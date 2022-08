June and Juniper travel mat

"June and Juniper makes great travel mats with cute designs," Ashley said.Style options include purple space, green forests and blue floral. Since this mat is made for travel, it's ultra-thin (like a credit card!) and foldable so you can take it on the go with ease. It measures almost 6 feet long and is made of microfiber and tree rubber. If multi-functionality is your workout style, you'll love the reversible element as the black rubber side offers a high quality grip, while the microfiber side works best for hot yoga or wet environments."I needed a mat I could easily fly with and spent quite some time finding the right one. I decided to be vain and pay a little extra for this one because the design was just so stunning. It was worth every penny. The color and design are even more gorgeous in person.. and it easily folds up into my backpack. As for the quality of the mat - excellent. Super grippy top, nice texture to practice on. I usually use a yoga towel too for extra grip, but it’s not necessary for this mat since the texture is already so grippy. It is of course very thin, so it can be a little hard on the knees but the extra cushy pad that comes with it takes care of that. Perfect purchase!!!" — Amanda