finwal via Getty Images We’ve rounded up where to buy reusable cotton face masks with nose wire. Some even include filters and filter pockets.

Like them or not, face masks are now part of our new normal — and are likely to be for a while. At this point in time, wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and is a courtesy to those around you.

While there are a lot of face mask styles out there, from face masks with filter pockets to breathable face masks for running, the most important thing to consider when shopping for a face mask is how it fits your face.

You want your face mask to create an effective seal around the face in order to keep particles from escaping, according to Dr. Daniel Devine of Devine Concierge Medicine.

Wearing a face mask with a nose wire bridge is a good way to lock in that air, Devine told HuffPost Finds. “Choosing a mask with a shapeable nasal bridge support or built-in nasal support helps maintain the seal.”

You might also opt for a face mask that’s fitted with a nose wire if you’re tired of figuring out how to wear a face mask without fogging up your glasses. The wire might help prevent warm air from traveling up toward your lenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in April that everyone should be wearing a non-medical face mask or face covering when going outside. Some states have made mask-wearing mandatory in public.

As face masks become a part of our everyday lives, they’ve become a lot easier to buy online. We’ve seen innovate designs and solutions to make wearing a mask more comfortable and practical, too. There are face masks with straw holes, face mask holders, face masks for running and even sexy face shields.

Whether you’re a glasses-wearer who’s tired of fogged-up glasses while wearing a mask or find yourself constantly adjusting your face mask to stay in place, a mask fitted with a nose wire might help with that. Oftentimes, these thin wires are piped into the top of the mask and can be pinched to the shape of your nose to keep your mask from slipping and form a tighter seal.

Below, we’ve rounded up where to buy reusable cotton face masks with nose wire. Some even include filters and filter pockets.