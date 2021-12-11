54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you.
Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pair of light-up chopsticks for when they need the help of the Force to get them through a meal.
Amazon
2
A double-sided silicone lip brush to get rid of any excess skin and make their lips totally matte lipstick ready.
Amazon
3
An awesome Mystical Fire Flame Colorant that'll turn their fire into a colorful light show. Just drop the pack unopened onto a fire and watch as the vibrant colors come to life.
4
A Baker's Edge brownie pan, because everyone deserves to enjoy the magic of a corner piece.
5
A bag of rare and always delectable Reindeer Farts. The wonders of science have allowed us to capture the magical essence of this elusive animal's flatulence right at the moment that they expel their intestinal gases.
6
A pack of adorably expressive ankle socks to keep their feet comfy and their style friendly — plus the set comes with eight pairs so you could also break them up to gift to multiple people.
Amazon
7
A linen pillow cover to immortalize one of the greatest moments in TV history and that they'll use to rest your head on while you rewatch The Office for the 782nd time this week.
8
An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook and drink recipe book to help them whip up some magic in the kitchen — and that whip can be of the Dole variety since there's a recipe for that.
9
An awesome portable mini projector that uses LED lights to deliver 1080p full HD and make their next movie night totally epic.
10
A copy of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — remember those five words! As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, you race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all.
Amazon
11
An LED sunset lamp projector designed with a 180-degree rotation to help shine just enough color onto whatever wall they want.
Amazon
12
A pack of really yummy ChapStick that'll have them asking for some more.
Amazon
13
A copy of Dangerous Games to Play in the Dark, a book filled with goosebump-inducing games based on urban legends from around the world — like Bloody Mary.
Amazon
14
A pocket-sized drawing journal filled with 642 prompts to help bring out their inner artist.
15
A pack of ultra-moisturizing face masks formulated with rich extracts and soothing essences to help them get the fresh and clean skin of their dreams — plus they'll look so good wearing them.
16
A super cool mirror surface, LED display, a digital clock designed with a dimming mode that offers three levels of brightness, and a dual USB port so you can charge your phone right on it.
17
A copy of Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors along with a US National Parks Scratch Off Poster — so they can visit the very parks people love to complain about while literally scratching them off their list.
18
A classic PlayStation console complete with 20 games, two wired controllers, a virtual memory card, and the HDMI cable you probably need — not to brag but I bought this console for my husband last Christmas and I won Christmas. Like, you probably didn't even know it was a contest, but it was and I won.
19
A Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker that'll quickly and easily turn their face wash into a rich foam making for easier and more gentle application.
20
An entertaining The Nightmare Before Christmas cross-stitch kit so they can have something to do while they watch their favorite holiday movies.
21
A very handy book that could honestly, save their life — or just answer all those questions they may be too embarrassed to even google.
Amazon
22
A pack of beautiful Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers just in case maybe they aren't big on baths.
Amazon
23
A bottle of sweet and slightly spicy Mike's Hot Honey that they're really going to want to have on hand year-round.
Amazon
24
A fully equipped Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit with everything they need to make their very own Lego movie!
Amazon
25
A Love Lingual Card Game filled with 150 conversation-starting questions for couples and designed to encourage exploration and deepen connections with your partner.
Amazon
26
An amazing little LifeStraw Personal Water Filter designed to filter up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. It doesn't require batteries, it has no moving parts, and it removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns — surpassing EPA filter standards.
Amazon
27
A pack of very lucky bracelets all wrapped in adorable fortune cookies and ready to be gifted in an even cuter take out container.
Amazon
28
A 2022 Jeopardy Calendar that'll give you a new trivia answer every day and a Jeopardy puzzle and games book so you can get even more trivia into your day.
Amazon
29
A dazzling Celestial One Line a Day journal they can use to document five years of memories and then to walk down memory lane.
Amazon
30
A desktop Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. Hi. I'm Elena, president and CEO of Elena's Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Emporium and Warehouse. Thanks to a shipping error, I am now currently overstocked on Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guys and I'm passing the savings on to yoooou!
Amazon
31
A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature — so they never have to worry about that forgotten cup of coffee on their desk that gets ice cold before they finally have a chance to drink it.
Amazon
32
A delightful Bitty Boomers Star Wars speaker so they can let the force of their music be heard.
Amazon
33
A full-body vibrating mat with 10 motor-vibration mattress pads and soothing warmth to help alleviate any back and muscle pains.
Amazon
34
A gorgeous rose-quartz roller and scraper massager — have them put these in the fridge to help with puffiness and to distribute any serums. They're so incredibly relaxing.
Amazon
35
A pack of spirited scented pencils to help you bring the holiday cheer (and smells) to their to-do list.
Amazon
36
An ultra-pigmented, long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for a weightless color their pout is thirsty for.
37
A screaming goat, because if there is anything they need this year it's a tiny figurine of a goat screaming out their frustrations.
38
A carbonated bubble clay mask designed to get deep down to clean out their pores while it bubbles up to make the perfect Insta pic.
39
A pack of wine filters designed to remove sulfites and histamines from their favorite beverage — and maybe even the headaches they get the day after.
Amazon
40
An awesome little handheld milk frother that'll up their at-home coffee game to the next level — it can basically froth up any milky drink (even those with dairy alternatives)!
41
A super-thorough guide to baking that'll give them skills worthy of a handshake.
Amazon
42
A nostalgic Apple Watch stand designed to look just like their favorite handheld video game — plus it has a perfectly fitting spot for the charger so everything looks totally seamless.
Amazon
43
A really freakin' cool National Geographic Geodes Kit that lets them open up and examine crystals insides. It includes a detailed learning guide, the goggles, and two display stands.
Amazon
44
An awesome beginner's guide to calligraphy that'll help them upgrade their penmanship game by teaching them five different alphabet styles and uppercase and lowercase letters, plus give them some design and composition tips.
Amazon
45
A Lego BrickHeadz Nutcracker Building Kit so they can **literally** build the holiday cheer year after year.
Amazon
46
A copy of Wreck This Journal, which can act as a means to help them get their aggression and creativity out.
47
A wireless sleep headphone headband designed with Bluetooth, ultra-thin HD stereo speakers that make it perfect for sleeping, workouts, air travel, and meditation.
48
A giant 750-mL wineglass they can fill with the optimal amount of a liquid they may *actually* need to help get through the day.
Amazon
49
A set of 50 perfect little vinyl stickers they can use to fully describe their daily life in the office.
Amazon
50
An estate-planning journal that'll let them get all their affairs in order in the event of...well, you know...so they don't have to worry about it.
51
A set of really awesome parachute toys they can toss over the edge of any staircase to help get emergency rescue down asap! They also happen to be designed so that they won't tangle.
52
A pack of very handy LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies designed with a hidden zipper pocket so they can store their keys, money...any of the small things.
53
And last but certainly not least, a copy of Pixar Uno to have them play their favorite game along with their favorite characters.
54
Looking for the perfect gift for any occasion? Check out all of BuzzFeed’s gift guides!
Allison Krausman / BuzzFeed
34 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use