Where To Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online Other Than David’s Bridal

You got engaged, picked out your wedding color palette and gave out all of your bridesmaid proposal gifts. Your next step is to find attractive and affordable bridesmaid dresses that will flatter all of your friends’ figures. Or, maybe you’ve just been bestowed the honor of bridesmaid and have been given the flexibility to find your own dress — but don’t know where to start.



Finding a bridesmaid dress that you’ll feel comfortable wearing all night and paying for out of pocket can be tricky, especially when you need to find the dress in a particular material, color or style. Trying to find a bridesmaid dress that fits all of those requirements in a store — and one that all of the bridal party can actually go to in person — is even harder.

The good news is there are plenty of places you can order bridesmaid dresses online that aren’t everyone’s go-to: David’s Bridal. There are online boutiques that carry a wide variety of styles, sizes and colors, including some that will send you a swatch ahead of time. Even favorite retailers like Nordstrom, ASOS, and Lulus also carry their own collection of bridesmaid dresses that will have your bridal party looking beautiful for the big day.

So you don’t have to go scrambling across the internet searching for that perfect bridesmaid dress, we’ve found 15 unique places to find bridesmaid dresses online that aren’t David’s Bridal.