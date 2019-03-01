HuffPost Finds

Where To Buy '90s Clothes For Grunge, Vintage And Hip-Hop Looks

Get a whiff of that Teen Spirit and '90s nostalgia.

While it feels like fashion is always about what’s next, everything always comes back around — and right now it’s all about the totally stylin’ ’90s.

If you haven’t caught a whiff of the Teen Spirit-scented nostalgia yet, there are vintage ’90s clothing and accessories popping up all over the place. Flannels, slip dresses, and high-waisted jeans from the ’90s grunge era have basically become wardrobe essentials. Plus, many of the fashion trends inspired by ’90s hip-hop culture never really left, so don’t be surprised if windbreakers and cargo pants make a comeback, too.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite places to buy ’90s clothing below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is the ultimate destination for a 90's-inspired wardrobe. You can find camo cargo pants, vintage flannels, tracksuits and strappy cami dresses.
2
ASOS
ASOS
You can find basically anything on ASOS, especially '90s-inspired styles like slip dresses, icon tees and plaid pants. They even have a marketplace for vintage items.
3
Zappos
Zappos
Zappos is the place to look for combat boots like Dr. Martens, platform sandalsand sneakers, and mules.
4
Pacsun
PacSun
PacSun carries plenty of 90's California-inspired styles, like this mini dress,cropped halter tops and distressed denim.
5
Topshop
Topshop
Topshopcarries '90s-inspired items like neon windbreakers, metal bralettes and patchwork shirts.
6
Etsy
Etsy
Estyis a great place to find unique items and even vintage '90s items liketiny sunglasses, custom fanny packs and graphic t-shirts.
7
Levi's
Levi's
Levi'sis your go-to for 90's-inspired denim, whether you're looking for wide-leg jeans,overallsor a vintage denim jacket.
8
Amazon
Amazon
Amazonactually has a wide variety of 90's-inspired accessories like scrunchies, stretch choker necklacesand fishnet tights.
shoppablefinds stylefinds seofinds trends