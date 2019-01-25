Cashmere sweaters under $100 are not something you often see, so we felt it necessary to let you know that Walmart’s selection of affordable cashmere sweaters is worth a browse.

Walmart

What better way to round out the remaining days of winter than with some stylish and affordable cashmere options that aren’t going to put too big of a dent in your wallet.

Quality cashmere is often something of an investment piece because of the high price point though affordable options have been popping up. There are still plenty of high-end brands to shop, including some of the highest-rated cashmere sweater options, including Everlane, JCrew and Halogen. But, if you’d like to skip a big budget sweater this time around, the below options are a great alternative at a very digestible price point.