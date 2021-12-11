54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

Presents not even Santa could find.
Elena Garcia

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you.

Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.

1
A pair of light-up chopsticks for when they need the help of the Force to get them through a meal.
Amazon
Usually ships within three days.

Promising review: "Fantastically fun to use. Even though these are plastic/acrylic they are no more difficult to use than the plastic chopsticks at Chinese restaurants because they are tapered like Japanese chopsticks. They are a little longer than a standard chopstick carrying case, but the fun factor offsets this. I got two pairs; one did not light up correctly. Seller replaced that chopstick within days!!!" —poidog

Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
2
A double-sided silicone lip brush to get rid of any excess skin and make their lips totally matte lipstick ready.
Amazon
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical about this product but my desperation to regain my soft lips made me click the BUY button. I just had a baby and between all the milk I was pumping for the baby and caffeine drinking my body was dried out and dehydrated. My lips took a hit and were dried, cracked, and even bleeding — very painful. Even my tried-and-true expensive-as-heck lip moisturizer I use couldn't help. Having this lip brush did the trick and made all the difference. The exfoliation must have allowed my lip moisturizer to get better absorbed. I was able to see results in just a couple of days. Now I have soft and supple lips again. I tried using a toothbrush and I would not recommend it. First, the toothbrush doesn't feel as good and second, it will waste whatever product you are using with it because the product will settle deep in the bristles so you have to use a lot more of it, and third it's also hard to clean. This silicone lip brush feels so good and since the 'bristles' or 'bumps' are shallow, I just needed to use a little bit of my expensive lip moisturizer and it was so easy to clean the brush afterward. Where has this thing been all my life? I don't think I can live without it now." —Double-J

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).

And you might want to consider pairing it with this effective little lip scrub.
3
An awesome Mystical Fire Flame Colorant that'll turn their fire into a colorful light show. Just drop the pack unopened onto a fire and watch as the vibrant colors come to life.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Absolutely love these. Whenever we have company over, we throw them in the fire. It doesn't matter if it is in the house or in the fire pit. People are awed by the beautiful colors of the flames. Each pouch typically lasts about 30 minutes. It only burns the color where you place the pouch. So I would recommend putting in two for a more evenly spread out color. Definitely a good buy!!" —Laura A Fama

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.49.
4
A Baker's Edge brownie pan, because everyone deserves to enjoy the magic of a corner piece.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Because this pan is intended for the 'brownie edge lover,' if you aren't one, this is not the pan for you. Now if you're still reading then you must have heard the rumors about this pan. Not being one that makes brownies more than once a month I just couldn't convince myself to spend over $30 on a pan. Now that I have it I will never go back to a standard pan for brownies. It gives every brownie at least two chewy edges, it's totally nonstick, and there is no oiling or flouring necessary. Cleanup is easy. A little hot water, soap, rinse, dry, and voilà!" —Cricket

Get it from Amazon for $37.95.
5
A bag of rare and always delectable Reindeer Farts. The wonders of science have allowed us to capture the magical essence of this elusive animal's flatulence right at the moment that they expel their intestinal gases.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Our kids thought getting a Bag of Reindeer Farts from their Elf on the Shelf was hilarious. They thought it was tasty too. It is a little expensive for what you get but worth it to hear the kids giggles." —J Alexander

Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
6
A pack of adorably expressive ankle socks to keep their feet comfy and their style friendly — plus the set comes with eight pairs so you could also break them up to gift to multiple people.
Amazon
Promising review: "Soft, comfy, adorable. Love!" —JZS

Get eight pairs from Amazon for $19.96.
7
A linen pillow cover to immortalize one of the greatest moments in TV history and that they'll use to rest your head on while you rewatch The Office for the 782nd time this week.
amazon.com
Promising review: "By far the greatest pillow cover to ever exist. If Jesus needed a pillow cover, it would be this pillow. The Dalai Lama would murder for this pillow cover." —Matt Wood

