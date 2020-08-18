HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Like them or not, face masks are now part of our new normal — and are likely to be for a while. At this point in time, wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and is a courtesy to those around you.
Wearing a face mask with a nose wire bridge is a good way to lock in that air, Devine told HuffPost Finds. “Choosing a mask with a shapeable nasal bridge support or built-in nasal support helps maintain the seal.”
As face masks become a part of our everyday lives, they’ve become a lot easier to buy online. We’ve seen innovate designs and solutions to make wearing a mask more comfortable and practical, too. There are face masks with straw holes, face mask holders, face masks for running and even sexy face shields.
Whether you’re a glasses-wearer who’s tired of fogged-up glasses while wearing a mask or find yourself constantly adjusting your face mask to stay in place, a mask fitted with a nose wire might help with that. Oftentimes, these thin wires are piped into the top of the mask and can be pinched to the shape of your nose to keep your mask from slipping and form a tighter seal.
Below, we’ve rounded up where to buy reusable cotton face masks with nose wire. Some even include filters and filter pockets.
1
Cotton Face Mask With Nose Wire (two-pack)
Amazon
If you're a minimalist who wants a mask you can wear, wash and repeat without it looking grimy or worse for wear, these simple cotton Amazon face masks will get the job done. Get this two-pack for $10 on Amazon.
2
Cotton Printed Face Masks With Nose Wire
Etsy
Add style points by matching your mask to your outfit! With more than 20 colors and prints to choose from, you'll find just the right complimentary design. Find them for $10 each on Etsy.
3
Cotton Face Mask With Nose Wire
Etsy
These reusable masks are made with three layers of breathable cotton. For the person who likes a mask for every mood, you can find them in more than 60 colors and prints. Find it for $7 on Etsy.
4
Floral Cotton Face Masks With Nose Wire
Etsy
These washable cotton masks come with a nose wire and filter pocket for inserting a filter. They also have adjustable ear loops so you can get a snug, perfect fit. Find them in plenty of prints and patterns for $12 on Etsy.
5
Cotton Reusable Nose Wire Face Mask With Filter
Vida
Keep it simple with one of these protective masks made of two-ply breathable cotton. They include adjustable ear straps so you can get a snug seal. Each mask comes with a filter that needs to be replaced every seven days. Find them in eight colors for $10 from Vida.
6
Velcro Fastened Cotton Face Mask With Nose Wire
Rendall Co.
This full-coverage mask includes elastic ear bands and is made with two layers of breathable cotton. It includes Velcro fasteners on both sides to allow for instant breakaway and reattachment. It also includes a knotted cord so you can wear it around your neck when not in use. Find it in eight colors for $19 from Rendall Co.
7
Three-Layer Cotton Reusable Face Mask With Nose Wire
Etsy
This reusable mask is made with three layers of breathable cotton and includes a filter pocket. Find a color or pattern for every outfit -- they come in more than 30 prints and shades. Find them for $7 on Etsy.
8
Triple Layer Face Mask With Nose Wire
Etsy
These triple-layer masks are made with two inner layers of cotton and an exterior layer of polyester. They come in three shades: black, white and mauve. Find each one for $19 on Etsy.
9
Leopard Print Face Mask With Nose Wire (three-pack)
Los Angeles Apparel
If you're looking for fashionable face masks, these three-packs of masks from Los Angeles apparel come in more than 40 colors and prints. You'll have a mask for every outfit. Get each three-pack for $30 from Los Angeles Apparel.
10
Cotton Reusable Face Mask With Filter Pocket And Nose Wire
Etsy
These soft cotton face masks come with a nose wire, adjustable ear pieces and even a pocket for filters. The brand has new designs every week, so you're sure to never be bored with your design. Find them in 50 colors and prints for $11 on Etsy.