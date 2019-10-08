HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Cashmere is expensive AF. These sweaters aren't.

Sweater weather is here, which means you might be digging through the back of your closet for cozy cardigans and oversized turtlenecks. If you’ve been shopping around to add to that collection, you probably have come to one simple conclusion: Cashmere can be expensive AF.

That’s because true cashmere, which comes from cashmere goats (yes, really), is very difficult to source. It’s especially difficult to find affordable cashmere in the U.S. because it often has to be imported.

Fortunately, you don’t have to spend all of your hard-earned cash to get your hands on a 100% pure cashmere sweater. We did some digging for you and found a few retailers that carry cashmere sweaters for under $100.

Below, affordable cashmere sweaters under $100:

1 The Essential Cashmere Sweater Naadam Find it for $75 at Naadam. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. 2 Women's Cashmere V-Neck H&M Find it for $80 at Uniqlo. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. 3 The Cashmere Crew Everlane Find it for $100 at Everlane. This sweater is made with 100% grade-A cashmere. 4 Women 3D Cashmere V-neck Cocoon Cardigan Uniqlo Find it for $100 at Uniqlo. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. 5 State Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater Amazon Find it for $98 on Amazon. This sweater is made with 100% pure sustainable Mongolian cashmere. 6 Women's cashmere crew neck sweater Uniqlo Find it for $80 at Uniqlo. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. 7 Cashmere Sweater H&M Find it for $80 at H&M. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. 8 Lark & Ro Women's V-Neck Pullover Cashmere Sweater Amazon Find it for $63 on Amazon. This sweater is made with 100% cashmere.