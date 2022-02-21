Led Zeppelin Cofounder Leads Stunning New Take On 'When The Levee Breaks'

Playing for Change just dropped its latest global musical effort, a fresh new take on “When The Levee Breaks” anchored by Led Zeppelin bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones.

Along with Jones, the new version features Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, along with more than a dozen musicians from seven nations playing remotely:

“Looking at ‘When The Levee Breaks’ through the lens of producing a song to raise awareness for key environmental organizations truly felt like a plea for climate justice,” Sebastian Robertson, who plays on the track and co-produced it, told Rolling Stone. “The wailing guitars, harmonica, and vocals all in harmony for Mother Earth.”

Playing for Change said proceeds will benefit organizations that promote environmental justice and sustainability including Conservation International, American Rivers, World Wildlife Fund, REVERB and the PFC Foundation.

“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with Katrina. It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically,” Jones said in a statement released by Playing for Change.

