expect major markdowns on must-haves like the cult-favorite Ninja Foodi, beloved Dyson vacuums and headphones from Bose, Beats and beyond.

Shoppers can also expect to see Prime Day-level savings from Amazon on best-selling items, as well as the brand’s fleet of Alexa-enabled devices. No word yet on whether Amazon’s new wearables like the Echo Buds and Amazon’s Echo Loop smart ring will be included in 2019′s Black Friday deals. You also can’t underestimate the deals coming from the direct-to-consumer brands that frequent your Instagram feed like Brooklinen, Glossier and Quip.

The one early Black Friday 2019 deal you can shop now?

Walmart One of Black Friday 2019's best TV deals is this 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that's on sale for $698. It's an early Black Friday deal that you can shop now.

This Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV normally retails for $1,200, but is on pre-Black Friday sale for just $698. It has a 4.8-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews. So if you’re in the market for a new TV before the holidays, snag it before it’s gone.

Want to make the most of your Black Friday shopping? According to Black Friday experts, Black Friday is probably the best time of year to buy a TV. It’s also a good time to stack your savings by getting a gift card for buying an iPhone (from basically any retailer but Apple). And, it’s worth letting Amazon and Google duke it out to give you the best deal on smart devices.

