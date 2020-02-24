HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost "Where the Crawdads Sing" is on sale at Amazon.

It’s not often that a book that has spent 75 weeks on The New York Times best-sellers list goes on sale. But when it does, it’s probably worth snagging.

Delia Owens’ debut novel, “Where The Crawdads Sing,” was a top seller in 2019. In fact, it might be considered the top seller of 2019. It sold more print copies that any other adult book that year, The New York Times reported, citing data from a publishing industry trend group.

The book is a coming-of-age story about a young woman named Kya Clark who lives alone in the coastal marshes of rural North Carolina in the 1950s. Kya, who longs for love and connection, finds herself the suspect in a local murder case.

The book was published August 2018, and has since amassed a 4.8-star rating and nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon, plus a 4.5-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews on Goodreads.

If you want to build out your bookshelf without breaking the bank, there’s good news: This best-seller on sale for just $10 at Amazon on Monday, Feb. 24. The book’s list price is $26. You can also get the Kindle version for $15 and listen to it for free when you sign up for an Audible trial.

“Where The Crawdads Sing” was Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine book club pick for August 2018 — which many experts believe helped the book reach its best-seller fame — and also made an appearance on the reading lists of celebrities like Katie Holmes.