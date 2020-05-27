HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Maryviolet via Getty Images Experts we talked to said it's best have a filter in your face mask. So we found the places that are selling face mask filters and have face masks with pockets for filters.

Still, you’re probably looking for a face mask to wear when you’re out on a neighborhood walk or getting groceries for the week. And you’ll definitely want to get one that’ll be effective and easy to breathe in, especially as we head into the summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in April that everyone should be wearing a face mask when going outside. But you shouldn’t be buying the medical masks that doctors wear ― leave those for the health professionals who really need them.

You should opt instead for cloth face masks that are made of cotton, have two or more layers and fit your face without gaping, according to the experts we talked to. They recommended finding filters for face masks, which should be placed between two layers in a mask. One expert specifically mentioned getting HEPA filters, which we’ve spotted at Amazon.

Right now, it’s pretty hard to find face masks with filters already attached to them. If you’re having a hard time finding one, you can instead look for face masks with filter pockets so you can add your own filters using things around the house, like coffee filters and paper towels.

Below, we’ve rounded up both where you can buy face mask filter replacements and face masks with filter pockets, so that you don’t have to search to the end of the internet.