Where To Buy Cashmere Sweaters Under $100

We found affordable cashmere sweaters, cardigans and turtlenecks.

Cashmere is expensive AF. These sweaters aren't.
Sweater weather is here, which means you might be digging through the back of your closet for cozy cardigans and oversized turtlenecks. If you’ve been shopping around to add to that collection, you probably have come to one simple conclusion: Cashmere can be expensive AF.

That’s because true cashmere, which comes from cashmere goats (yes, really), is very difficult to source. It’s especially difficult to find affordable cashmere in the U.S. because it often has to be imported.

Fortunately, you don’t have to spend all of your hard-earned cash to get your hands on a 100% pure cashmere sweater. We did some digging for you and found a few retailers that carry cashmere sweaters for under $100.

Below, affordable cashmere sweaters under $100:

1
The Essential Cashmere Sweater
Naadam
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $75 at Naadam.
2
Women's Cashmere V-Neck
H&M
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $80 at Uniqlo.
3
The Cashmere Crew
Everlane
This sweater is made with 100% grade-A cashmere. Find it for $100 at Everlane.
4
Women 3D Cashmere V-neck Cocoon Cardigan
Uniqlo
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $100 at Uniqlo.
5
State Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Amazon
This sweater is made with 100% pure sustainable Mongolian cashmere. Find it for $98 on Amazon.
6
Women's cashmere crew neck sweater
Uniqlo
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $80 at Uniqlo.
7
Cashmere Sweater
H&M
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $80 at H&M.
8
Lark & Ro Women's V-Neck Pullover Cashmere Sweater
Amazon
This sweater is made with 100% cashmere. Find it for $63 on Amazon.
