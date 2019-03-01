While it feels like fashion is always about what’s next, everything always comes back around — and right now it’s all about the totally stylin’ ’90s .

If you haven’t caught a whiff of the Teen Spirit-scented nostalgia yet, there are vintage ’90s clothing and accessories popping up all over the place. Flannels, slip dresses, and high-waisted jeans from the ’90s grunge era have basically become wardrobe essentials. Plus, many of the fashion trends inspired by ’90s hip-hop culture never really left, so don’t be surprised if windbreakers and cargo pants make a comeback, too.