Get the cover from Amazon for $8.99.
8
An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook and drink recipe book to help them whip up some magic in the kitchen — and that whip can be of the Dole variety since there's a recipe for that.
amazon.com
Promising review (for the cookbook): "Bought for someone’s Christmas gift and the cookbook is absolutely adorable and perfect for Disney lovers. The recipes are separated into chapters by park, and it includes a map of where in the park you can go buy the item. There are both sweet and savory recipes and the recipes for the iconic turkey legs are in here! I personally liked that there were recipes for the parks in California since I probably will never go to those parks but can still try the food." —Amanda K

Get the cookbook for $14.50 and the drink recipes for $11.89.
9
An awesome portable mini projector that uses LED lights to deliver 1080p full HD and make their next movie night totally epic.
amazon.com
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
10
A copy of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — remember those five words! As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, you race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all.
Amazon
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —Synthian

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11
An LED sunset lamp projector designed with a 180-degree rotation to help shine just enough color onto whatever wall they want.
Amazon
Promising review: "Bright and worth more than it costs! Very bright and I like that it has a button to turn it on and off." —V.R.

Get it from Amazon for $25.59 (available in two colors).
12
A pack of really yummy ChapStick that'll have them asking for some more.
Amazon
Promising review: "My father-in-law wants for nothing and is notoriously impossible to shop for. This Christmas he was staying with us and Santa needed to put a few things in his stocking (our toddler likes everyone to get something — sweet — but way more work for Santa). I threw this in on a lark and it was his favorite gift for the whole season. He showed it to everyone and uses it still when we FaceTime." —BCOCO

Get the pack of three from Amazon for $4.74.
13
A copy of Dangerous Games to Play in the Dark, a book filled with goosebump-inducing games based on urban legends from around the world — like Bloody Mary.
Amazon
Promising review: "Magnificent work of supernatural art! Absolutely love this little book! I read a lot of books on supernatural, paranormal, and folklore subjects and this tiny tome is more fun than most of the stuff in my library. It’s got it all! It’s creepy, it’s spooky, it’s historical, it’s urban legend, and magick all rolled into one. This is such a unique book that I recommend anyone and everyone into the occult or supernatural reads this and keep it for reference. The author did her homework and cited her references and the history of each 'game.' The book is well written and edited and so much fun to read. I bought it strictly for chills and thrills, never intending to play the games (but the fun is in MAYBE SOME DARK NIGHT I WILL) so I encourage anyone who wants a tantalizing, wicked nighttime read to get this book. You will be pleasantly creeped out." —SEB333

Get it from Amazon for $11.70.
14
A pocket-sized drawing journal filled with 642 prompts to help bring out their inner artist.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Bought this for my very artistic 13-year-old daughter. She's forever asking, 'What should I draw?' I crossed my fingers when I ordered this, as we've tried many other books to inspire her that didn't. When I gave it to her, I was expecting a lukewarm response. However, as she thumbed through the book, she started giggling and smiling and couldn't turn the pages fast enough. I even got a spontaneous hug. She ran to the door when her dad got home to show him the book. And I think that the 642 options may just keep her inspired for a few weeks! ;) Any book that can charm a 13-year-old girl is a keeper in my mind!" —Fascinated viewer

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a writing journal). You may also want to grab a set of drawing and sketching pencils.
15
A pack of ultra-moisturizing face masks formulated with rich extracts and soothing essences to help them get the fresh and clean skin of their dreams — plus they'll look so good wearing them.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Bought these for my niece and she loved them. The assortment of animals is so cute." —Hayley Allen

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $11.25.
16
A super cool mirror surface, LED display, a digital clock designed with a dimming mode that offers three levels of brightness, and a dual USB port so you can charge your phone right on it.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I absolutely love this clock, the numbers are big so you can see it across the room yet the clock itself is small enough to fit on the shelf and not look too gaudy. It will also make a great Christmas gift, I definitely recommend this product." —Roxanne C.

