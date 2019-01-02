Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2019 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

Where To Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online Other Than David’s Bridal

Find a bridesmaid dress that's cute, affordable and figure-flattering.
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/02/2019 04:28pm ET
Antonio_Diaz via Getty Images

You got engaged, picked out your wedding color palette and gave out all of your bridesmaid proposal gifts. Your next step is to find attractive and affordable bridesmaid dresses that will flatter all of your friends’ figures. Or, maybe you’ve just been bestowed the honor of bridesmaid and have been given the flexibility to find your own dress — but don’t know where to start.

Finding a bridesmaid dress that you’ll feel comfortable wearing all night and paying for out of pocket can be tricky, especially when you need to find the dress in a particular material, color or style. Trying to find a bridesmaid dress that fits all of those requirements in a store — and one that all of the bridal party can actually go to in person — is even harder.

The good news is there are plenty of places you can order bridesmaid dresses online that aren’t everyone’s go-to: David’s Bridal. There are online boutiques that carry a wide variety of styles, sizes and colors, including some that will send you a swatch ahead of time. Even favorite retailers like Nordstrom, ASOS, and Lulus also carry their own collection of bridesmaid dresses that will have your bridal party looking beautiful for the big day.

So you don’t have to go scrambling across the internet searching for that perfect bridesmaid dress, we’ve found 15 unique places to find bridesmaid dresses online that aren’t David’s Bridal.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
BHLDN
Price Range: $60-$310
Sizes: XS-3XL
Features: Plus Sizes and Maternity Sizes available.
Shop here.
2
Nordstrom
Price Range: $70-$440
Sizes: 00-24W
Features: Plus Sizes, Petite Sizes
Shop here
3
Plum Pretty Sugar
Price Range: $65-$200
Sizes: XS-XXL
Shop here
4
ASOS
Price Range: $60-$250
Sizes: 00-24
Features: Plus Sizes, Petite Sizes, Tall Sizes, Maternity Sizes available
Shop here
5
Show Me Your Mumu
Price Range: $60-$290
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Features: Some styles available in maternity sizes.
Shop here.
6
Modcloth
Price Range: $30-$300
Sizes: 0-26
Features: Plus Sizes Available
Shop here
7
Reformation
Price Range: $200-$430
Sizes: 0-12
Shop here
8
Dessy
Price Range: $100-$300
Sizes: 0-18W
Features: Plus Sizes, Junior Sizes, Maternity Sizes, Swatches available
Shop here.
9
Forever 21
Price Range: $24-$65
Sizes: XS-XL
Shop here
10
Fame & Partners
Price Range: $180-$240
Sizes: 0-26
Shop here
11
Amazon
Price Range: $10-$2,000Sizes: 00-18Shop here
12
Adrianna Papell
Price Range: $50-$350
Sizes: 0-24W
Shop now
13
Missguided
Price Range: $40-$80
Sizes: 0-12
Shop here
14
Revolve
Price Range: $100-$500
Sizes: XXS-L
Shop here
15
Lulus
Price Range: $60-$300
Sizes: XXS-XL
Shop here
MORE:
FashionStyleshoppableweddingsBridesmaidsbridesmaidMy Weddingdresses