“Where the Crawdads Sing” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel of the same name, this mystery thriller premiered in theaters in July but joined Netflix on Nov. 12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” was produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Next on the list is Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix holiday movie, “Falling for Christmas.” The rom-com debuted on Nov. 10 and has received mixed reviews from critics thus far, though fans welcomed Lohan’s return to movies.

Sony Pictures "Where the Crawdads Sing" on Netflix.

The new documentary “Capturing the Killer Nurse” is also trending on the platform. A nonfiction companion to the drama film “The Good Nurse,” the movie follows the story of murderous health care worker Charles Cullen.

As for older offerings, the 2013 Oscar-nominated thriller “Captain Phillips” made the ranking as well. Tom Hanks plays the eponymous Captain Richard Phillips, an American merchant mariner who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