Get it from Amazon for $22.95+ (available in eight colors).
17
A copy of Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors along with a US National Parks Scratch Off Poster — so they can visit the very parks people love to complain about while literally scratching them off their list.
amazon.com
Promising review (for the book): "I give 1 star… hard cover is too hard. Just kidding! I give 5 stars. Without a doubt, this is my favorite coffee table book and surprisingly also super educational. Perfect combination of sassy and informative while poking fun at 1-star reviews of some amazing national parks. I love, love all the added educational snippets along with the review illustrations. And Amber’s writing style is so personal and relatable I feel like we could be friends. Such a fun book, so worth the buy!" —Anna

Get the book for $19.49 and the poster for $27.97 from Amazon.
18
A classic PlayStation console complete with 20 games, two wired controllers, a virtual memory card, and the HDMI cable you probably need — not to brag but I bought this console for my husband last Christmas and I won Christmas. Like, you probably didn't even know it was a contest, but it was and I won.
amazon.com
Promising review: "The PS1 Classic Edition has a great selection of games to pick from. Great games like Twisted Metal, Metal Gear Solid, Wild Arms, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Resident Evil: Director's Cut, Destruction Derby, Rayman, Final Fantasy VII, and Tekken 3. It makes a great Christmas present." —Kimball P. Gibson

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
19
A Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker that'll quickly and easily turn their face wash into a rich foam making for easier and more gentle application.
amazon.com
To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.

Promising review: "I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer. You add a little bit of cleanser and water then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area. Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." —Aimee Rouseau

Get it from Amazon for $7.
20
An entertaining The Nightmare Before Christmas cross-stitch kit so they can have something to do while they watch their favorite holiday movies.
amazon.com
The kit includes a 32-page mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns (a Jack Skellington, two of Jack and Sally, and one of Zero the dog), three pieces of 4"x4" cotton Aida cloth, a 3" embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs, two tapestry needles, and four skeins of embroidery thread.

Promising review: "This was a perfect gift for my daughter who loves the movie. She just started doing cross-stitch so this is a great one to teach her counted cross-stitch. It came with everything she needed." —Monica

Get it from Amazon for $7.07.
21
A very handy book that could honestly, save their life — or just answer all those questions they may be too embarrassed to even google.
Amazon
Promising review: "This book is SO much fun! It provides the answers to so many questions that are fun, interesting, and occasionally historical! The outline of the book is fairly simple. The question (sometimes silly, sometimes intriguing) is posed as a heading, and then there is a quick but detailed answer. These answers are a few paragraphs to a little over a page. The answers are concise but completely filled with great information. The title of the book suggests that all the questions might be crude or overly silly, but that’s not it at all! Although some of the questions are silly (for example besides the title, 'why don’t birds fall off branches when they’re asleep?' or 'why do dogs have wet noses?'), there are so many more kinds of questions in this book! Some of them are vaguely scientific (such as, 'what causes Parkinson’s Disease' or 'how does general anesthesia work'), while others are historical (such as, 'how did Mothers Day originate?'). Although they are so different, all these questions are really interesting, with compelling answers and well-researched responses. I really enjoy this book. I expect it’s usually used as a 'bathroom reader' but I read it all in one sitting! It’s so much fun, and I learned a lot!" —Elizabeth Elle

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
22
A pack of beautiful Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers just in case maybe they aren't big on baths.
Amazon
The variety pack includes lavender, watermelon, grapefruit, menthol and eucalyptus, vanilla and sweet orange, and peppermint.

