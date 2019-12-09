'When They See Us' Is Snubbed By Golden Globes And Twitter Isn't Having It

Just one day after scoring six Critics’ Choice Award nominations, “When They See Us” is feeling no love from the Golden Globes.

The Netflix miniseries had been widely considered a front-runner in the Limited Series or TV Movie category. Jharrel Jerome, who took home a history-making Emmy Award for his performance in September, was also expected to score a nomination, as was co-star Niecy Nash, a fellow Emmy nominee.

But when the Golden Globe nominations were announced early Monday, “When They See Us” was nowhere to be found.

Many journalists and media personalities tweeted their frustration.

Guess I shouldn't be surprised, but no #GoldenGlobes nominations at all for When They See Us? And out of 40 acting nominations in television announced this morning, just three went to non-white actors? Wow. Disappointing for 2019. pic.twitter.com/okJKrsuwGd — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) December 9, 2019

When They See Us is one of the best things I’ve seen on TV in this or any year and it was entirely shut out of the golden globes. How? pic.twitter.com/mOyCOA16wO — Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) December 9, 2019

catch 22 over when they see us ....... make that make sense — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 9, 2019

There were things that were disappointing about this morning’s noms...and then there’s this.😒😖😡😬🙄



‘When They See Us’ Shut Out of #GoldenGlobe Nominations https://t.co/oRN5jOZ2eC via @variety — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) December 9, 2019

Co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us” is based on the Central Park Five, a group of five young Black men who were wrongly convicted of assaulting a New York jogger in 1989.

The four-episode series, released on Netflix in May, garnered near-universal raves from critics, and racked up boffo ratings. The Atlantic called the show “profoundly rich and extraordinarily hard to watch,” while The Guardian praised its performances as “uniformly astonishing.”

DuVernay, however, didn’t seem too vexed by the omission. The two-time Emmy winner used an ice cream analogy to cleverly respond after a fan tweeted support.

The absence of “When They See Us” from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations was particularly striking, given that Netflix movies and shows dominated the list. The streaming network received 17 nominations for its films, including “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.”

Netflix received an additional 17 nods for its TV series, which include “The Crown,” “Unbelievable” and “The Politician.”