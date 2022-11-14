Home & Living
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

A buzzy holiday rom-com and Oscar-nominated thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel of the same name, this mystery thriller premiered in theaters in July but joined Netflix on Nov. 12. “Where the Crawdads Sing” was produced by Reese Witherspoon and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Next on the list is Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix holiday movie, “Falling for Christmas.” The rom-com debuted on Nov. 10 and has received mixed reviews from critics thus far, though fans welcomed Lohan’s return to movies.

The new documentary “Capturing the Killer Nurse” is also trending on the platform. A nonfiction companion to the drama film “The Good Nurse,” the movie follows the story of murderous health care worker Charles Cullen.

As for older offerings, the 2013 Oscar-nominated thriller “Captain Phillips” made the ranking as well. Tom Hanks plays the eponymous Captain Richard Phillips, an American merchant mariner who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Mile 22”

9. “Captain Phillips”

8. “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7. “Minions & More 2”

6. “Lost Bullet 2”

5. “Capturing the Killer Nurse” (Netflix)

4. “Enola Holmes 2” (Netflix)

3. “The Bad Guys”

2. “Falling for Christmas” (Netflix)

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing”