Promising review: "My goddaughter is due to give birth soon. And while everyone is gifting gifts for her soon-to-arrive son, I decided she needed a little something for herself. I wanted her to have something to rejuvenate her in a long shower after a long day with a newborn. First-time moms need a little pampering too. My goddaughter smelled the scent from the unopened box and LOVED them." —Gidget007

Get the pack of six from Amazon for $24.99.
23
A bottle of sweet and slightly spicy Mike's Hot Honey that they're really going to want to have on hand year-round.
Amazon
Promising review: "I tend to shy away from spicy foods, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to try a new condiment to liven up snacks and recipes with. I was afraid the spice would be overpowering, but it’s actually quite mellow and smooth; just the right touch of heat. So far, I’ve enjoyed this on fruit salad (banana/strawberry/blueberry) with cottage cheese and drizzled on the original Chick-Fil-A sandwich...so delicious!" —Sleeps in Rain

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in original and extra hot and in three sizes).
24
A fully equipped Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie Activity Kit with everything they need to make their very own Lego movie!
Amazon
Promising review: "My son got this for a Christmas present and it was hands down the best gift. He has made so many cute films using the props in the kit. He has also become very curious about how movies are made and the different jobs people have to make a movie. Highly recommend this a gift for a curious kid." —Wünderbar Mutti

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
25
A Love Lingual Card Game filled with 150 conversation-starting questions for couples and designed to encourage exploration and deepen connections with your partner.
Amazon
Promising review: "This is a nice little deck of cards with great, thought-provoking questions. They are split into different categories and the ends are color-coded, which is nice. Definitely helps people get to know each other on different levels. Nice to use on road trips. Worth the money for sure. I will be getting this as gifts for others in the future." —Rebecca G.

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
26
An amazing little LifeStraw Personal Water Filter designed to filter up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. It doesn't require batteries, it has no moving parts, and it removes a minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns — surpassing EPA filter standards.
Amazon
Promising review: "I drank out of a stream. I've become a hippie. Rejoice in my transformation." —Garret JV

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
27
A pack of very lucky bracelets all wrapped in adorable fortune cookies and ready to be gifted in an even cuter take out container.
Amazon
Promising review: "My daughter loves these bracelets so much. I really appreciate the quality of the product as well as the adorable fortune cookie case they come in. Even the fortune teller foldable is cute! I bought these as a Christmas gift, but she’s been wanting more, and when they came today, I couldn’t resist giving them to her. So, I’ll be buying another box 😂. Probably the best 'surprise' product in this price bracket right now, I hope the quality doesn’t change." —Kara

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in a variety of options).
28
A 2022 Jeopardy Calendar that'll give you a new trivia answer every day and a Jeopardy puzzle and games book so you can get even more trivia into your day.
Amazon
Promising review (for the calendar): "I get this for my wife every year for Christmas. We have a daily Jeopardy competition, and we keep score during the week. It's been our tradition for years." —John

Get the calendar for $14.39 and the book for $8 from Amazon.
29
A dazzling Celestial One Line a Day journal they can use to document five years of memories and then to walk down memory lane.
Amazon
Promising review: "Absolutely love this book, it's small but a perfect size to throw in your bag if traveling. I'm buying a couple more as Christmas presents." —Meagan Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $15.26. Throw in a pretty set of pens to complete the gift.
30
A desktop Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. Hi. I'm Elena, president and CEO of Elena's Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Emporium and Warehouse. Thanks to a shipping error, I am now currently overstocked on Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guys and I'm passing the savings on to yoooou!
Amazon
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

Get it from Amazon for $6.79. You might also want to throw in this very helpful book filled with life lessons.
31
A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature — so they never have to worry about that forgotten cup of coffee on their desk that gets ice cold before they finally have a chance to drink it.
Amazon
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (available in eight colors).
32
A delightful Bitty Boomers Star Wars speaker so they can let the force of their music be heard.
Amazon
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this little guy. He's soooo tiny and surprisingly loud! I get compliments everywhere. Great gift idea for any Star Wars buff or just in general. Great battery life and super-fast charging. Will definitely be buying more of these!" —Eliza Raif

Get it from Amazon for $15.69+ (available in six characters).
33
A full-body vibrating mat with 10 motor-vibration mattress pads and soothing warmth to help alleviate any back and muscle pains.
Amazon
Promising review: "This was given as a gift to my parents, every time they use it they fall asleep. I believe it may be quite relaxing for them and they have nothing bad to say about it. It seems to reach all the correct spots for relaxation." —Craig C

Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two colors). And check out this Shiatsu massager.
34
A gorgeous rose-quartz roller and scraper massager — have them put these in the fridge to help with puffiness and to distribute any serums. They're so incredibly relaxing.
Amazon
Promising review: "What a gorgeous-looking box. I already knew about these rollers and their natural cooling/healing properties. It was so relaxing and amazing using this roller and gua sha. It felt like a mini spa facial, but at home! The instruction card was super easy to read and follow. Overall great product. I would definitely buy as a gift for friends. It's the cutest thing and so useful too. Everyone should have one of these in their beauty arsenal." —AmazonCustomer

Get the set from Amazon for $19.99.
35
A pack of spirited scented pencils to help you bring the holiday cheer (and smells) to their to-do list.
Amazon
Promising review: "These are individually packed so you can give them away to friends. Such cute little characters — the gingerbread man is my favorite. The smells are delicious and my daughter doesn’t want to use them for fear of depleting them. Definitely something that contributes to the magic of holidays and a great stocking stuffer." —Rob Lee

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four styles).
36
An ultra-pigmented, long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for a weightless color their pout is thirsty for.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised. I own a lot of lip tints from various brands and price ranges. Including the always popular BeneTints from Benefit. I ordered this and proceeded to apply a nice generous layer. I kept it on for five minutes. I then wiped it off with a paper towel and voilà. This formula is thick enough, which makes it stay in place and it does not bleed, plus the applicator has a nice shape that provides a nice application and outline without the need of a liner. My only complaint, I didn’t get more colors." —Jared

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 12 shades). Cruelty-free.
37
A screaming goat, because if there is anything they need this year it's a tiny figurine of a goat screaming out their frustrations.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." —Gab

Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
38
A carbonated bubble clay mask designed to get deep down to clean out their pores while it bubbles up to make the perfect Insta pic.
amazon.com
Promising review: "This mask is so fun and really feels like it deep cleans. It bubbles up a lot and will make you feel like the Michelin Man LOL — but it works great especially with deep cleaning your pores. My 5-year-old loves wearing this mask and watching it bubble — and it doesn't irritate her sensitive skin which is great. I too have sensitive skin and have had no problems at all with this mask. It does get a bit tingly when it's bubbling but in a good way. This mask is great for girls' night as it's hilarious watching it bubble up on everyone. The price is great for the amount of product you get, just be careful and apply very, very lightly on the forehead and around the nose as it does bubble up thick and will go up your nostrils. Very happy with this purchase and will definitely buy again." —Jess

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
39
A pack of wine filters designed to remove sulfites and histamines from their favorite beverage — and maybe even the headaches they get the day after.
Amazon
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
40
An awesome little handheld milk frother that'll up their at-home coffee game to the next level — it can basically froth up any milky drink (even those with dairy alternatives)!
amazon.com
Don't forget the !

Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 43 options).
41
A super-thorough guide to baking that'll give them skills worthy of a handshake.
Amazon
Reviewers agree that the instructions are clear, photos with *each* recipe are super helpful, and the step-by-step instructions helped them get amazing results on their first try.Since he's British, the book uses metric measurements (and weighing ingredients is really better for precise baking) so you might also want to get a handy kitchen scale if you don't have one.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
42
A nostalgic Apple Watch stand designed to look just like their favorite handheld video game — plus it has a perfectly fitting spot for the charger so everything looks totally seamless.
Amazon
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors). There's also an awesome Airpod and Airpod Pro case to match.
43
A really freakin' cool National Geographic Geodes Kit that lets them open up and examine crystals insides. It includes a detailed learning guide, the goggles, and two display stands.
Amazon
Promising review: "What a terrific gift for a great price! I bought two of these kits for two separate families with small children, one a 3-year-old and the other a 4-year-old. Both the kids and the parents really enjoyed cracking open the geodes to see what was inside. Many of the geodes were smaller but these are supposedly all natural and that's just the way it goes. Also, for the price, they were terrific! Most of them had similar colors inside but we did get one that had a beautiful little amethyst-colored gem growing. Either way, there was lots of excitement while we all sat together to break them open." —beftgoesleft

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two options).
44
An awesome beginner's guide to calligraphy that'll help them upgrade their penmanship game by teaching them five different alphabet styles and uppercase and lowercase letters, plus give them some design and composition tips.
Amazon
Promising review: “I LOVE this book!! I’ve wanted to improve my penmanship and learn modern calligraphy and lettering for a long time. I thought I’d give this book a try, and I’m so confident in my lettering now. I’m excited to create my own projects and show off my new skills!!” —KHenderson

Get it from Amazon for $6.99. Also available in a hardcover, spiral-bound edition. And you might want to bundle it up with a beautiful calligraphy pen set.
45
A Lego BrickHeadz Nutcracker Building Kit so they can **literally** build the holiday cheer year after year.
Amazon
Promising review: "Love how easy it was to assemble and so beautiful for a Christmas decoration great for gifts or to assemble with your kids." —Ileana De Jesus

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
46
A copy of Wreck This Journal, which can act as a means to help them get their aggression and creativity out.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee

Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
47
A wireless sleep headphone headband designed with Bluetooth, ultra-thin HD stereo speakers that make it perfect for sleeping, workouts, air travel, and meditation.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I bought these as a gift for my daughter, who needed something to listen to podcasts at night while she was recovering from leg surgery. She claims they are very comfortable, have long battery life, and the sound quality is excellent. They don't slip off her head while she is laying down, and even stay on if she falls asleep wearing them. They are a good value, and the headband is washable, too!" —zoe1157

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
48
A giant 750-mL wineglass they can fill with the optimal amount of a liquid they may *actually* need to help get through the day.
Amazon
Promising review: "👍🏻" —David Buckley

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three options).
49
A set of 50 perfect little vinyl stickers they can use to fully describe their daily life in the office.
Amazon
Promising review: "Great silly gift. They are stickers and they stick. You are buying them for a The Office fan as a laugh, stocking stuffer, or because you have no idea what to do for that person. So...kind of a no-brainer and cheaper than most other branded TheOffice swag." —Scott Cramer

Get the set from Amazon for $6.99.
50
An estate-planning journal that'll let them get all their affairs in order in the event of...well, you know...so they don't have to worry about it.
amazon.com
This is not a legal will but it is designed to help you get organized so you can make one and it helps to spell out everything that your loved ones might wonder in the event of your...you know.Promising review: "Don’t let the title throw you (you can order the same material with a 'softer' title if you want, but why?), this book allows you to enter the information that your loved ones will need when you’re gone...and save them so much trouble at a time when they have enough grief to deal with. As an estate planning attorney, I recommend these books to ALL my clients. And remind them to keep the info up to date...to save the ones you love time, anguish, and money." —PJ

Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
51
A set of really awesome parachute toys they can toss over the edge of any staircase to help get emergency rescue down asap! They also happen to be designed so that they won't tangle.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Whoever thought of this design is genius. My 5-year-old loves these and it's his favorite gift among all the other (much more expensive) ones we got for him. The no tangle design is genius. I can't count how many of the standard string-type ones we have gotten tangled before finding these." — hiker0811

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $10.50.
52
A pack of very handy LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies designed with a hidden zipper pocket so they can store their keys, money...any of the small things.
amazon.com
Promising review: "I love this idea! These scrunchies are very convenient when I go to the gym since I hate carrying around my keys and lip balm. The colors are fun and the band that is used is great for thick hair! The scrunchies stretch very well and hold my hair without falling off. I am very satisfied with the product and I would recommend!" —Ossiris Acevedo

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two sets).
53
And last but certainly not least, a copy of Pixar Uno to have them play their favorite game along with their favorite characters.
amazon.com
Promising review: "Played this with my 13-year-old niece and I didn’t think she was going to let me stop! She loved this and I enjoyed it as well. Ya think ya know a lot about Pixar movies until ya have to name the characters! Haha fun game." —Katrina Boyd

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
